ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man denied parole in 1996 New Year Orosi murder

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole has been denied for 60-year-old Mario Villa, in the 1996 murder of a man on New Year’s Day in Orosi, according to the Office of the District Attorney of Tulare County. Officials say that on January 1, 1996, the victim drove to a friend’s house in Orosi to celebrate […]
OROSI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two people arrested after drug bust in southwest Bakersfield: BPD

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department seized illegal drugs and loaded guns in a drug bust on a home in southwest Bakersfield. Officials served a search warrant for a home in the 3500 block of Ashe Road near White Lane. on November 22 around 9:30 p.m. During...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Suspect arrested in repeated hate crime vandalism of Delano church

DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Delano police have arrested a suspect they believe vandalized a local church three times. They said 33-year-old Kyle Lewis Sison is accused of painting racial slurs on the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Delano. Security camera footage caught him spray painting the...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Now

12 indicted in 18-month gang operation, charged with drug trafficking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — 12 Central Valley residents were indicted on drug and trafficking charges related to this month's earlier multiagency, transnational criminal gang investigation that was completed in 18 months, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The following were indicted on an 11-count indictment by a federal...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

12 arrested in ‘Operation Dark Nodes’ indicted on fentanyl and meth trafficking charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury has indicted 12 Central Valley residents arrested earlier this month in the culmination of an 18-month-investigation called “Operation Dark Nodes.” More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 7 pounds of heroin, 112 pounds of marijuana, 13 guns and $60,000 in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Man demands money at gunpoint from woman in taco truck

Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Los Arbolito Taco Truck in the area of Avenue 256 and Road 204 for an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, the victim told them a man with a gun demanded money from her. She gave him the money and the suspect ran away from the scene. No one was hurt.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Judge denies motion to dismiss robbery allegation in corrections counselor slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Tuesday denied a motion to dismiss an attempted robbery charge and special circumstance allegation filed in the shooting death of a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor killed while charging his electric vehicle. Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe argued the robbery allegation against Robert Pernell […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 arrested for weapons, drug charges Sunday: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two Bakersfield residents were arrested on weapon and drug charges Sunday in northwest Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Deputies executed search warrant in the 6500 block of Tallman Avenue, just south of Norris Road, regarding a firearms investigation. Deputies said they found...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Man convicted of murder in girlfriend’s stabbing death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who claimed he acted in self-defense when he stabbed his girlfriend in the neck multiple times during an argument over money was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder, according to court records. Cody Joyave, 24, faces a life term in prison at his Jan....
OILDALE, CA
KGET

BPD: Possible suspect identified in major injury hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man has been named a possible suspect in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian on Buck Owens Boulevard. Joseph Douglas is wanted in connection with Monday’s crash in the 3000 block of Buck Owens Boulevard, police said. A vehicle described only as a dark-colored sedan hit a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man accused of running over woman in park pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded not guilty Monday to two felonies filed in connection with running over a woman in Jefferson Park, killing her. Hector Robles, 21, pleaded not guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in the death of Ann Frances Gaitan, 57. He’s held on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police: Delano man arrested following pursuit, in possession of illegal gun

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested Saturday night after leading Delano police officers on a pursuit and found to be in possession of a unregistered gun. According to the Delano Police Department, on November 19, 2022, at around 7:50 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic enforcement stop in the area of 20th Avenue and Randolph Street, for an observed vehicle code violation.
DELANO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy