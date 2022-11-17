Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Fall Over Low Demand Outlook, Strong U.S. Dollar
The energy sector is set for a lower open, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and the major market futures. U.S. equities are expected to kick-off the holiday-shortened week lower as COVID-19 flare ups in China increase fears of slowing growth. WTI and Brent crude oil are down to...
NASDAQ
Bullish on Semiconductor Manufacturing? Give This Industrial Stock a Serious Look.
Warren Buffett made headlines when his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), recently revealed a more-than-$4 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM). This stock is a worthy addition to Buffett's portfolio, as semiconductor manufacturing is deeply entrenched in the fabric of the global economy. All the Buffett...
NASDAQ
3 Solar Energy Stocks to Buy Now
The solar industry continues to grow, and it's becoming more profitable as companies establish their place in the market. In the video below, Travis Hoium covers why First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) would be great in any energy portfolio. *Stock prices used...
NASDAQ
Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know
A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. When a company earns a profit or surplus, the board of directors may decide to reinvest some or all of the money in the business or pay it out to shareholders as a dividend. Next, dividends can be issued as cash payments, shares of stock, or other property.
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
NASDAQ
Why Budget Airline Stocks Look Set to Take Off
This Thursday is Thanksgiving, so I, like many, many others, will be traveling this week to spend the holiday with family. As much as I am looking forward to that in some ways, I am not expecting the travel part of the experience to be anything other than a nightmare. Crowded airports with long lines to check bags and clear security, packed planes, delays, and a whole host of other misery-inducing things that are the norm for travel in a holiday week are to be expected. The problem, though, is that they are increasingly becoming the norm every week. As a result, passengers’ expectations for the experience of flying have fallen considerably, and investors should be aware that that favors some airlines over others.
NASDAQ
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
NASDAQ
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
NASDAQ
Is California Bank of Commerce (CALB) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. California Bank of Commerce (CALB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
These 2 Stocks Are Ripe for the Age of Cord-Cutting
The cord-cutting trend remains intact. Cable TV industry stalwarts like Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Xfinity and Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) lost over a million customers last quarter alone, brining cable television's U.S. headcount down to a little over 71 million subscribers, according to numbers from Leichtman Research Group. That's well below over 100 million paying cable customers as recently as 2014.
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services
The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 67.08% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 46.93% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 83.74% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ROST
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Ross Stores is now the #90 analyst pick, moving up by 8 spots. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
NASDAQ
What to Note Ahead of Construction Partners (ROAD) Q4 Earnings
Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 22, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 109.1% and 19.7%, respectively. Both metrics increased 27.8% and 45.3% year over year, respectively. The upside was mainly backed by solid organic growth and acquisition benefits.
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 21st:. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. ACR: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.9% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Is Merck & Co. (MRK) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Merck (MRK) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Primerica (PRI) OKs Share Buyback to Boost Shareholder Return
The board of directors of Primerica, Inc. PRI authorized a share buyback program to return more value to investors. The latest authorization will allow the company to spend up to $375 million to repurchase its common stock through next year. Primerica had $31.9 million available for repurchase as of Sep...
NASDAQ
Canadian Shares Down Firmly In Negative Territory At Noon
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down in negative territory at noon on Monday, extending losses after a weak start amid rising concerns about a surge in Covid-19 cases in China, and worries about geopolitical tensions. China reported three persons died after contracting Covid, marking first Covid-related deaths the country's...
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Yum! Brands, NextEra Energy and Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/23/22, Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM), NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Yum! Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 12/9/22, NextEra Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.425 on 12/15/22, and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 1/3/23. As a percentage of YUM's recent stock price of $124.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Yum! Brands Inc to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when YUM shares open for trading on 11/23/22. Similarly, investors should look for NEE to open 0.51% lower in price and for PDM to open 2.05% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
3 Internet Software Stocks to Buy in a Prospering Industry
The Zacks Internet Software industry is suffering from increased geopolitical risks due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, higher wage inflation, currency fluctuations and the pandemic-induced supply-chain disruptions. However, industry participants like Coupa Software COUP, Model N MODN and eGain EGAN are benefiting from accelerated demand for digital transformation and the ongoing shift to the cloud. The high demand for Software as a Service or SaaS-based solutions due to the increasing need for remote working, learning and diagnosis software, as well as cybersecurity applications, has been a major driver. The growing demand for solutions, which support hybrid operating environments, is noteworthy. Robust IT spending on software is another positive factor for the industry participants.
NASDAQ
EFV, TEVA, AER, CYBR: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (Symbol: EFV) where we have detected an approximate $90.0 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.6% decrease week over week (from 339,200,000 to 337,200,000). Among the largest underlying components of EFV, in trading today Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Symbol: TEVA) is off about 2.2%, AerCap Holdings NV (Symbol: AER) is off about 1%, and CyberArk Software Ltd (Symbol: CYBR) is lower by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the EFV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of EFV, versus its 200 day moving average:
Comments / 0