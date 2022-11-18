ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

dcnewsnow.com

One dead after Virginia house fire

First responders were called to a fire in Fairfax County on Monday evening. They said that one resident was unaccounted for as of 11 p.m. First responders were called to a fire in Fairfax County on Monday evening. They said that one resident was unaccounted for as of 11 p.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
ROCKVILLE, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Virginia man accused of stabbing, setting woman on fire will face grand jury, judge decides

New details in a gruesome murder case in Virginia came out in a Fairfax County courtroom on Tuesday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/virginia-man-accused-of-stabbing-setting-woman-on-fire-will-face-grand-jury-judge-decides/. Virginia man accused of stabbing, setting woman on …. New details in a gruesome murder case in Virginia came out in a Fairfax County courtroom on Tuesday. Read...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Post office robbed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Two Charged in Armed Robbery of Apple Store in Bethesda

Brianna Zigler of Oxon Hill and Tyrone Lamont Jones of Capitol Heights were charged with armed robbery of an Apple store in the 4800 block of Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda. The pair was charged in connection with the Oct. 22 robbery. According to Montgomery County Police, Jones, 32, went to...
BETHESDA, MD
dcnewsnow.com

3 injured after car crashes into marijuana dispensary

Three people were injured after a car crashed into a marijuana dispensary on Middlebrook Road on Monday afternoon. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/3-injured-after-car-crashes-into-marijuana-dispensary/. 3 injured after car crashes into marijuana dispensary. Three people were injured after a car crashed into a marijuana dispensary on Middlebrook Road on Monday afternoon. Read more...
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Police release name of victim in Rockville pedestrian fatality

Montgomery County Police have identified the pedestrian fatally struck Nov. 17 in Rockville. Paul Shinn, 46, was killed when he was struck by a car in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville, at 8:29 a.m. on Nov. 17, Montgomery County police announced in a release on Tuesday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville office building

Rockville City police were called to an office building in East Rockville Monday night, after an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a building in the 1000 block of Westmore Avenue at 9:56 PM Monday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police investigate deadly crash in Catonsville

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Catonsville on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a car crash near the intersection of I-40 and Nuwood Drive around 10 a.m., police said.That is where first responders found a Honda Civic that collided with a Nissan Rogue, according to authorities.The driver of the Honda Civic, 34-year-old Bryan Mays, did not survive the injuries he sustained from the crash, police said.The driver of the Nissan Rogue was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances leading up to the crash, police said.
CATONSVILLE, MD
truecrimedaily

Maryland teen’s remains found in wooded area a month after she went missing

GREENBELT CITY, Md. (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after the skeletal remains of a missing 17-year-old girl were recently discovered. On Oct. 11, the Greenbelt Police Department announced that Rosa Diaz-Santos was missing. She was reportedly last seen on Sept. 22 leaving Franklin Park to attend Eleanor Roosevelt High School, wearing blue ripped jeans, a black sweater, and black and white Crocs.
GREENBELT, MD
dcnewsnow.com

D.C. vigil held for LGBTQ victims killed in Colorado shooting

Dozens of people in D.C. took part in a vigil to remember those killed in the Colorado massacre. D.C. vigil held for LGBTQ victims killed in Colorado …. Dozens of people in D.C. took part in a vigil to remember those killed in the Colorado massacre. DC News Now @...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes

FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
WASHINGTON, DC

