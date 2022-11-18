ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

With long wait times, doctor recommends video calls to determine if children need to be seen

By Meghan Schiller
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Irc7U_0jF1JAue00

Parents trying to take care of sick kids 02:53

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Between the coughing, sneezing and runny nose that just won't quit, parents are in the thick of it right now trying to get their kids healthy.

"It's good to have a support system, but it's nerve-racking. You never know what's going to happen from minute to minute," said Shannon Collura, mother of two.

Emergency room wait times at UPMC Children's Hospital reached nearly eight hours Thursday evening and it's standing room only in many doctors' waiting rooms.

KDKA's Meghan Schiller talked with UPMC about ways parents can avoid the wait and treat their children's symptoms from the comfort of their homes.

Collura is a mother of two and tells KDKA she's just trying to get through the day. Thankfully, her family is a big support.

"I don't even know what I would do without them," Collura said. "I mean they came last night while we took Atlas to Children's, and they were here for most of the night, and then my mom came back this morning, and then my mother-in-law dropped off the albuterol this morning."

Collura is just one of many parents checking the ER wait time and trying to decide what to do next. With so many doctors' offices packed right now, UPMC says to try quick video visits to answer one important question.

"They can't do every aspect of the exam, but they certainly can help you assess: Does my child need to be seen or is this something I can take care of at home?" said Dr. Pamela Schoemer, UPMC Children's Community Pediatrics director of quality safety and outcomes.

If your child's doctor can't squeeze in an appointment, there are also after-hour slots available at many Children's Express Care locations.

"They're going to be the same Children's Community Pediatrics providers that you may see and they're going to provide that same high-quality care, but get you in, get you seen, and hopefully get you better a little sooner," said Dr. Schoemer.

Dr. Schoemer tells KDKA that parents should pay attention to fever (Is it lasting too long? It's 48 hours for infants and longer than three days in older children), pain and discomfort, hydration and urine output and breathing changes.

"Keeping an eye out for when that work of breathing becomes too hard," said Dr. Schoemer. "If your baby is struggling to eat, because it's just too much work, or you see your older child breathing really fast, or using some extra muscles, like their shoulders are going up, or they're sucking their chest in -- those are definitely times that we want you to seek some attention."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Lullaby Project helps parents work through trauma

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Trying to remember the words to a lullaby and just making up a song to calm down your fussy baby is something every parent can relate to. But the act of singing can help parents feel better too. That's why Allegheny Health Network teamed up with Carnegie Mellon University to bring healing through music.New mom Amy Walsh can finally give her feelings a voice."I think one of the biggest things I've felt through going through my experience with birth trauma is that so many more people experience it and it's such a hidden thing," she said. She's not just...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The Good Stuff: Pittsburghers step up to help KDKA-TV Turkey Fund

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Believe it or not Thanksgiving is tomorrow! While some are preparing today, even up early to get things organized for the big gathering, many others are struggling. That's why the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund was so important this year and today's Good Stuff is a simple one - all of you! We're so amazed by how many people answered the call to donate and help. We celebrated the spirit of helping the turkey fund with the kick-off cruise in October. On that day, we raised thousands of dollars. Over the past month and a half, we've shared stories of how the turkey fund began, all starting with Al Julius. Former colleagues weighed in on how important this mission was to Al and to all of KDKA after the mills had closed all those decades ago. Just last week, we honored local businesses who were inspired and decided to donate to the turkey fund. Finally, everyone at home who donated made a big difference. Overall, you were all able to raise more than $700,000 and that number continues to grow. There is still time to donate as donations continue to be accepted through the end of the year. You can still donate right here. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The best ways to safely celebrate the holidays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In the excitement of friends and family gathering for Thanksgiving, it's easy to forget how easily we can make each other sick.There are a few simple things you can do to keep everyone healthy.Thanksgiving is, by its nature, a multigenerational holiday, which makes the precautions that much more important.You and the family may be enjoying a day off from the routines of work and school life but, not everyone and everything takes a day off."The viruses, the bacteria haven't left us; they're still there, and it's important to remember to keep ourselves safe during this holiday season,"...
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: November 23, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics"60 Minutes" report on TikTokPeoples Gas Holiday MarketJergel's Rhythm GrilleMV YoungAllegheny Health NetworkHighmark Blue Cross/Blue ShieldHighmark MedicareWaiting ChildRania's CateringRania's RecipeDonate to the KDKA-TV Turkey FundPittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police team up with Walmart to hand out Thanksgiving dinners to families in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - Police teamed up with Walmart to help feed hundreds of McKeesport families for the Thanksgiving holiday.Allegheny County sheriff's deputies and Mckeesport police officers picked up turkeys and trimmings from Walmart before handing them out to pre-selected families.  "It's really a great opportunity for us to partner with law enforcement and share in that ability to provide for the community," said Walmart market manager Mark Mikesell.Last week the sheriff's office also distributed turkeys in Wilkinsburg. "It's been a trying couple years financially," said Jason Tarap with the sheriff's office. "It's going to be a great help for the families, I believe. Sheriff Kraus identified this and said, 'can we do at least 200 to 400' so we ended up doing this twice, this was our second time. We did 200 in Wilkinsburg last week, we're doing 200 this week in McKeesport."Not only did families get a turkey with all the fixings, but they also got a pie for dessert. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'You're a great family': Al Julius' legacy carries on through your donations to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As we approach Thanksgiving, we here at KDKA-TV are giving thanks for the man who started the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund 40 years ago.What we know today as the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund actually began as Julius' Turkeys. It was started by the late KDKA-TV News commentator Al Julius.In 1982, as the region's steel industry began to decline and mill after mill closed leaving so many local people unemployed, a KDKA-TV viewer named Ms. Love sent Al $10 and asked him to use it to buy food for our neighbors in need at the holidays.During an interview in 1999...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

