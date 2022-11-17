ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Ryan Ramczyk, Josh Andrews upgraded on Week 11 Saints injury report vs. Rams

By Dylan Sanders
 4 days ago
Here’s the updated New Orleans Saints injury report ahead of their Week 11 game with the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, but there isn’t much good news. The Saints upgraded two of their offensive linemen to limited participation after right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and center Josh Andrews were both inactive earlier this week due to an illness.

But a small crowd of Saints starters and key backups are still not practicing due to injuries, including defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, linebacker Pete Werner, left guard Andrus Peat, and left tackle James Hurst.

We’re still waiting on word from Rams practice out on the West Coast, but we know starting quarterback Matthew Stafford returned to work this week while navigating the league’s concussion protocol. In the meantime, here’s what we learned from the Saints:

Los Angeles Rams injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

C Brian Allen (thumb/knee) DNP DNP

NT Greg Gaines (elbow) Limited Full

LB Travin Howard (hip) DNP DNP

DT A’Shawn Robinson (illness) DNP DNP

QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) Full Full

QB John Wolford (neck) DNP Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

C Josh Andrews (illness) DNP Limited

DE Marcus Davenport (calf) DNP DNP

S J.T. Gray (hamstring) DNP DNP

LT James Hurst (concussion) DNP DNP

RB Mark Ingram II (knee) DNP DNP

DE Cameron Jordan (eye) DNP DNP

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) Limited Limited

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) DNP DNP

S Marcus Maye (abdomen) Limited Limited

LG Andrus Peat (triceps) DNP DNP

RT Ryan Ramczyk (illness) DNP Limited

DT Malcolm Roach (ankle) Limited Limited

LB Pete Werner (ankle) DNP DNP

