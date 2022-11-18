Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Maryland Woman Who Lost Condo in Explosion: Thanksgiving Has ‘Whole New Meaning'
Many residents who lost their homes in an explosion in Gaithersburg, Maryland, last week are trying to figure out their next steps amid a season that is supposed to be filled with joy and gratitude. A fiery blast destroyed a building and injured 10 people at the Potomac Oaks condominium...
dcnewsnow.com
One dead after Virginia house fire
First responders were called to a fire in Fairfax County on Monday evening. They said that one resident was unaccounted for as of 11 p.m. First responders were called to a fire in Fairfax County on Monday evening. They said that one resident was unaccounted for as of 11 p.m.
Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
dcnewsnow.com
Virginia man accused of stabbing, setting woman on fire will face grand jury, judge decides
New details in a gruesome murder case in Virginia came out in a Fairfax County courtroom on Tuesday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/virginia-man-accused-of-stabbing-setting-woman-on-fire-will-face-grand-jury-judge-decides/. Virginia man accused of stabbing, setting woman on …. New details in a gruesome murder case in Virginia came out in a Fairfax County courtroom on Tuesday. Read...
Teen, Minors Busted For Attempted Audi Carjacking At Silver Spring Grocery Store: Police
The owner of an Audi was able to fight off a teen and two minors who viciously beat him outside a Maryland grocery store before the trio was ultimately apprehended by police in Montgomery County, officials announced. Washington, DC resident Kaiyon Denell Porter, and two juvenile suspects are facing charges...
Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
Police: Fake lease used by trespassers illegally living in Clinton, Maryland home
CLINTON, Md. — A man accused of moving into a Clinton, Maryland home he didn't own and refusing to leave, claiming he had a lease, is now facing burglary charges. Court documents revealed that that the lease he was touting was fake. The battle began when a Prince George's...
mymcmedia.org
Two Charged in Armed Robbery of Apple Store in Bethesda
Brianna Zigler of Oxon Hill and Tyrone Lamont Jones of Capitol Heights were charged with armed robbery of an Apple store in the 4800 block of Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda. The pair was charged in connection with the Oct. 22 robbery. According to Montgomery County Police, Jones, 32, went to...
dcnewsnow.com
3 injured after car crashes into marijuana dispensary
Three people were injured after a car crashed into a marijuana dispensary on Middlebrook Road on Monday afternoon. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/3-injured-after-car-crashes-into-marijuana-dispensary/. 3 injured after car crashes into marijuana dispensary. Three people were injured after a car crashed into a marijuana dispensary on Middlebrook Road on Monday afternoon. Read more...
bethesdamagazine.com
Police release name of victim in Rockville pedestrian fatality
Montgomery County Police have identified the pedestrian fatally struck Nov. 17 in Rockville. Paul Shinn, 46, was killed when he was struck by a car in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville, at 8:29 a.m. on Nov. 17, Montgomery County police announced in a release on Tuesday.
fox5dc.com
Man caught on camera assaulting victim with chair inside DC restaurant
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a victim with a chair. The suspect and the victim were engaged in an altercation inside a restaurant in the 3900 block of Georgia Avenue NW on Monday around 7:53 a.m.
Baltimore police confirm 24-year-old as 300th homicide
Baltimore police have now confirmed at least 300 homicides,so far this year in the city. BPD is naming a shooting from back in April as being responsible for the 300th person killed.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville office building
Rockville City police were called to an office building in East Rockville Monday night, after an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a building in the 1000 block of Westmore Avenue at 9:56 PM Monday.
Baltimore County Police investigate deadly crash in Catonsville
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Catonsville on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a car crash near the intersection of I-40 and Nuwood Drive around 10 a.m., police said.That is where first responders found a Honda Civic that collided with a Nissan Rogue, according to authorities.The driver of the Honda Civic, 34-year-old Bryan Mays, did not survive the injuries he sustained from the crash, police said.The driver of the Nissan Rogue was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances leading up to the crash, police said.
WJLA
Narcotics officer warns of fentanyl-laced pills amid surge of student overdoses in Md.
BELTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Since mid October, they’ve been happening with greater frequency. The latest this week at High Point High School in Beltsville, Md. -- overdoses inside Prince George’s County Schools or involving students at home. Nearly a dozen in a little more than a month,...
Maryland teen’s remains found in wooded area a month after she went missing
GREENBELT CITY, Md. (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after the skeletal remains of a missing 17-year-old girl were recently discovered. On Oct. 11, the Greenbelt Police Department announced that Rosa Diaz-Santos was missing. She was reportedly last seen on Sept. 22 leaving Franklin Park to attend Eleanor Roosevelt High School, wearing blue ripped jeans, a black sweater, and black and white Crocs.
Man dies of injuries from April shooting, marking City's 300th homicide
A 24-year-old man shot this past April died Monday as result of his injuries. His death marks Baltimore City's 300th reported homicide in 2022.
dcnewsnow.com
D.C. vigil held for LGBTQ victims killed in Colorado shooting
Dozens of people in D.C. took part in a vigil to remember those killed in the Colorado massacre. D.C. vigil held for LGBTQ victims killed in Colorado …. Dozens of people in D.C. took part in a vigil to remember those killed in the Colorado massacre. DC News Now @...
fox5dc.com
Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes
FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
Body found in parked car at Cottage City used car lot sparks death investigation
COTTAGE CITY, Md. — Police in Cottage City are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the back seat of a mini van parked in a used car lot Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the body was discovered by an employee in a car that had been...
