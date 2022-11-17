Read full article on original website
Photographer Turns Slide Projector Into a Arduino-Powered Digitizer
For those with family members who grew up in the 1980s (or earlier), a slide projector was a pretty common way to share and show images before the internet was a thing. But these days, finding a way to get people to sit and view these images in a dark room with you is even harder than finding a functional projector. To covert his old 35mm slides to digital, photographer Scott Lawrence built a custom digitizing system based on a slide projector.
Sabrent’s Nano V2 External SSD is Tiny, Rugged, Fast, and High Capacity
Sabrent has announced the Rocket Nano V2, its second-generation external solid-state drive (SSD) that features capacities of up to 4TB and transfer speeds of up to 1,500 MB/s. The Nano V2 is positioned as a pocket-sized SSD — 2.85 by 1.3 by 0.6 inches and weighing 1.75 ounces (54 grams) — capable of providing the speeds necessary to reliably edit 8K video despite only using USB-C and not Thunderbolt. The main selling point is the combination of size and capacity, as the Nano V2 is half the size of a standard credit card and hold capacities of up to 4TB.
Panasonic to ‘Shift’ Camera Business to Focus on Mirrorless Video
Facing business units that it does not believe are expected to grow, Panasonic’s CEO says it will shift its business to focus on mirrorless video cameras. As reported by Japanese publication Newswitch — and spotted by Digicame Info — Akira Toyoshima, the president of Panasonic, says that the company is shifting away from some existing television and camera businesses that are not showing signs of growing significantly moving forward.
‘Tis the Season for Adventure with OM SYSTEM
These holidays, capture the season with OM SYSTEM and save on a huge range of cameras and lenses!. With Black Friday prices and savings of up to $1200* on OM SYSTEM cameras and M.Zuiko lenses, now’s the time to upgrade your gear or lock in a fantastic gift for anyone who is into photography.
Amber X Review: A Personal Cloud for On-The-Go Photographers
Over the last two years, I’ve been working to improve my habits of backing up my photos. I started first by creating a RAID backup on my computer, then adding a large external HDD for a local backup, and eventually getting a subscription cloud backup from Backblaze. The one...
Insta360’s Flagship X3 Firmware Update Adds Pre-Recording Mode
Insta360 has released a new firmware update for its flagship X3 action camera that adds a new pre-recording mode, which allows users to capture footage prior to actually starting the recording, in addition to expanded framerate options. The update primarily features the new pre-recording mode, but Insta360 has also improved...
