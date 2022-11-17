Read full article on original website
Spokane County Sheriff fined $300 for violating state election laws
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich plans to appeal a ruling by the Washington Public Disclosure Commission this week that he had violated state laws prohibiting the use of a public office for indirect lobbying and electioneering. Knezovich was fined $300 for a YouTube presentation in...
Washington Examiner
Spokane County launches homeless shelter vacancy dashboard
(The Center Square) – A group of government entities in Spokane County have created a public website to show where overnight homeless shelter space is available. “This is another major improvement for our regional shelter system that potentially saves lives,” said Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward in a statement. “This online reporting tool of nightly occupancy rates at shelters and other useful information is extremely timely as we are well on our way to what’s predicted to be a harsh winter.”
University of Idaho murders: Here's what we know
MOSCOW, Idaho — After four University of Idaho students were murdered Nov. 13 in a homicidal stabbing, there is still no suspect in custody, and police have somewhat cleared up some lingering questions about what happened that night at a house on 1122 King Road. The victims -- 20-year-old...
Chronicle
New Washington Agency Seeks to End Practice of Police Investigating Themselves
OLYMPIA — A small cadre of officials from the state's newest agency traveled last month from Olympia to Spokane, where they explained how they intend to erase the "thin blue line" from Washington police use-of-force investigations. Leading the group was Roger Rogoff, an even-spoken former judge and prosecutor recently...
University of Idaho murders timeline: What we know about the slaughter of four students
This is what is known so far about the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students, who were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home Nov. 13, according to police.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County passes 2022 election audit
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County passed a state-required audit of the 2022 general election, according to a release from the county. Per the Secretary of State's website, the audit “helps verify that the apparent winner of an election actually won.”. Spokane County voters returned nearly 225,000 ballots for this...
WPFO
Police provide timeline, new details in quadruple homicide of University of Idaho students
WASHINGTON (TND) — While police investigating the murders of four students from the University of Idaho have yet to identify a suspect or weapon, they have crafted a timeline for the victims’ final whereabouts before they were found stabbed to death Sunday morning. Ethan Chapin, 20, from Mount...
Details trickle out in ‘complex case’ of 4 Idaho students killed in their beds
It’s been days since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus home, and a lot is still unknown about the attack, but Friday evening authorities released a few additional details. In a Friday Facebook post, the Moscow Police Department said detectives do not believe...
KHQ Right Now
FOUND: 67-year-old endangered man missing in Spokane
Spokane Police Department announced just before midnight that the missing 67-year-old man was found "safe and cold" by a SPD sergeant near Sharp and Hamilton. Junior was quite cold, but unharmed, and police say he's back safe at home. Last updated on Nov. 21 at 12:20 a.m. From Spokane Police...
New beds and office spaces coming to Trent Homeless Shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — Just over two months after it opened to provide space for Spokane's homeless population, the Trent Resource and Assistance Center is getting some money to help with improvements. Spokane County is investing $500,000 in new necessities such as beds and showers. Spokane City Officials say this...
University of Idaho students ‘likely asleep’ when fatally stabbed, coroner says
MOSCOW, Idaho — The four University of Idaho students who were fatally stabbed last weekend were “likely asleep” when they were attacked, the county coroner said late Friday. Each victim was stabbed multiple times and some had defensive wounds, Latah County coroner Cathy Mabbutt said in a...
University of Idaho victim's friend says dorm door-lock code wasn't usually activated
Two students who knew the University of Idaho murder victims spoke out Friday to 'The Story with Martha MacCallum' on Fox News Channel.
KREM
Coeur d'Alene cracks down on illegal short-term rentals | Boomtown
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur D'Alene is considering ways to deal with the rising number of short-term rentals, many of which are illegal. The city council approved a proposal to hire a company that monitors vacation rentals. The city wants to start cracking down on short-term rentals that aren't...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane school leader named Washington's Superintendent of the Year
Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard has been selected as the Washington Superintendent of the year. Swinyard says he’s hopeful the award will put attention on the work the district is doing as a whole to improve outcomes for all students. “Regardless of the purpose, or reason, any time...
Three dead in crash on US 95 near Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Three people died in a car crash near Coeur d’Alene Friday afternoon. Idaho State Police say a Subaru Legacy and Ford F550 were involved in a head-on collision on US 95 near milepost 423 at around 5:30 p.m. ISP says the Ford left the northbound lanes and entered the southbound lanes, hitting the Subaru. The driver...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office releases names of 3 deputies involved in fatal shooting at Valley standoff
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the names of the Deputies involved in the November 14, 2022 incident that resulted in an hours-long SWAT standoff where the armed suspect fired multiple times, striking neighboring homes in the 18600 block of E. Lindsay Lane. Deputy Davis French was hired...
inlander.com
The Chaotic Council; plus, money for shelters; and Woodward slams council building moratorium
As the Inlander reported last week, the city has experienced a flood of exits this year — well, so has the Spokane City Council. "I would say most of them got jobs that paid more and they were more interested in doing," says Council President Breean Beggs. For example, the council's attorney, Brian McClatchey — husband of former state Senate Majority Leader Lisa Brown — left in July to practice tribal law in California. The council's housing and homelessness initiatives manager, Melissa Morrison, left for a job at Better Health Together in January, while her replacement, Meagan Vincello, went to the Empire Health Foundation in August. That same month, the council's transportation policy analyst, Shauna Harshman, went to the Spokane Low-Income Housing Consortium. This year, Scotty Nicol went from his job in the mayor's office to becoming City Council member Karen Stratton's legislative aide, resigning to run — unsuccessfully — for the state Legislature. "No one is immune to the challenges of staffing and employment right now," says the mayor's spokesman, Brian Coddington. But Council member Michael Cathcart offers a more bleak assessment of the top floor of City Hall, which houses the mayor's office and the City Council. "It is a very toxic work environment," he says. (DANIEL WALTERS)
'When will the North/South Freeway be completed?' What Spokane drivers can expect going forward
SPOKANE, Wash. — Imagine getting from Wandemere to I-90 in 12 minutes. That's the promise of the North/South Freeway, an idea first conceived in the 1940s, a project that broke ground in 2001 and a corridor that, to this day, is still not finished. It's a fact that's become...
nwpb.org
Coeur d’Alene Tribe pushing for greater protection of sacred lake
For over 30 years, Native American Heritage Month has been federally-recognized. Northwest Public Broadcasting reporters are interviewing Indigenous people from throughout the region to learn what they think about the month and what they want people to understand about their culture and who they are. Lauren Paterson brings us one of those stories.
Idaho Police: 3 people killed after two-car collision near Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Three people died in a two-car crash collision on US-95 near Coeur d'Alene on Friday. According to the Idaho State Police (ISP), a Ford truck traveling northbound on US-95 crashed head-on into a Subaru traveling southbound near milepost 423 in Kootenai County on Friday at approximately 5:31 p.m.
