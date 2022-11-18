ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Switzerland vs Cameroon prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Switzerland take on Cameroon in Group G of the Qatar World Cup on Thursday.Last time out on the world stage, the Swiss progressed to the last-16 but came a cropper to Sweden by a solitary goal. Similarly in 2014, a last-minute Angel Di Maria beauty resulted in a heartbreaking defeat to Argentina in the first knockout round.The Swiss are the slight favourites here with a team which still relies on key players like Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka. But Cameroon have some talent in their ranks like Andre Onana and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and they will know that victory here...
The Independent

Portugal vs Ghana predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially left Manchester United, and he will now look to attract fresh suitors as he takes to the pitch for Portugal’s Qatar World Cup opener against Ghana in Group H. The pool is a tricky one for title hopefuls Portugal, who have never won this competition and must navigate games with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea if they are to reach the last 16.It is at that stage that the Portuguese national side exited the World Cup four years ago, with Uruguay in fact being the team to eliminate them. They await, but first up are...
The Independent

Portugal vs Ghana live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Portugal renew their bid for their first ever World Cup trophy when they face Ghana in Qatar.The Portuguese are nowadays seen as one of the major nations at the world championship, a status boosted by their Euro 2016 triumph, but the reality is that their best World Cup effort was a third-placed finish in 1966. They did come fourth in 2006 but have not gotten past the last 16 since, exiting at that stage in 2010 and 2018 while crashing out in the group in 2014. With superstar Cristiano Ronaldo leading them on the pitch, however, it always feels...
The Independent

Is Uruguay vs South Korea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture

Uruguay look to cement their status as World Cup dark horses when they face South Korea in their Qatar opener on Thursday. It is far from clear who will emerge from as the top two sides from Group H, with Ghana and Portugal also posing a threat. While the strikers capture the headlines for Uruguay, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde represents the heartbeat of this side.And Diego Alonso will hope to find the right balance up top and lean on La Celeste’s past displays at the back in tournaments if they are to go far here.Here’s everything you need...

Comments / 0

Community Policy