ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million

8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Sarasota County likely to face 8 to 9 inches of sea level rise over next 30 years, director of Sarasota Bay Estuary Program tells Sarasota City Commission

Over the next 30 years, Sarasota County likely will be faced with 8 to 9 inches of sea level rise, the executive director of the nonprofit Sarasota Bay Estuary Program (SBEP) has told the Sarasota city commissioners. “Our climate is changing,” David Tomasko said during a Nov. 7 presentation on...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Where the Southwest Florida Emergency Relief Fund money is going

Nearly 3,000 people have donated $4.3 million to the Southwest Florida Emergency Relief Fund to help Hurricane Ian victims. It is a sign of hope and a sense of relief for hundreds of families in Lee County. Volunteers with United Way, the Collaboratory, and Lee County schools are working together...
LEE COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

Local Pharmacist Admits To Stealing Over 90k Of Medication From Pharmacy

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the Economic Crimes Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the Winn Dixie, 3280 Tamiami Trail, in reference to an alleged theft of medication. The investigation revealed the Pharmacy Manager, Kerolos Ibrahim (9/25/91), was captured on video surveillance by Loss Prevention/Assets committing multiple non-controlled substances,...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Bradenton nonprofit giving away holiday meals faces own crisis

BRADENTON, Fla. — A nonprofit in Manatee County is making sure families don’t go hungry this holiday season. Even as they give away meals for Thanksgiving, the organization in charge needs help too. What You Need To Know. Nonprofit AM and FM Enterprise Inc. are helping feed people...
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Schools became shelters during Ian, then damage made them unusable

It's typical for school buildings to become shelter locations during a hurricane. The infrastructure is secure and the amenities are suited for hosting those who need help and refuge from a storm. But in Sarasota County, shelters had to remain open, some for more than a week, meaning they couldn't welcome students back in. Other schools were so badly damaged during the storm, they still require extensive repairs.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
beckersasc.com

Florida physician pleads guilty to receiving kickbacks in $2.7M fraud scheme

Tampa, Fla.-based physician Sean Patrick O'Rourke, MD, has pleaded guilty to soliciting and receiving kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 18. According to court documents, in 2018, Dr. O'Rourke entered an illegal agreement with a company where the company completed physicians' orders for Medicare via an internet-based platform. Dr. O'Rourke would then access the platform and sign the orders in exchange for a payment of $25 per patient without ever interacting with the patients.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Temple Sinai prepares 300 meals for those in need

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers gathered at Temple Sinai to make 300 Thanksgiving meals for families in need in Sarasota and Bradenton. The group of adults, teens, and children, began their meal preparations early Sunday morning. Menu items consisted of turkey, mashed potatoes, cornbread, green bean casserole, and a pumpkin...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Planning Board OKs apartments on Tamiami Trail

With last week’s unanimous approval of the Sarasota Planning Board, a pair of twin, but not identical, apartment developments are coming to North Tamiami Trail. The board unanimously approved Sapphire North and Sapphire South, which combined will bring 120 apartments to the North Trail Overlay District. The matter was...
SARASOTA, FL
flcourier.com

FEMA rule could make it costlier for residents to rebuild after hurricane

Hurricane-damaged properties in Florida counties are subject to a federal rule that could thwart recovery efforts for some homeowners. The FEMA 50% rule, as part of the National Flood Insurance Program, mandates that if a home incurs substantial damage — determined when repair costs total or exceed 50% of the property’s market value — it must be brought up to current building codes and floodplain regulations.
NORTH PORT, FL
usf.edu

Red tide is drifting north and is now at the mouth of Tampa Bay

Red tide is drifting north along the Gulf coast from Southwest Florida and is now being found at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Red tide, which has been found off the coast of Manatee and Sarasota counties, is inching north. Water samples taken this week by state environmental officials show very low concentrations of the organism that causes red tide was detected along the Sunshine Skyway and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island, where Tampa Bay meets the Gulf of Mexico.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy