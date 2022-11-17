ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

Planning Board OKs apartments on Tamiami Trail

With last week’s unanimous approval of the Sarasota Planning Board, a pair of twin, but not identical, apartment developments are coming to North Tamiami Trail. The board unanimously approved Sapphire North and Sapphire South, which combined will bring 120 apartments to the North Trail Overlay District. The matter was...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Lawn irrigation changes to go into effect countywide on Jan. 1, 2023

Instead of providing for watering just two days a week, the schedule will expand to six, with each property owner still limited to one day a week. In May 2021, Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis was forced to issue an emergency order that prohibited the residential use of potable — or, drinking — water for lawn irrigation countywide.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice finishes hurricane debris hauling

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Venice’s debris hauling contractor has finished their final pass of debris pickups throughout the city after 45 days of work, it was announced Monday. Nearly 140,000 cubic yards of storm debris, both vegetation, and construction and demolition, has been collected by Crowder...
VENICE, FL
aiexpress.io

Residents Concerned with Plan to Widen 59th Street West

BRADENTON — A serious roadway challenge accepted by the Manatee County Fee is advancing ahead by the design section, however some residents who stay alongside 59th Road West have issues with the challenge’s preliminary plans which embrace widening the 59th Road hall that connects Manatee Avenue to Cortez Highway to 4 lanes.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County in need of corrections deputies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re looking for a career that has potential to serve the community and change people’s lives, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman would like you to consider a place that most people generally want to avoid. “A lot of people don’t know what goes...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million

8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
Brewbound.com

Fat Point Brewing to Open New Location in Sarasota

SARASOTA, FL – Fat Point Brewing is expanding north along the Suncoast and will be opening a new location in Sarasota at University Town Center (UTC). The craft brewery, originally founded in Punta Gorda, will produce and serve its flavorful and original beers from a 2,500-square-foot venue. “Fat Point...
SARASOTA, FL
usf.edu

Red tide is drifting north and is now at the mouth of Tampa Bay

Red tide is drifting north along the Gulf coast from Southwest Florida and is now being found at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Red tide, which has been found off the coast of Manatee and Sarasota counties, is inching north. Water samples taken this week by state environmental officials show very low concentrations of the organism that causes red tide was detected along the Sunshine Skyway and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island, where Tampa Bay meets the Gulf of Mexico.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Thousands of turkeys given to those in need

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank is helping Suncoast families in need have a happy thanksgiving. The thankFULL campaign raised funds to help distribute nearly 13,000 turkeys as well as 3.6 million holiday meals to those in need thanks to fundraising efforts. Two large-scale distributions took place over...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SRQ passenger numbers continue to soar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport continues to post big numbers as it prepares for the holiday travel season. The airport released data Friday showing 308,012 passengers traveled through SRQ in October, a 12% increase over the same period last year. For the year so far, 3,110,343 passengers...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Vehicular burglaries up 19% in Manatee County

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reporting a 19% increase in vehicular burglaries since this time last year. On Tuesday the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released video surveillance footage of three young men wandering the Thousand Oaks neighborhood breaking into unlocked cars in Palmetto. They...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Grand Palm residents upset over FDOT's River Road expansion project

VENICE, Fla. - River Road is undergoing a big expansion, and some neighbors in the Grand Palm subdivision in Venice aren't happy about it. Some residents who moved in within the last couple of years said there were 100 feet of woods between their backyards and the road, but not anymore.
VENICE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy