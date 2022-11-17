Read full article on original website
Beasley: Shocked Vols thought South Carolina would 'lay down'
Tennessee’s defense — a flawed but overall decent group for most of the season — took it on the chin in Saturday’s shocking, 63-38 loss at South Carolina. A 22-point underdog jumped on Tennessee and never relented, beating the then-fifth-ranked Vols by 25 points, collecting 606 yards along the way.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's huge win over Tennessee exactly how you'd expect
Steve Spurrier is one of the best when it comes to one-liners against Tennessee. So when Spurrier’s former program, South Carolina, upset the Vols at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Spurrier couldn’t resist giving a predictable reaction. “I almost felt sorry for Tennessee,” Spurrier said, according to Gene Sapakoff...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer offers strong response to rumors about South Carolina play-calling in Tennessee game
South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield hasn’t been too popular with the Gamecock fanbase during his time in Columbia. Satterfield’s unit, though, broke out in a big way Saturday night. South Carolina’s 63 points against Tennessee are the most it has scored in an SEC game since 1995 in...
SEC Football Final analysts break down South Carolina's win over Tennessee
South Carolina shocked the college football world on Saturday night absolutely dismantling Tennessee by a 63-38 score at Williams-Brice Stadium. Unsurprisingly, none of the analysts on ESPN College GameDay or SEC Nation had the Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) winning against the fifth-ranked Volunteers (9-2, 5-2). The Gamecocks were the lead story...
247Sports
Tennessee football, Josh Heupel squashed after South Carolina loss
National media skewered Tennessee's defense and Heupel in the aftermath, insisting the Volunteers were not prepared for the hornet's nest inside Williams Brice Stadium that resulted in the biggest win of Shane Beamer's young coaching career. Tennessee was a 23.5-point favorite in the game and was just coming off a 66-point outburst in a way over Missouri.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie points to how the Tennessee upset translates to Clemson for South Carolina
South Carolina pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season Saturday night as the Gamecocks took down No. 5 Tennessee in a magnificent offensive display. The Gamecocks now prepare for another tough game against Clemson. ESPN’s Matt Barrie broke down how the win over the Vols translates to...
After Vols' loss at South Carolina, Heupel says 'this one needs to hurt'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There’s no way around it. A loss like the one Tennessee suffered Saturday night is going to sting. The fifth-ranked Vols entered their trip to South Carolina with a legitimate shot at earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. They simply needed to win their final two regular-season games. But their chances of competing for a national championship slipped away with their 63-38 loss to the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina football CB Cam Smith’s savage message after locking up Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt has been a force to be reckoned with in the college football scene. The star wide receiver is the backbone of the Volunteers’ devastating offensive attack. Against South Carolina football team, though, Hyatt was rendered ineffective by the Gamecocks’ defense shutting down his attempts to attack.
Billy High discusses Vols' NFL scouting process at Knoxville QB Club
The final week of the regular season gave Tennessee an opportunity to send a member of its scouting department to the Knoxville Quarterback Club on Monday. Billy High, the Vols' director of internal and advance scouting, spoke to the group Monday afternoon at Calhoun's on the River. High, a Tennessee...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins
SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
Everything Beamer said after the win over Tennessee
South Carolina wrapped up the home 2022 regular season schedule in a huge way as it would upset No. 5 Tennessee by a score of 63-38. The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) turned in a masterful performance on offense as they would total 606 yards which included a fantastic night from quarterback Spencer Rattler who threw for 438 yards and six touchdowns on 30-of-37 passing.
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Tennessee Upset Loss
Tennessee's season just went from special to nightmare in the span of just a few hours. The Volunteers suffered an embarrassing upset loss to the Gamecocks of South Carolina this Saturday night. It wasn't even close. Spencer Rattler had a career night, throwing for six touchdowns in the 63-38 victory....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum evaluate Tennessee following upset loss
The college football world was shaken up Saturday night as South Carolina upset No. 5 Tennessee, which seemed like a lock to win out and make the College Football Playoff. Fans and members of the media reacted to the loss throughout the night and Sunday morning. Matt Barrie and Paul Finebaum gave their evaluations of the Vols Sunday.
What Josh Heupel said about Tennessee's loss to South Carolina
No. 5 Tennessee’s College Football Playoff hopes came to a gut-wrenching end on Saturday night when it lost 63-38 to South Carolina in Columbia. The Vols’ defense struggled from the start and the offense struggled to keep up before Hendon Hooker suffered an injury early in the fourth quarter.
Commits Continue Push For Mazeo Bennett
Wide receiver Mazeo Bennett may be committed to Tennessee, but that hasn't stopped South Carolina commits from recruiting him.
Five Questions: No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Josh Heupel and his staff have dozens of questions they hope to have answered during Tennessee’s 7 p.m. Eastern game on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Let’s trim that list to five of the most crucial questions the fifth-ranked Vols must answer against the Gamecocks....
atozsports.com
South Carolina defender has strong message for Tennessee Vols after win over UT
South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Cam Smith had some words for the Tennessee Vols on Saturday night after UT’s 63-38 loss in Columbia. Specifically, he had a message for Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Smith was asked about the “trash talk” between himself and Hyatt during the game.
Finebaum stands up to throw shade at Clemson
Paul Finebaum took time during SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show to throw some shade at Clemson. During the SEC Nation show -- which was live from the Horseshoe on South (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit blasts fan who claims he was excited to see Tennessee lose
It was not long ago that many viewed Tennessee as the best team in college football as the Volunteers also once held the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. While several certainly got a kick out of watching South Carolina pull an insane, 63-38 upset over Tennessee, college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit drew a line with one fan who said he “must have been super excited” when the Vols lost.
RB Khalifa Keith commits to Vols, finds 'home to me' at Tennessee
By the time Khalifa Keith received a scholarship offer from Tennessee almost a month ago, he already knew where he wanted to go. It didn’t matter that he had been committed to Kentucky since July. The Class of 2023 running back from Parker High School in Birmingham, Ala., announced...
247Sports
