From playing catch when they were 2 feet tall to feeling 10 feet tall. That was Pierce receiver Ben Brahmer and quarterback Abram Scholting Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium, with the former setting a state record on passes from the latter to lead the Bluejays past Aurora 42-14 for the Class C-1 state title in a battle of unbeatens at Memorial Stadium.

AURORA, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO