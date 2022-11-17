This Thursday is Thanksgiving, so I, like many, many others, will be traveling this week to spend the holiday with family. As much as I am looking forward to that in some ways, I am not expecting the travel part of the experience to be anything other than a nightmare. Crowded airports with long lines to check bags and clear security, packed planes, delays, and a whole host of other misery-inducing things that are the norm for travel in a holiday week are to be expected. The problem, though, is that they are increasingly becoming the norm every week. As a result, passengers’ expectations for the experience of flying have fallen considerably, and investors should be aware that that favors some airlines over others.