15-year-old boy shot in the face in Perry North

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in Pittsburgh's Perry North neighborhood on Wednesday.Police said the boy was shot in the face on Baytree Street around 4:45 p.m. He is in stable condition. Police said the "preliminary investigation reveals that the cause is accidental."Law enforcement is investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pilot program offering discounted bus fares in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The public can now apply to get discounted bus fares through a new pilot program in Allegheny County.The yearlong program is managed by the County's Department of Human Services. To qualify, you need to be between the ages of 18-64, live in Allegheny County and receive SNAP benefits. If you're chosen, you will be randomly assigned to receive a number of standard transit passes which they can use for any trip. To fill out the application, visit this link. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Professor says Excela Health and Butler Health System merger is about survival

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Excela Health and Butler Health System are on the way to becoming one.Both providers announced they'll be merging pending state and federal approval. According to press releases, the yet-to-be-named health care provider will employ more than 7,000, with a little over 1,000 physicians.Right now, Excela Health oversees Latrobe Hospital in Latrobe, Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg and Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant. Butler Health System includes hospital facilities in both Butler and Clarion counties. Both companies say joining forces will enable them to provide better care for the 750,000 individuals served by the facilities.But according to Dr. Martin Gaynor, an economist and professor at Carnegie Mellon University, this merger is one of many, and in this case, it may be about mutual survival as much as it's about quality health care."Hospitals in rural areas or hospitals that serve disadvantaged communities in urban areas have struggled mightily," Gaynor said. "That's not a new thing. Sometimes they look for a white knight, as it were, to come in and help them stay afloat."Both Excela Health and Butler Health System say if all goes well, the merger should be approved by the beginning of next year.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The 70th anniversary of our switch to Channel 2

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nov. 23 is very special day at KDKA-TV.It was 70 years ago on this day that we began broadcasting on Channel 2. KDKA's original call letters were originally WDTV when the station signed on in 1949, and it broadcast on Channel 3.  However, the Dumont Television Network, which owned WDTV, was eventually forced to give up its Channel 3 allocation to alleviate interference with nearby stations broadcasting on the same frequency. On Nov. 23, 1952, 70 years ago, WDTV switched to Channel 2. It wasn't until Jan. 31, 1955, though that we officially changed our call letters to KDKA. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shopping Strategy: Black Friday 2022 Guide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Get ready for Black Friday! A lot of the savings are already starting online. Here's a list of local shopping centers, malls and stores, and how they're planning for the biggest shopping day of the year.MALLS/OUTLETS:Beaver Valley Mall: Facebook | Hours Ross Park Mall: Facebook | Hours Open 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. Black Friday Grove City Premium Outlets: Facebook | Hours Open 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. Black Friday South Hills Village: Facebook | Hours Open 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. Black Friday Tanger Outlets, Washington Co.: Facebook | Hours Open 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. Black Friday Washington Crown Center: Facebook | Open 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Black Friday Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills: Facebook | Hours Westmoreland Mall: Facebook | Hours Open 7...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bethel Park Police warn of targeted 'Microsoft support' scam

