Jamesport, NY

27east.com

Westhampton Beach Village Board To Make Outdoor Dining Permanent Option for Restaurants

Patrons who grew accustomed to al fresco dining at a host of restaurants and eateries in Westhampton Beach over the last couple of years during the pandemic may be in... more. Socialite Libbie Mugrabi, 43, faces misdemeanor charges of second degree menacing, felony criminal mischief in the third degree, and fourth degree possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, stemming from a case that traces back to July 31, 2022. According to Southampton Town Police, Mugrabi menaced a former employee with a knife and mop handle during an argument over payment. When the argument escalated, Mugrabi “forcefully and unlawfully evicted the victim, breaking the victim's cell phone.” Mugrabi was taken into custody from her home on November 22. A fixture on gossip and society sites and pages, Mugrabi is the former wife ... by Staff Writer.
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
longisland.com

Yaya Tea Opens First Long Island Spot in Hicksville

With locations all over New York City (and New Jersey), Yaya Tea has opened the doors to its first Long Island spot in Hicksville. Specializing in onigiri - AKA riceball - a handheld Japanese snack that is made to order. Wrapped in nori (seaweed), the riceball stays crispy until it's ready to eat.
HICKSVILLE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Long Island lynx settling in at the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve

The Eurasian lynx seen roaming around in Bohemia neighborhoods over the summer and eventually captured is enjoying his new home at the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve, town authorities report. Nicknamed Leonardo “Leo” DiCatprio, the exotic cat has gained 15 pounds since his August arrival at the site and...
HOLTSVILLE, NY
longislandadvance.net

Cross your list off in Patchogue

Patchogue Village has many stores that sell unique gifts and treats for the holidays—including ones you can’t find anywhere else. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
PATCHOGUE, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Islip, NY

Located on the south shore of Long Island, the town of Islip is in Suffolk County, New York, and is the 4th most populous town in the state. As of 2010, the town had a population of 335,543, including the hamlets, villages, and other community residents under its jurisdiction. Named...
ISLIP, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Upper wall put on hold, Port Jeff village board tackles branch pickup, Station Street and upcoming events

The Village of Port Jefferson Board of Trustees met on Monday, Nov. 21, for a business meeting covering a range of pressing public business. Mayor Margot Garant presented the cost estimates for the proposed upper wall to fortify the East Beach bluff, presenting figures ranging from $3.32 million to $4.52 million depending on the scope of the projects, such as add-ons to accommodate racket sports amenities. [See story, “Port Jeff … trustees debate erosion mitigation strategy at village country club.]
tbrnewsmedia.com

Annual Holiday Spectacular returns to Holtsville Ecology Site

Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro has announced the return of the annual Brookhaven Town Holiday Spectacular, an indoor, walk-through holiday light show benefiting the Holtsville Ecology Site. Over the years, thousands of families have walked through the winter wonderland of lighted, festive displays, before stopping to take their photos with...
HOLTSVILLE, NY
danspapers.com

Stargazer Is Back, Completely Restored and Rebuilt

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. If there’s one thing East Enders can be thankful for this Thanksgiving weekend, it’s seeing late artist Linda Scott’s iconic “Stargazer” sculpture returned to its former glory, just in time for the holidays. The massive, 50-foot...
MANORVILLE, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Parks Schedule During Holidays

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced the holiday events schedule for Suffolk County Department of Parks facilities this holiday season. After another successful year with strong attendance across all County parks, beaches and campgrounds, holiday events aim to continue to promote Suffolk’s robust network of pristine parks.  . "As...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longislandadvance.net

Patchogue spreads early Christmas cheer

The 29th annual Patchogue Holiday Boat Parade, hosted on Sunday, Nov. 20, attracted thousands of excited families together for some early holiday cheer. With over 30 boats decorated with early …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
PATCHOGUE, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

16th annual Miracle on Main takes over Sayville

The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 16th annual Miracle on Main from 5 to 9 p.m., with a parade at 10 a.m. and Winter Wonderland (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), this Saturday, Nov. 26, coinciding with Small Business Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend. The holiday parade includes participants...
SAYVILLE, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hempstead, NY

Hempstead, New York, is on Long Island, the biggest township in the whole country. Founded in 1644, this township in Nassau County has 22 incorporated areas and 34 unincorporated villages. With the numerous destinations within Hempstead, it is no surprise that this town has become popular among tourists. Today, Hempstead...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

