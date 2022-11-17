ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

Beasley: Shocked Vols thought South Carolina would 'lay down'

Tennessee’s defense — a flawed but overall decent group for most of the season — took it on the chin in Saturday’s shocking, 63-38 loss at South Carolina. A 22-point underdog jumped on Tennessee and never relented, beating the then-fifth-ranked Vols by 25 points, collecting 606 yards along the way.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee football, Josh Heupel squashed after South Carolina loss

National media skewered Tennessee's defense and Heupel in the aftermath, insisting the Volunteers were not prepared for the hornet's nest inside Williams Brice Stadium that resulted in the biggest win of Shane Beamer's young coaching career. Tennessee was a 23.5-point favorite in the game and was just coming off a 66-point outburst in a way over Missouri.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

After Vols' loss at South Carolina, Heupel says 'this one needs to hurt'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There’s no way around it. A loss like the one Tennessee suffered Saturday night is going to sting. The fifth-ranked Vols entered their trip to South Carolina with a legitimate shot at earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. They simply needed to win their final two regular-season games. But their chances of competing for a national championship slipped away with their 63-38 loss to the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins

SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Everything Beamer said after the win over Tennessee

South Carolina wrapped up the home 2022 regular season schedule in a huge way as it would upset No. 5 Tennessee by a score of 63-38. The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) turned in a masterful performance on offense as they would total 606 yards which included a fantastic night from quarterback Spencer Rattler who threw for 438 yards and six touchdowns on 30-of-37 passing.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum evaluate Tennessee following upset loss

The college football world was shaken up Saturday night as South Carolina upset No. 5 Tennessee, which seemed like a lock to win out and make the College Football Playoff. Fans and members of the media reacted to the loss throughout the night and Sunday morning. Matt Barrie and Paul Finebaum gave their evaluations of the Vols Sunday.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Five Questions: No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Josh Heupel and his staff have dozens of questions they hope to have answered during Tennessee’s 7 p.m. Eastern game on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Let’s trim that list to five of the most crucial questions the fifth-ranked Vols must answer against the Gamecocks....
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit blasts fan who claims he was excited to see Tennessee lose

It was not long ago that many viewed Tennessee as the best team in college football as the Volunteers also once held the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. While several certainly got a kick out of watching South Carolina pull an insane, 63-38 upset over Tennessee, college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit drew a line with one fan who said he “must have been super excited” when the Vols lost.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

