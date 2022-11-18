Read full article on original website
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a verdict that could affect countless claims by athletes who sue sports organizations for head injuries, a Los Angeles jury on Tuesday rejected a lawsuit seeking $55 million by the widow of a former USC football player who said the NCAA failed to protect him from repeated head trauma that led to his death.
From playing catch when they were 2 feet tall to feeling 10 feet tall. That was Pierce receiver Ben Brahmer and quarterback Abram Scholting Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium, with the former setting a state record on passes from the latter to lead the Bluejays past Aurora 42-14 for the Class C-1 state title in a battle of unbeatens at Memorial Stadium.
Oumar Ballo had a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead four Arizona players who finished in double figures
No. 3 Kansas and Wisconsin will look to remain undefeated and advance to the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis