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) - With all the joy the holidays bring, it's also a season for people or groups trying to take advantage of others. In Bethel Park, police want local residents to be on alert for scammers targeting them. Over the weekend, two residents were scammed by pop-up messages on their computers saying there was fraudulent activity on their account, their computers had been compromised, and that they needed to call Microsoft Support. Upon calling the provided fake number, they were informed that they had already lost a lot of money and then they were transferred to a "secure line" to their...
BETHEL PARK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Safety tips for cooking a Thanksgiving turkey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For those entrusted with the task of preparing it, the Thanksgiving turkey is more than likely thawing in the kitchen already.But to keep your friends and family fed and healthy this holiday, the USDA is offering some helpful tips. It's reminding people to keep their turkey out of the danger zone by not leaving it out on the kitchen counter to thaw.According to the USDA, the microwave will also do. So will cold water if the turkey stays in its original packaging and the water is changed every 30 minutes. But thawing the turkey in the refrigerator...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

McKeesport father accused of shaking infant son arrested on homicide charge

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A McKeesport father who police said shook his infant son was charged with homicide. Michael Barber turned himself in on the new charges Wednesday morning, police said. He was already charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person after the 5-month-old boy was found unresponsive on Aug. 31. The boy died on Sept. 4 and on Tuesday, the medical examiner ruled Michael Barber Jr. died from abusive head trauma and called his death a homicide.  Doctors said they found the infant suffered subdural hemorrhaging, arachnoid hemorrhaging and cerebral edema. Police said Barber got mad at his son for crying and when he wouldn't stop, he shook him.  Officers interviewed Barber, who first told them he was holding the baby boy and tripped. They both fell, with the child's head hitting the floor. Investigators learned from a doctor that his story didn't add up. According to the doctor, the baby's injuries were consistent with having been shaken. Detectives told this to Barber, who then allegedly admitted to shaking his son. Barber is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment on the new charges. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

5-month-old's death ruled homicide

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County medical examiner ruled the death of a 5-month-old boy a homicide. Michael Chanings Barber Jr. from McKeesport died from abusive head trauma on Sept. 4, the medical examiner said. The boy's father, 29-year-old Michael Barber, was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person after the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Doctors said they found the infant suffered subdural hemorrhaging, arachnoid hemorrhaging and cerebral edema. Police said Barber got mad at his son for crying and when he wouldn't stop, he shook him.  Officers interviewed Barber, who first told them he was holding the baby boy and tripped. They both fell, with the child's head hitting the floor. Investigators learned from a doctor that his story didn't add up. According to the doctor, the baby's injuries were consistent with having been shaken. Detectives told this to Barber, who then allegedly admitted to shaking his son. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Parents demand action over alleged student fight night at West Mifflin High School

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A video has surfaced of an alleged student fight night at a local high school.The video came to light after it was posted on social media. It shows a violent fight that allegedly happened in the West Mifflin Area High School wrestling room. The video features current and former high school students, parents say.The fight reportedly took place on a Saturday and was brought to the attention of leaders at last week's school board meeting.Parent Leon Harrison calls it unacceptable and says it's an area of the school that the students would have needed permission...
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead in Wilkinsburg shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting in Wilkinsburg.A 40-year-old man, Walter Sloan, was shot and killed on the porch of a home Monday on Pit Street. Detectives say 18 to 20 shots were fired, and the victim was shot several times.A woman and several children were inside the house when the victim was gunned down. A witness told KDKA-TV that he heard the shots and then a car speeding away. Right now, police aren't saying whether this was a drive-by shooting, but they say they do know the spray of bullets came from more than one gun."We're still working on collecting video from the neighborhood to see if we can identify somebody or get any leads," Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa said.Police and EMS were called to the area around 4:45 p.m. No one is in custody at this time, police said.
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Chief: Penn Hills officer fired gun responding to domestic call

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - The Penn Hills police chief said an officer fired his weapon while responding to a domestic call on Tuesday morning. Officers were responding to a call on Veronica Drive when they said a man came outside with a gun but didn't fire it. Police said the officer then fired his gun. No one was hit. The man was eventually arrested. Allegheny County police are investigating the incident. 
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Another Code Orange air quality day issued for Liberty-Clairton area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for the Liberty-Clairton area Thursday.A strong overnight and morning temperature inversion with light winds will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range, the DEP said. It'll be the second day in a row with unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups of people with a Code Orange day already in effect for Clairton, Glassport, Liberty, Lincoln and Port Vue on Wednesday. The DEP recommends young children, older people and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities. Residents and businesses are also strongly encouraged to help cut back on pollution by reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use, avoiding open burning and avoiding using gas-powered lawn equipment. 
CLAIRTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler Area School District board approved first reading of new naloxone policy

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A life-saving tool could soon be available in the Butler Area School District.On Monday, the school board approved a first reading of a policy to allow licensed health care professionals, school staff members and school police officers to carry naloxone. The drug can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose and does not have to be administered by a doctor or emergency worker.The board still must give the policy a second approval before it can be implemented.
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
90K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy