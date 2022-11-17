Read full article on original website
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Meet the Chehalis artist weaving a new Native narrative
On the white walls of the Leonor R. Fuller Gallery in Olympia hangs an assembly of intricately woven Coast Salish blankets, shawls, robes, tunics, hats and purses. In this curated setting they are still and quiet, but out in the world they are meant to be in motion. The forearm-length...
Inflation, low donations and rising demand hit Seattle food banks
Last Thursday morning, Santos Celso Bucardo sat on a bench outside the Ballard Food Bank with his wife Sujey Milagro Flores and their 6-year-old son Yair enjoying a warm meal in the rare November sun. The family recently immigrated to Washington from Nicaragua. As asylum seekers, they’re still waiting for...
Honoring the deaths of 289 homeless King County residents
Church bells pealed as parishioners read the names of the 289 deceased. It was an unseasonably dry but frigid night, and the roughly 100 attendees huddled in thick coats in the courtyard outside St. James Cathedral on the border of downtown Seattle and First Hill. Each person on that list...
‘I don't want to die at school’: Ingraham shooting prompts protest
Sophomore Jason Magdaleno, 16, was in the hallway at Seattle’s Ingraham High School when another student was shot and killed last week. “I didn’t know what fear felt like until that moment,” he said in front of City Hall on Monday during a student walkout. “I don’t want anyone to have to go through what I went through. … Every hug, every ‘I love you,’ could be your last.”
What the Air Quality Index doesn't tell us about smoke dangers
When Jessica Godwin went to open yet another rapid test, she asked herself the question many other Seattleites had asked near-daily in mid-October: Is it COVID-19 that’s making me feel crappy, or is it the wildfire smoke hanging around for weeks?. With her nasal drip, sore throat and fatigue,...
Seattle's budget hole is projected to grow $82 million deeper
The city of Seattle’s most recent revenue forecast paints a grim picture for city coffers over the next three years. The city’s Revenue and Forecast Council’s November report estimated that Seattle will face an additional $82.3 million revenue shortfall on top of the $141 million general-fund deficit the city had already expected to face in its 2023-2024 budget.
New Pike Place Market venue aims to rekindle Seattle’s arts scene
It’s usually a noisy scene at the northwest corner of Pike St. and 1st Ave., the mouth of Pike Place Market, where throngs of tourists shop for tchotchkes and take selfies and dash across rain-soaked brick to watch the fishmongers let one fly. But descend the worn cement steps next to Left Bank Books, enter the green double-doors marked “The Rabbit Box Theatre” and you’ll discover a calming quiet.
Hanford is a huge deal, but most Seattleites don't know of it
I covered the Hanford nuclear reservation for more than a decade for the Tri-City Herald. It took me three years just to figure out how all the pieces — political, budgetary, engineering, scientific, economic, cultural and others — fit together. My successor at the Herald, Annette Cary, who...
ArtSEA: Two Seattle museums rethink art through arrangement
THE THIRD, MEANING: ESTAR(SER) Installs the Frye Collection (through Oct. 15, 2023) is all about attention — specifically, the attention we pay to art, individually and as humans generally. During the above encounter, the mother’s attention was on her daughter, the daughter’s attention was on social media, and my attention was on their dispute. Was anybody engaging with the art? These are the kinds of questions the exhibit is built on, and also, “What do artworks want from us? And what do we want from them?”
James Baldwin’s ‘The Amen Corner’ gets its Seattle premiere
Writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin often pointed to the Black church as a major influence on his life and work. “Church was a place where Black people could speak their pain or their rage, free of the endless and violent scrutiny of whiteness,” he wrote. “It was a place we could be ourselves; a place to be joyful and a place to mourn.”
Mossback's Northwest: When Chief Joseph returned to Seattle
At the end of the so-called Nez Perce War in 1877, Chief Joseph pledged, "I will fight no more forever." Those words made the chief famous, and they were seen as an indicator that a chapter had closed for Indigenous peoples in the United States as they were rounded-up and forced to live how and where the government willed.
Jimi Hendrix at 80: Reimagining the guitarist’s Seattle legacy
Type “Jimi Hendrix as an old man” into a search engine and you’ll find that a lot of people have been wondering what he might be like as a senior citizen. Using apps and artwork, some give him gray Rasta dreads, others add wrinkles and wise lines on his face. But for most of us Hendrix remains forever young, having died at 27.
Where do Washington state's election ballot initiatives stand?
Voters in Tukwila are giving their approval to a major increase in the city’s minimum wage, while Seattle seems evenly split about whether to change its voting system from a top-two primary to ranked-choice voting. After the second day of ballot counting on Wednesday, Tukwila voters were approving Initiative...
Podcast | What Chief Joseph needed Seattle to hear in 1903
When he arrived in Seattle in 1903, Chief Joseph had a message to deliver and a public interested in hearing it. He had become a kind of celebrity, though the nature of his renown was complicated. A leader of the Wallowa band of the Nez Perce Tribe, Joseph had joined...
King County Prosecutor: Manion beats Ferrell to replace Satterberg
The race for King County Prosecutor ended late Thursday afternoon as Jim Ferrell conceded to Leesa Manion. The result means that King County residents will likely see a continuation of the criminal justice reforms promoted by the outgoing prosecutor, and Manion's current boss, Dan Satterberg. "This afternoon I called Leesa...
King County Prosecutor: Leesa Manion leads Jim Ferrell
After another day of ballot counting, the race for King County Prosecutor remained unchanged Wednesday. Leesa Manion still leads Jim Ferrell 55% to 44%. The election will signal whether King County residents want to see continued criminal justice reforms or a harder-line stance on criminal prosecutions. Manion has spent 27...
How tribes, local organizations are bolstering food sovereignty
All across what is now the United States, treaties between federally designated Indigenous nations and the federal government were signed. Food is at the core of each of these treaties, which outline access to hunting, fishing and gathering on the lands where these foods flourish. The foresight of Indigenous leaders...
ArtSEA: A witch’s brew of Halloweeny arts events in Seattle
The most menacing thing about Halloween in Seattle is that it signals the season known as The Big Dark. Starting tomorrow, sunset tips just under 6 p.m., and even shambling zombies are less scary than our harrowing plummet toward the doomy days when the sky darkens just after 4 p.m. You can run but you can’t hide from what I’ll call The Dire Damp, which is currently settling into the Cascade recliner, cracking open an IPA and making itself a little too comfortable.
The disturbing Pelosi attack recalls Seattle’s Goldmark murders
The hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, is a reminder that words have consequences. It is an especially painful reminder for those of us in Seattle in the mid-1980s, when an assault on a prominent attorney and his family on Christmas Eve 1985 ended in brutal tragedy. As happened in the Pelosi case, the attack on the Goldmarks followed a history of extreme political accusations.
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
