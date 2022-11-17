ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Washington Examiner

Spokane County launches homeless shelter vacancy dashboard

(The Center Square) – A group of government entities in Spokane County have created a public website to show where overnight homeless shelter space is available. “This is another major improvement for our regional shelter system that potentially saves lives,” said Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward in a statement. “This online reporting tool of nightly occupancy rates at shelters and other useful information is extremely timely as we are well on our way to what’s predicted to be a harsh winter.”
Idaho's Newschannel 7

University of Idaho murders: Here's what we know

MOSCOW, Idaho — After four University of Idaho students were murdered Nov. 13 in a homicidal stabbing, there is still no suspect in custody, and police have somewhat cleared up some lingering questions about what happened that night at a house on 1122 King Road. The victims -- 20-year-old...
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County passes 2022 election audit

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County passed a state-required audit of the 2022 general election, according to a release from the county. Per the Secretary of State's website, the audit “helps verify that the apparent winner of an election actually won.”. Spokane County voters returned nearly 225,000 ballots for this...
KHQ Right Now

FOUND: 67-year-old endangered man missing in Spokane

Spokane Police Department announced just before midnight that the missing 67-year-old man was found "safe and cold" by a SPD sergeant near Sharp and Hamilton. Junior was quite cold, but unharmed, and police say he's back safe at home. Last updated on Nov. 21 at 12:20 a.m. From Spokane Police...
KREM2

New beds and office spaces coming to Trent Homeless Shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — Just over two months after it opened to provide space for Spokane's homeless population, the Trent Resource and Assistance Center is getting some money to help with improvements. Spokane County is investing $500,000 in new necessities such as beds and showers. Spokane City Officials say this...
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane school leader named Washington's Superintendent of the Year

Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard has been selected as the Washington Superintendent of the year. Swinyard says he’s hopeful the award will put attention on the work the district is doing as a whole to improve outcomes for all students. “Regardless of the purpose, or reason, any time...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Three dead in crash on US 95 near Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Three people died in a car crash near Coeur d’Alene Friday afternoon. Idaho State Police say a Subaru Legacy and Ford F550 were involved in a head-on collision on US 95 near milepost 423 at around 5:30 p.m. ISP says the Ford left the northbound lanes and entered the southbound lanes, hitting the Subaru. The driver...
inlander.com

The Chaotic Council; plus, money for shelters; and Woodward slams council building moratorium

As the Inlander reported last week, the city has experienced a flood of exits this year — well, so has the Spokane City Council. "I would say most of them got jobs that paid more and they were more interested in doing," says Council President Breean Beggs. For example, the council's attorney, Brian McClatchey — husband of former state Senate Majority Leader Lisa Brown — left in July to practice tribal law in California. The council's housing and homelessness initiatives manager, Melissa Morrison, left for a job at Better Health Together in January, while her replacement, Meagan Vincello, went to the Empire Health Foundation in August. That same month, the council's transportation policy analyst, Shauna Harshman, went to the Spokane Low-Income Housing Consortium. This year, Scotty Nicol went from his job in the mayor's office to becoming City Council member Karen Stratton's legislative aide, resigning to run — unsuccessfully — for the state Legislature. "No one is immune to the challenges of staffing and employment right now," says the mayor's spokesman, Brian Coddington. But Council member Michael Cathcart offers a more bleak assessment of the top floor of City Hall, which houses the mayor's office and the City Council. "It is a very toxic work environment," he says. (DANIEL WALTERS)
nwpb.org

Coeur d’Alene Tribe pushing for greater protection of sacred lake

For over 30 years, Native American Heritage Month has been federally-recognized. Northwest Public Broadcasting reporters are interviewing Indigenous people from throughout the region to learn what they think about the month and what they want people to understand about their culture and who they are. Lauren Paterson brings us one of those stories.
