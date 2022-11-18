Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chambanamoms.com
10+ Festive Chicago Destinations During the Holiday Season
A visit to Chicago is a treat for Champaign-Urbana families during any season. Over the years we have shared lots of tips and recommendations about our favorite Chicagoland destinations as well as about the logistics of travel, lodging, and — mmmmmm — eating. To counteract the increasing chill...
chambanamoms.com
Start a New Family Tradition and Pick Out a Christmas Tree at No Bad Days Farm in Shelbyville
Take a short trip beyond Champaign-Urbana and get your very own Christmas tree from No Bad Days Farm in Shelbyville. Find yourself in a winter setting so magical you might find it in a movie – but wait, it is right in Central Illinois. When you see photos of...
chambanamoms.com
Champaign-Urbana Winter Break Camps
Winter break camps where Champaign-Urbana area kids can have epic fun. Parents, fear not: Some of the same Champaign-Urbana area institutions that excel at summer camps rev up their programming over winter break as well. Whether you work full-time, part-time, at-home, overnight, or whatever the case may be, these are...
Comments / 0