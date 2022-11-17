Ryan Ramczyk, Josh Andrews upgraded on Week 11 Saints injury report vs. Rams
Here’s the updated New Orleans Saints injury report ahead of their Week 11 game with the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, but there isn’t much good news. The Saints upgraded two of their offensive linemen to limited participation after right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and center Josh Andrews were both inactive earlier this week due to an illness.
But a small crowd of Saints starters and key backups are still not practicing due to injuries, including defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, linebacker Pete Werner, left guard Andrus Peat, and left tackle James Hurst.
We’re still waiting on word from Rams practice out on the West Coast, but we know starting quarterback Matthew Stafford returned to work this week while navigating the league’s concussion protocol. In the meantime, here’s what we learned from the Saints:
Los Angeles Rams injury report
Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
C Brian Allen (thumb/knee) DNP DNP
NT Greg Gaines (elbow) Limited Full
LB Travin Howard (hip) DNP DNP
DT A’Shawn Robinson (illness) DNP DNP
QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) Full Full
QB John Wolford (neck) DNP Limited
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
C Josh Andrews (illness) DNP Limited
DE Marcus Davenport (calf) DNP DNP
S J.T. Gray (hamstring) DNP DNP
LT James Hurst (concussion) DNP DNP
RB Mark Ingram II (knee) DNP DNP
DE Cameron Jordan (eye) DNP DNP
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) Limited Limited
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) DNP DNP
S Marcus Maye (abdomen) Limited Limited
LG Andrus Peat (triceps) DNP DNP
RT Ryan Ramczyk (illness) DNP Limited
DT Malcolm Roach (ankle) Limited Limited
LB Pete Werner (ankle) DNP DNP
