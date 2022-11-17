Sabrent has announced the Rocket Nano V2, its second-generation external solid-state drive (SSD) that features capacities of up to 4TB and transfer speeds of up to 1,500 MB/s. The Nano V2 is positioned as a pocket-sized SSD — 2.85 by 1.3 by 0.6 inches and weighing 1.75 ounces (54 grams) — capable of providing the speeds necessary to reliably edit 8K video despite only using USB-C and not Thunderbolt. The main selling point is the combination of size and capacity, as the Nano V2 is half the size of a standard credit card and hold capacities of up to 4TB.

