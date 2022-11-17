ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

Kentucky State Champion Jerone Morton From Winchester Inks with Men's Basketball

By By Matt Schabert, Morehead State Athletic Media Relations
msueagles.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
msueagles.com

Men's Basketball Returns to FamilyLeisure.com Court to Battle Kentucky State

GAME NOTES (PDF) | SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO, LIVE AUDIO AND LIVE STATS) | TICKETS. MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State's men's basketball team returns to Johnson Arena and FamilyLeisure.com Court Tuesday to take on the Kentucky Stare Thorobreds. Game time is 7 p.m. ET following the Eagle women's contest vs. Spadling (Ky.).
MOREHEAD, KY
WKYT 27

Construction for Lexington Sporting Club soccer fields begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Construction for the Lexington Sporting Club’s soccer fields has begun. Monday, the Lexington Mayor’s office confirmed that construction near the Athens Boonesboro exit of I-75 is for the Lexington Sporting Club’s recreational Soccer fields. The fledgling club has faced several setbacks since its...
LEXINGTON, KY
msueagles.com

Offensive Struggles Plague Eagles in Sunday Matinee

JOHNSON CITY, TN -- The Morehead State women's basketball team got a 28-point performance from the bench, but fell 54-35 to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on the road Sunday. Sophie Benharouga led the Eagles with nine points, closely followed by Aina Subirats, who posted a career-high eight points, including...
MOREHEAD, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops explodes on officiating crew after questionable intentional grounding call

Mark Stoops unleashed his fury on the officials during the Kentucky-Georgia game with his team driving against No. 1 Georgia in the 4th quarter. The Wildcats faced a 3rd-and-13 at the Georgia 20 with less than 4-and-a-half minutes left in regulation, well positioned to at least kick a field goal and make it a 1-possession game. Will Levis, though, fired a pass out of bounds with the Bulldogs’ defense bearing down on him.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Comeback

College football world reacts to big Mark Stoops news

Mark Stoops won’t be leaving Lexington anytime soon. Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats agreed to terms on a new contract extension Sunday. The extension will keep the Wildcats’ football head coach in town until 2030. Action Network reporter and college football insider Brett McMurphy tweeted Sunday, “Mark Stoops receives an extension at Kentucky thru 2030 season, Read more... The post College football world reacts to big Mark Stoops news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Human remains found off I-75 in Lexington

Trinity at Bryan Station; Woodford Co. at Frederick Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Boyle Co. Trinity at Bryan Station; Woodford Co. at Frederick Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Boyle Co. WATCH |Kentucky wins blood donation competition against Tennessee. Updated: 6 hours ago. WATCH |Kentucky wins blood donation competition against Tennessee. WATCH |...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Spike in domestic homicides in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a record-breaking year of homicides in Lexington. The city surpassed its previous homicide record of 37 back in October. The record now sits at 41. At least a dozen of the city’s homicides in 2022 have been domestic violence related. Among Lexington’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

How one Lexington business is looking to heat a home in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As temperatures are dipping, one Lexington business is looking to give the gift of heat this holiday season. Fayette Heating & Air has been in business since 1971, and in 2006, they saw a need for giving back to the community. That’s when Gift of Heat was born: an initiative to provide a family in need with a new HVAC system.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Danville Independent Schools to close 2 days for illness

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Danville Independent Schools will close two days next week for illness. According to a Facebook post from Danville Independent School District, schools will be out Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for illness. Schools are also out that Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving break.
DANVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

NAACP questions FCPS’s handling of Dunbar principal situation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington NAACP is questioning Fayette County Public Schools about the principal of Dunbar High School. Marlon Ball is on administrative leave right now. In early November, Ball sent an email to the Dunbar community announcing the passing of athletic director Jason Howell. The next day,...
LEXINGTON, KY
wvih.com

Second Lawsuit Filed Against Youth Facility

Louisville’s Brooklawn youth facility, which is already being investigated after the death of a 7-year-old central Kentucky boy, is the target of a second lawsuit. Autumn Janeway of Georgetown says her 11-year-old son suffered “physical and emotional” abuse. Janeway voluntarily checked her son into the Brooklawn facility...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots. UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy