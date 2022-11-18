Read full article on original website
Robbery at Visalia bank leads to officer-involved hit and run
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A robbery outside a bank led to a police officer-involved hit-and-run in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department. According to police, at about 12:51 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of South Mooney Boulevard at the Chase Bank for a report of a robbery. Prior to the officer’s arrival, […]
DA: Man denied parole in 1996 New Year Orosi murder
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole has been denied for 60-year-old Mario Villa, in the 1996 murder of a man on New Year’s Day in Orosi, according to the Office of the District Attorney of Tulare County. Officials say that on January 1, 1996, the victim drove to a friend’s house in Orosi to celebrate […]
Two people arrested after drug bust in southwest Bakersfield: BPD
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department seized illegal drugs and loaded guns in a drug bust on a home in southwest Bakersfield. Officials served a search warrant for a home in the 3500 block of Ashe Road near White Lane. on November 22 around 9:30 p.m. During...
12 indicted, charged after investigation into Central Valley drug trafficking
Suspect arrested in repeated hate crime vandalism of Delano church
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Delano police have arrested a suspect they believe vandalized a local church three times. They said 33-year-old Kyle Lewis Sison is accused of painting racial slurs on the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Delano. Security camera footage caught him spray painting the...
12 indicted in 18-month gang operation, charged with drug trafficking
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — 12 Central Valley residents were indicted on drug and trafficking charges related to this month's earlier multiagency, transnational criminal gang investigation that was completed in 18 months, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The following were indicted on an 11-count indictment by a federal...
Man pleads no contest to second-degree murder in shooting over cough syrup
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After fatally shooting a man during a drug deal, Darius Poole ran through a Bakersfield neighborhood where he fell into a swimming pool, according to police reports. He got out and got away but police were able to quickly identify him — they found his wallet in the pool, reports say. […]
12 arrested in ‘Operation Dark Nodes’ indicted on fentanyl and meth trafficking charges
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury has indicted 12 Central Valley residents arrested earlier this month in the culmination of an 18-month-investigation called “Operation Dark Nodes.” More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 7 pounds of heroin, 112 pounds of marijuana, 13 guns and $60,000 in […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly bicycle hit-and-run in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Tulare earlier this month was identified Tuesday by the Tulare Police Department. Officers say the driver of the truck that fatally struck a bicyclist in the area of Inyo Avenue and I Street on Nov. 6 was 34-year-old Manuel Vincent Gomez […]
Man demands money at gunpoint from woman in taco truck
Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Los Arbolito Taco Truck in the area of Avenue 256 and Road 204 for an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, the victim told them a man with a gun demanded money from her. She gave him the money and the suspect ran away from the scene. No one was hurt.
Judge denies motion to dismiss robbery allegation in corrections counselor slaying
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Tuesday denied a motion to dismiss an attempted robbery charge and special circumstance allegation filed in the shooting death of a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor killed while charging his electric vehicle. Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe argued the robbery allegation against Robert Pernell […]
2 arrested for weapons, drug charges Sunday: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two Bakersfield residents were arrested on weapon and drug charges Sunday in northwest Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Deputies executed search warrant in the 6500 block of Tallman Avenue, just south of Norris Road, regarding a firearms investigation. Deputies said they found...
Man convicted of murder in girlfriend’s stabbing death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who claimed he acted in self-defense when he stabbed his girlfriend in the neck multiple times during an argument over money was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder, according to court records. Cody Joyave, 24, faces a life term in prison at his Jan....
BPD: Possible suspect identified in major injury hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man has been named a possible suspect in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian on Buck Owens Boulevard. Joseph Douglas is wanted in connection with Monday’s crash in the 3000 block of Buck Owens Boulevard, police said. A vehicle described only as a dark-colored sedan hit a […]
Man accused of running over woman in park pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded not guilty Monday to two felonies filed in connection with running over a woman in Jefferson Park, killing her. Hector Robles, 21, pleaded not guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in the death of Ann Frances Gaitan, 57. He’s held on […]
Police: Delano man arrested following pursuit, in possession of illegal gun
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested Saturday night after leading Delano police officers on a pursuit and found to be in possession of a unregistered gun. According to the Delano Police Department, on November 19, 2022, at around 7:50 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic enforcement stop in the area of 20th Avenue and Randolph Street, for an observed vehicle code violation.
KCSO: Man arrested for allegedly shooting from vehicle, AR-15 style rifle found
Lamont, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested after suspected of shooting a gun from a moving car. According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, on November 12, 2022, deputies from the Lamont Substation responded to the area of South Union Avenue and Houghton Road regarding a shots fired investigation.
A Kern County jury has found a man guilty in the first-degree murder of 22-year-old Lupe Melendrez. 24-year-old Cody Joyave slashed Melendrez's throat, killing her.
A man was arrested by the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) on Sunday, November 20th following a shots fired investigation in Lamont.
