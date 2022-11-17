ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota County likely to face 8 to 9 inches of sea level rise over next 30 years, director of Sarasota Bay Estuary Program tells Sarasota City Commission

By Rachel Brown Hackney, Editor, Publisher
sarasotanewsleader.com
 3 days ago
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million

8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
usf.edu

Red tide is drifting north and is now at the mouth of Tampa Bay

Red tide is drifting north along the Gulf coast from Southwest Florida and is now being found at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Red tide, which has been found off the coast of Manatee and Sarasota counties, is inching north. Water samples taken this week by state environmental officials show very low concentrations of the organism that causes red tide was detected along the Sunshine Skyway and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island, where Tampa Bay meets the Gulf of Mexico.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Planning Board OKs apartments on Tamiami Trail

With last week’s unanimous approval of the Sarasota Planning Board, a pair of twin, but not identical, apartment developments are coming to North Tamiami Trail. The board unanimously approved Sapphire North and Sapphire South, which combined will bring 120 apartments to the North Trail Overlay District. The matter was...
SARASOTA, FL
Evie M.

Do you believe the center of the earth is in Lee County, Florida?

A map of "The Interior World", from The Goddess of Atvatabar by William Bradshaw (1892).Public domain on Wikipedia. I don’t know about you, but I love a good theory. Learning about the different thoughts and beliefs of people is a truly fascinating experience, especially when they get so far, we’ll say, “out of hand” that they start developing entire cults dedicated to them.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Brewbound.com

Fat Point Brewing to Open New Location in Sarasota

SARASOTA, FL – Fat Point Brewing is expanding north along the Suncoast and will be opening a new location in Sarasota at University Town Center (UTC). The craft brewery, originally founded in Punta Gorda, will produce and serve its flavorful and original beers from a 2,500-square-foot venue. “Fat Point...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Schools became shelters during Ian, then damage made them unusable

It's typical for school buildings to become shelter locations during a hurricane. The infrastructure is secure and the amenities are suited for hosting those who need help and refuge from a storm. But in Sarasota County, shelters had to remain open, some for more than a week, meaning they couldn't welcome students back in. Other schools were so badly damaged during the storm, they still require extensive repairs.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
newsnationnow.com

Florida farm on the road to recovery post-Hurricane Ian

(NewsNation) — It has been nearly two months since Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida’s southwest coast and the Category 4 storm caused as much as $1.8 billion in damage to Florida’s agricultural industry, state agriculture officials said. Farmer Robert McMahon with Southern Fresh Farms in Fort Myers joined...
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement Town

Gibsonton, FloridaBoston Public Library on Openverse.com. I still remember when American Horror Story: Freak Show aired. I was in the thick of my obsession with American Horror Story, and had been waiting very impatiently for the new season that would feature a "carney" theme, which we'd all soon discover would develop to cover the troubles lives of freak show performers in Jupiter, Florida, trying to simply live in a world that despises them.
GIBSONTON, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
constructiondive.com

Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project

A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

