Sarasota County likely to face 8 to 9 inches of sea level rise over next 30 years, director of Sarasota Bay Estuary Program tells Sarasota City Commission

luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million
8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
floridapolitics.com
Perfect paradise: How the CIA helped fight developers eyeing Sanibel Island
Developers have had their eyes on the island for almost 200 years. Sanibel tried to kill me twice, once with riptides, the other with alligators. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, the island manages to occupy a place in my heart. Maybe it’s because when I was a kid...
fox4now.com
Housing Crisis: survey reveals North Port, Cape Coral as highest jumps for income needed in U.S. for borrowers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As mortgage rates fluctuate each week, with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage still more than double the interest rate of November 2021, this is also having a clear impact for borrowers on the infamous question of “how much home can I afford?”. With North Port...
usf.edu
Red tide is drifting north and is now at the mouth of Tampa Bay
Red tide is drifting north along the Gulf coast from Southwest Florida and is now being found at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Red tide, which has been found off the coast of Manatee and Sarasota counties, is inching north. Water samples taken this week by state environmental officials show very low concentrations of the organism that causes red tide was detected along the Sunshine Skyway and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island, where Tampa Bay meets the Gulf of Mexico.
Longboat Observer
Planning Board OKs apartments on Tamiami Trail
With last week’s unanimous approval of the Sarasota Planning Board, a pair of twin, but not identical, apartment developments are coming to North Tamiami Trail. The board unanimously approved Sapphire North and Sapphire South, which combined will bring 120 apartments to the North Trail Overlay District. The matter was...
Do you believe the center of the earth is in Lee County, Florida?
A map of "The Interior World", from The Goddess of Atvatabar by William Bradshaw (1892).Public domain on Wikipedia. I don’t know about you, but I love a good theory. Learning about the different thoughts and beliefs of people is a truly fascinating experience, especially when they get so far, we’ll say, “out of hand” that they start developing entire cults dedicated to them.
Nearly a dozen projects in Bradenton; city tries to maintain 'controlled growth'
The city is considering selling its Downtown waterfront property that is currently City Hall and the Bradenton Police Department.
Fishermen's Village plans for multi-million dollar expansion
Before they take their plans to the board in January, they are first hoping to get some community input on their development plans.
Elderly people who survived Hurricane Ian are faced with a choice: to stay or to go?
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) Oh, victory in Jesus. DANIELLE KAYE, BYLINE: In a parking lot surrounded by barren trees, dozens of people gather under a tent. It's Sunday morning at Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers. Service has been held outside since Hurricane Ian flooded their building. ROBERT WALKER: And I...
Bay News 9
'Stop Woke' act blocked, Florida schools receive Purple Star distinction and Ronald McDonald Charities look for help
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Temperatures stay below normal today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a breeze out of the northeast 10 to 20 mph. If you have plans to go out for dinner, temperatures will drop into the 50s...
'Your whole life is gone': Elderly retirees in Florida struggle to rebuild after Ian
Florida is a magnet for retirees — not just for those who can afford exclusive gated communities, but also for those on fixed incomes. Now, many face a wrenching reality: rebuilding is not an option.
fox13news.com
Recovery efforts become grueling for business owners, residents, 7 weeks after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - The strength of those who live in North Port can be felt daily. "I’m so happy to say that I’m here because I really thought my headstone would read September 28, 2022," said Cins Rough Surface. A hurricane proof food pantry, became the spot...
Brewbound.com
Fat Point Brewing to Open New Location in Sarasota
SARASOTA, FL – Fat Point Brewing is expanding north along the Suncoast and will be opening a new location in Sarasota at University Town Center (UTC). The craft brewery, originally founded in Punta Gorda, will produce and serve its flavorful and original beers from a 2,500-square-foot venue. “Fat Point...
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
fox13news.com
Schools became shelters during Ian, then damage made them unusable
It's typical for school buildings to become shelter locations during a hurricane. The infrastructure is secure and the amenities are suited for hosting those who need help and refuge from a storm. But in Sarasota County, shelters had to remain open, some for more than a week, meaning they couldn't welcome students back in. Other schools were so badly damaged during the storm, they still require extensive repairs.
newsnationnow.com
Florida farm on the road to recovery post-Hurricane Ian
(NewsNation) — It has been nearly two months since Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida’s southwest coast and the Category 4 storm caused as much as $1.8 billion in damage to Florida’s agricultural industry, state agriculture officials said. Farmer Robert McMahon with Southern Fresh Farms in Fort Myers joined...
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement Town
Gibsonton, FloridaBoston Public Library on Openverse.com. I still remember when American Horror Story: Freak Show aired. I was in the thick of my obsession with American Horror Story, and had been waiting very impatiently for the new season that would feature a "carney" theme, which we'd all soon discover would develop to cover the troubles lives of freak show performers in Jupiter, Florida, trying to simply live in a world that despises them.
srqmagazine.com
Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
How The “Don’t Say Gay” Law Is Affecting Florida LGBTQ Students And Teachers
“You feel the sense of danger — like, school does not feel safe.”
constructiondive.com
Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project
A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
