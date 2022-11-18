Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
A new restaurant, Perla Restaurant and Bar, to open at former PeraBell location on Main Street
A new restaurant is coming to East Main Street in Riverhead. Perla Restaurant and Bar is getting ready to open at the former site of PeraBell Food Bar, which closed in July of last year. A “coming soon” banner displaying the name of the restaurant is currently hanging on the...
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Village Board To Make Outdoor Dining Permanent Option for Restaurants
Patrons who grew accustomed to al fresco dining at a host of restaurants and eateries in Westhampton Beach over the last couple of years during the pandemic may be in... more. Socialite Libbie Mugrabi, 43, faces misdemeanor charges of second degree menacing, felony criminal mischief in the third degree, and fourth degree possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, stemming from a case that traces back to July 31, 2022. According to Southampton Town Police, Mugrabi menaced a former employee with a knife and mop handle during an argument over payment. When the argument escalated, Mugrabi “forcefully and unlawfully evicted the victim, breaking the victim's cell phone.” Mugrabi was taken into custody from her home on November 22. A fixture on gossip and society sites and pages, Mugrabi is the former wife ... by Staff Writer.
longisland.com
Yaya Tea Opens First Long Island Spot in Hicksville
With locations all over New York City (and New Jersey), Yaya Tea has opened the doors to its first Long Island spot in Hicksville. Specializing in onigiri - AKA riceball - a handheld Japanese snack that is made to order. Wrapped in nori (seaweed), the riceball stays crispy until it's ready to eat.
longisland.com
Steam Room Restaurant in Port Jefferson Giving Free Thanksgiving Meals
The Steam Room Restaurant is hosting a Thanksgiving Dinner in Port Jefferson for free. All are welcome, according to a post on the village Chamber of Commerce website, not just the needy. The restaurant will be serving a completely free Thanksgiving meal next on Thursday from 12-5pm with turkey, stuffing...
greaterlongisland.com
Long Island lynx settling in at the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve
The Eurasian lynx seen roaming around in Bohemia neighborhoods over the summer and eventually captured is enjoying his new home at the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve, town authorities report. Nicknamed Leonardo “Leo” DiCatprio, the exotic cat has gained 15 pounds since his August arrival at the site and...
longislandadvance.net
Cross your list off in Patchogue
Patchogue Village has many stores that sell unique gifts and treats for the holidays—including ones you can’t find anywhere else. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
EW Howell Completes 80-Unit St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park, New York
KINGS PARK, N.Y. — EW Howell Construction Group has completed work on St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park. The two-story, 68,000-square-foot facility on Long Island’s North Shore offers 80 residential units and 100 beds. St. Johnland is a provider on Long Island of skilled nursing care, with...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Islip, NY
Located on the south shore of Long Island, the town of Islip is in Suffolk County, New York, and is the 4th most populous town in the state. As of 2010, the town had a population of 335,543, including the hamlets, villages, and other community residents under its jurisdiction. Named...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Upper wall put on hold, Port Jeff village board tackles branch pickup, Station Street and upcoming events
The Village of Port Jefferson Board of Trustees met on Monday, Nov. 21, for a business meeting covering a range of pressing public business. Mayor Margot Garant presented the cost estimates for the proposed upper wall to fortify the East Beach bluff, presenting figures ranging from $3.32 million to $4.52 million depending on the scope of the projects, such as add-ons to accommodate racket sports amenities. [See story, “Port Jeff … trustees debate erosion mitigation strategy at village country club.]
Thieves steal bags of clothing, food from Long Island donation bins
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — At this time of year, many families are in need of warm clothes and food, but thieves on Long Island are making it harder for these families to get their essentials. For months now, suspects have been stealing bags right out of donation bins from nonprofits and churches. It’s all been […]
Riverhead’s indoor farmers market starts its winter season on Saturday
Following the success of the past year, the East End Food Market on the corner of Main Road and County Route 105 will open its doors for the winter season starting this Saturday. The indoor farmers market, the largest on the East End, will feature more than 40 vendors featuring...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Annual Holiday Spectacular returns to Holtsville Ecology Site
Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro has announced the return of the annual Brookhaven Town Holiday Spectacular, an indoor, walk-through holiday light show benefiting the Holtsville Ecology Site. Over the years, thousands of families have walked through the winter wonderland of lighted, festive displays, before stopping to take their photos with...
New Mineola Eatery That Serves Tacos, Margaritas To Hold Grand Opening
A new restaurant that specializes in tacos and margaritas will soon open for business on Long Island. Tulum Tacos & Tequila in Mineola is set to hold its grand opening on Thursday, Dec. 1, the eatery announced. The restaurant, located at 230 Jericho Turnpike, has shared plans for a variety...
danspapers.com
Stargazer Is Back, Completely Restored and Rebuilt
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. If there’s one thing East Enders can be thankful for this Thanksgiving weekend, it’s seeing late artist Linda Scott’s iconic “Stargazer” sculpture returned to its former glory, just in time for the holidays. The massive, 50-foot...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Parks Schedule During Holidays
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced the holiday events schedule for Suffolk County Department of Parks facilities this holiday season. After another successful year with strong attendance across all County parks, beaches and campgrounds, holiday events aim to continue to promote Suffolk’s robust network of pristine parks. . "As...
longislandadvance.net
Patchogue spreads early Christmas cheer
The 29th annual Patchogue Holiday Boat Parade, hosted on Sunday, Nov. 20, attracted thousands of excited families together for some early holiday cheer. With over 30 boats decorated with early …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
suffolkcountynews.net
16th annual Miracle on Main takes over Sayville
The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 16th annual Miracle on Main from 5 to 9 p.m., with a parade at 10 a.m. and Winter Wonderland (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), this Saturday, Nov. 26, coinciding with Small Business Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend. The holiday parade includes participants...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hempstead, NY
Hempstead, New York, is on Long Island, the biggest township in the whole country. Founded in 1644, this township in Nassau County has 22 incorporated areas and 34 unincorporated villages. With the numerous destinations within Hempstead, it is no surprise that this town has become popular among tourists. Today, Hempstead...
eastendbeacon.com
The Brewster House, A Dilapidated Memory of Sportsmen’s Flanders Past, is Demolished
Pictured Above: The Brewster House in Flanders in late October of this year. A long-abandoned bright blue former boarding house on Flanders Road was demolished by Southampton Town contractors on Friday, paving the way for the property to be used for water quality improvement purposes. The town purchased the property...
Intoxicated Southampton Man Drove Off Road, Struck Tree In North Sea, Police Say
A 19-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he drove off the road and struck a tree on Long Island. Paul Guillo, of Southampton, was traveling on Scotts Road in North Sea when he crashed into a tree at about 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Southampton Town Police Department reported.
