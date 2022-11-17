ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado voters want universal free school meals. Will school districts agree to serve them?

In the coming months, Colorado’s nearly 200 school districts will face a choice: Do they want to opt in to the voter-approved universal school meal program?. Nearly 57% of Colorado voters approved Proposition FF this month, a $100 million proposal that would provide free school meals to all students. The money comes from limiting tax deductions on filers who report $300,000 or more in annual income.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Experts: Colorado's recent snow not enough to cover drought

Colorado's recent series of snow storms have been helpful for combating Colorado's drought but still isn't nearly enough to help the state elevate out of its current drought-level status.Climatologists say the state would need two or three more equivalent snow storms soon in order to slightly move the state up to the next level of drought.  "Although it is good to see a few inches on the ground, I don't expect this storm to move the needle much," said Peter Goble, Climatologist at the Colorado Climate Center for Colorado State University.  2023's moisture has been more kind to Colorado than...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?

Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Price for San Luis Valley rail line doubles to $10.7M when billionaire steps up bid

An eastern Colorado billionaire farmer and railroad operator is the highest bidder in the recently relaunched bankruptcy auction for the San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad. Stefan Soloviev’s Colorado Pacific Railroad, which serves many of his Crossroads Agriculture farms in southeastern Colorado, Kansas and New Mexico, bid $10.7 million Thursday for the historic railroad that connects the San Luis Valley with the national rail network in Huerfano County south of Pueblo.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

No wolves found where cow calves died in western Colorado

MEEKER, Colo. — State wildlife managers say that they've found no evidence of wolves in an area of western Colorado where dead cattle was reported. In October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it was investigating a report of 18 dead domestic cow calves on White River National Forest land near Meeker, some of which were thought to have possibly been killed by wolves.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Colorado mountain gets new name

COLORADO (KRQE) – A Colorado mountain named after a controversial governor is getting a new name. The state’s geographic naming advisory board unanimously approved a request from two Native tribes to rename Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky. The area was named after Governor John Evans, the territorial governor who resigned after an 1864 massacre […]
COLORADO STATE
Alamosa Valley Courier

Colorado Pacific Railroad wins auction for SLRG

ALAMOSA – The auction to purchase the San Luis Rio Grande (SLRG) railroad concluded in court on Thursday morning with a result that could not have been predicted several weeks ago. Colorado Pacific Railroad, LLC, which submitted a bid to purchase the SLRG on November 5, ultimately came out...
ALAMOSA, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Regional reactions to Colorado legalizing mushrooms

Colorado voters approved adding mushrooms to the list of herbal “medications” legalized, following Oregon voters. The question is how will voters decisions affect neighboring states who have not accepted specific mushrooms for medicinal use. Sidney Police Chief Joe. Aikens said hallucinogenic mushrooms continue to be illegal in Nebraska...
COLORADO STATE

