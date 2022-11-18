14 Places to Play with Babies and Toddlers in Champaign-Urbana. The best places to take your baby or toddler to play in Champaign-Urbana and surrounding communities. Ask any parent with kids of any age and they’ll remind you that toddlerhood is just a unique time in the life of a parent. Finding places and spaces to be safe and enjoy fun with babies and toddlers is helpful to navigating this season in parenting, and especially so if you are also caring for more than one child, too.

2 DAYS AGO