Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Three Keys and a Pick: Nebraska Omaha vs. Iowa
Iowa basketball will be back in action on Monday, Nov. 21 as the Hawkeyes are set to take on Nebraska-Omaha at 7:01 PM CT inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena as part of an Emerald Coast Classic Preliminary Game. The Hawkeyes are 3-0 this season and coming off a road win over Seton Hall, while the Mavericks are 1-3.
Syracuse basketball looks to make a statement at Empire Classic
Syracuse men’s basketball heads to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for the 2022 Empire Classic. The event also features Richmond, St. John’s and Temple. Syracuse bounced back from a tough loss to Colgate with a dominating 76-48 victory over Northeastern. The Orange have a great opportunity to grab a few high-quality victories and boost confidence with a big matchup against Illinois on the horizon next week.
Iowa Basketball: How to watch, listen or stream Iowa versus Nebraska-Omaha
The Hawkeyes are back in action on Monday night when they host Nebraska-Omaha in a final tune-up game before the competition ramps up. Iowa is off to a 3-0 start and is receiving votes in the latest AP Poll and will have a chance to continue to string together early season momentum. Tonight's game will tip-off at 7:01 p.m and will be televised on Big Ten Network.
Wisconsin waiting for answers from NCAA on Nick Herbig's targeting penalty
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin football program has filed an appeal asking the NCAA to review the targeting call that could sideline outside linebacker Nick Herbig for the first half of the regular-season finale against Minnesota. Herbig, one of the best defensive players in the conference, was...
KSNB Local4
Huskers bitten by Bulldogs
DES MOINES, Iowa (KOLN) -Alexis Markowski scored a game-high 21 points, but Nebraska fell behind early and was unable to recover in an 80-62 women’s basketball loss to Drake at the Knapp Center on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers slipped to 2-2 while the Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the...
Everything Mickey Joseph said after Huskers fall a point short to Wisconsin
Mickey Joseph thanked the seniors before he got to the disappointing result of Saturday's 15-14 Husker loss to Wisconsin. It looked promising for three quarters, Nebraska up 14-3, but the Badgers grabbed their first lead of the day with 35 seconds left and now Joseph will take a 3-8 team to Iowa on Black Friday.
247Sports
Huskers offer 2024 Colorado lineman
Nebraska became offer No. 7 for Fossil Ridge offensive lineman Gage Ginther on Saturday. The Fort Collins resident made the trek to Lincoln to catch the Huskers host Wisconsin for the final home game of the year. Ginther, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive lineman, has the kind of mentality any college...
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson addresses decision to walk during Nebraska's Senior Day in Week 12
Casey Thompson walked as a senior during Nebraska’s Senior Day on Saturday, leading some to question if the QB will be back to play a sixth season at Nebraska. After spending four seasons at Texas and receiving an undergraduate degree, Thompson transferred to Nebraska in 2022. He’ll receive a Master’s degree next month from Nebraska.
Thompson's decision on future will wait till after season
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson was one of several scholarship players who went through Senior Day festivities on Saturday, but their future with the program remains in limbo beyond the Huskers’ regular season finale against Iowa. Speaking after Saturday’s loss to the Badgers, Thompson said he will evaluate his options...
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes opens as favorites over Nebraska
The Iowa Hawkeyes are riding a four-game winning streak heading into their final regular season game of the year against Nebraska. Iowa will clinch the Big Ten West with a victory over the Cornhuskers, who the Hawkeyes have beaten in seven straight meetings. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Hawkeyes have...
Everything Greg Schiano after Rutgers' loss to Penn State
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers was on the losing end of a 55-10 decision tonight against No.11 Penn State inside SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights started off with a lot of promise but the wheels fell off quickly as a series of mistakes led to a Nittany Lion onslaught. Following the loss, which dropped Rutgers to 4-7, head coach Greg Schiano spoke about the game and here is a look at everything he had to say.
Nebraska QB Casey Thompson lays out timeline on decision on future
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson details his decision to participate in Senior Day festivities and when he plans to make a decision on his future.
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
WOWT
Omaha man injured in hunting accident near Platte River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska reports its third hunting injury incident for 2022. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, a 22-year-old Omaha man was injured in a hunting accident Saturday around 7:30 a.m. It happened along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. Game and Parks says the man was accidentally...
US News and World Report
The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska
It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
Dry conditions continue despite light snow accumulations this week
We did have a couple of days with light snow accumulations, but did not do anything to improve or worsen the drought deficit.
KSNB Local4
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
WOWT
Three arrested in connection to Omaha mass shooting
Nebraska military couple fights for unemployment benefits. A military wife from Nebraska moves with her husband to Germany and had to fight for unemployment after leaving her job. Cold and windy Saturday. Updated: 10 hours ago. Gusty northwest winds will keep things chilly today. Wind chills in the teens and...
News Channel Nebraska
Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
News Channel Nebraska
Semi vs. pickup collision near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska sheriff's office responded to an accident between a semi-tractor and a pickup truck early Thursday morning. Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the accident on 564th Ave. southwest of Stanton. Sheriff Mike Unger said the accident was nearly a head-on. SCSO...
247Sports
