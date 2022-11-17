Read full article on original website
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Colorado voters want universal free school meals. Will school districts agree to serve them?
In the coming months, Colorado’s nearly 200 school districts will face a choice: Do they want to opt in to the voter-approved universal school meal program?. Nearly 57% of Colorado voters approved Proposition FF this month, a $100 million proposal that would provide free school meals to all students. The money comes from limiting tax deductions on filers who report $300,000 or more in annual income.
New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit highlights deadliest day in Colorado’s history
On Saturday, a commemorative ceremony was held to open the newest exhibit that highlights the deadliest day in the state's history, called "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever."
Experts: Colorado's recent snow not enough to cover drought
Colorado's recent series of snow storms have been helpful for combating Colorado's drought but still isn't nearly enough to help the state elevate out of its current drought-level status.Climatologists say the state would need two or three more equivalent snow storms soon in order to slightly move the state up to the next level of drought. "Although it is good to see a few inches on the ground, I don't expect this storm to move the needle much," said Peter Goble, Climatologist at the Colorado Climate Center for Colorado State University. 2023's moisture has been more kind to Colorado than...
Leading Conservatives Have Been Attacking LGBTQ people in Colorado. Here’s a Roundup of Examples.
This year, leading conservatives have waged war on LQBTQ people in Colorado. Here is a sample of recent stories in the Colorado Times Recorder about hostility or outright bigotry toward members of our LGBTQ community. Republicans are waging an all-out war on the rights and existence of transgender people this...
coloradosun.com
Price for San Luis Valley rail line doubles to $10.7M when billionaire steps up bid
An eastern Colorado billionaire farmer and railroad operator is the highest bidder in the recently relaunched bankruptcy auction for the San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad. Stefan Soloviev’s Colorado Pacific Railroad, which serves many of his Crossroads Agriculture farms in southeastern Colorado, Kansas and New Mexico, bid $10.7 million Thursday for the historic railroad that connects the San Luis Valley with the national rail network in Huerfano County south of Pueblo.
BREAKING: Colorado board votes unanimously to rename iconic mountain
The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory board took its most significant vote Thursday in its three-year history — a unanimous decision to recommend the renaming of Mount Evans, the most prominent fourteener overlooking Denver, to Mount Blue Sky. The renaming comes just a few days before the 158th anniversary of...
Colorado oddly NOT a great spot to live 'off the grid', data analysis shows
While many people would probably assume that Colorado is a great place for 'off the grid' living thanks to the many remote places and vast forests spread around the state, a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter showed that this isn't necessarily the case. On a ranking where Iowa, Texas,...
See How Each Colorado County Has Voted In Boebert vs. Frisch Race
It's coming down to the wire between U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert and her challenger Adam Frisch. As of Wednesday evening, the Republican incumbent was leading the Democrat challenger by about 1,100 votes - and there are still votes to be counted in the 3rd Congressional District race. We should have...
No wolves found where cow calves died in western Colorado
MEEKER, Colo. — State wildlife managers say that they've found no evidence of wolves in an area of western Colorado where dead cattle was reported. In October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it was investigating a report of 18 dead domestic cow calves on White River National Forest land near Meeker, some of which were thought to have possibly been killed by wolves.
Colorado mountain gets new name
COLORADO (KRQE) – A Colorado mountain named after a controversial governor is getting a new name. The state’s geographic naming advisory board unanimously approved a request from two Native tribes to rename Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky. The area was named after Governor John Evans, the territorial governor who resigned after an 1864 massacre […]
Alamosa Valley Courier
Colorado Pacific Railroad wins auction for SLRG
ALAMOSA – The auction to purchase the San Luis Rio Grande (SLRG) railroad concluded in court on Thursday morning with a result that could not have been predicted several weeks ago. Colorado Pacific Railroad, LLC, which submitted a bid to purchase the SLRG on November 5, ultimately came out...
News Channel Nebraska
Regional reactions to Colorado legalizing mushrooms
Colorado voters approved adding mushrooms to the list of herbal “medications” legalized, following Oregon voters. The question is how will voters decisions affect neighboring states who have not accepted specific mushrooms for medicinal use. Sidney Police Chief Joe. Aikens said hallucinogenic mushrooms continue to be illegal in Nebraska...
21 schools to receive Governor’s Bright Spot Award, $50K to be given to each school
On Friday, a message from Gov. Jared Polis's office revealed that 21 schools in the state will be receiving $50,000 in addition to being named among the Governor's Bright Spot Award winners.
Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in CO-3 race
Democrat Adam Frisch conceded to Republic Lauren Boebert during a news conference Friday morning.
