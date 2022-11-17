Kentucky State Champion Jerone Morton From Winchester Inks with Men's Basketball

Read full article on original website
msueagles.com
Men's Basketball Returns to FamilyLeisure.com Court to Battle Kentucky State
GAME NOTES (PDF) | SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO, LIVE AUDIO AND LIVE STATS) | TICKETS. MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State's men's basketball team returns to Johnson Arena and FamilyLeisure.com Court Tuesday to take on the Kentucky Stare Thorobreds. Game time is 7 p.m. ET following the Eagle women's contest vs. Spadling (Ky.).
WKYT 27
Construction for Lexington Sporting Club soccer fields begins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Construction for the Lexington Sporting Club’s soccer fields has begun. Monday, the Lexington Mayor’s office confirmed that construction near the Athens Boonesboro exit of I-75 is for the Lexington Sporting Club’s recreational Soccer fields. The fledgling club has faced several setbacks since its...
msueagles.com
Offensive Struggles Plague Eagles in Sunday Matinee
JOHNSON CITY, TN -- The Morehead State women's basketball team got a 28-point performance from the bench, but fell 54-35 to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on the road Sunday. Sophie Benharouga led the Eagles with nine points, closely followed by Aina Subirats, who posted a career-high eight points, including...
CBS Sports
With more pressure on him than ever before at Kentucky, John Calipari's forced to figure a way out and up
John Calipari's had his share of talented teams that doubled as in-season, work-as-you-go projects. In some years, he's successfully navigated the difficult, self-prompted assignment of figuring out how to get a roster lacking in familiarity to play at the highest level in college basketball. But only once before has a...
Look: Kentucky Drops Hype Video Ahead of Gonzaga Tilt
No. 4 Kentucky has released a hype video ahead of the Wildcats' upcoming tilt against the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs tonight in Spokane: It is the second ever matchup between the programs and the first ever in Spokane. The Wildcats won the first meeting back in 2002 at the Maui ...
Injuries Continue to Plague Wildcats, Starter Scratched Near Game Time Against Georgia
If you've followed along with Kentucky football this season, you're well aware that the Wildcats have unfortunately dealt with injuries all year long. From the preseason onwards, the Wildcats haven't had a "full-strength" starting lineup. On Saturday in the 16-6 loss to No. 1 Georgia, a total ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops explodes on officiating crew after questionable intentional grounding call
Mark Stoops unleashed his fury on the officials during the Kentucky-Georgia game with his team driving against No. 1 Georgia in the 4th quarter. The Wildcats faced a 3rd-and-13 at the Georgia 20 with less than 4-and-a-half minutes left in regulation, well positioned to at least kick a field goal and make it a 1-possession game. Will Levis, though, fired a pass out of bounds with the Bulldogs’ defense bearing down on him.
College football world reacts to big Mark Stoops news
Mark Stoops won’t be leaving Lexington anytime soon. Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats agreed to terms on a new contract extension Sunday. The extension will keep the Wildcats’ football head coach in town until 2030. Action Network reporter and college football insider Brett McMurphy tweeted Sunday, “Mark Stoops receives an extension at Kentucky thru 2030 season, Read more... The post College football world reacts to big Mark Stoops news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington’s Crossroads Church helping feed nearly 100,000 people for Holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Crossroads church is helping to provide as many as 100,000 people with a full plate on Thanksgiving. Crossroads church is continuing with its annual thanksgiving food drive. Families and more at Crossroads in Lexington bring back efforts to central Kentucky. 4 out of 9 of the...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Human remains found off I-75 in Lexington
Trinity at Bryan Station; Woodford Co. at Frederick Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Boyle Co. Trinity at Bryan Station; Woodford Co. at Frederick Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Boyle Co. WATCH |Kentucky wins blood donation competition against Tennessee. Updated: 6 hours ago. WATCH |Kentucky wins blood donation competition against Tennessee. WATCH |...
Wave 3
Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
WKYT 27
Spike in domestic homicides in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a record-breaking year of homicides in Lexington. The city surpassed its previous homicide record of 37 back in October. The record now sits at 41. At least a dozen of the city’s homicides in 2022 have been domestic violence related. Among Lexington’s...
fox56news.com
How one Lexington business is looking to heat a home in need
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As temperatures are dipping, one Lexington business is looking to give the gift of heat this holiday season. Fayette Heating & Air has been in business since 1971, and in 2006, they saw a need for giving back to the community. That’s when Gift of Heat was born: an initiative to provide a family in need with a new HVAC system.
WTVQ
Danville Independent Schools to close 2 days for illness
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Danville Independent Schools will close two days next week for illness. According to a Facebook post from Danville Independent School District, schools will be out Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for illness. Schools are also out that Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving break.
1 dead, Carter County, Kentucky Judge-Executive injured in Rowan County crash
At the scene, first responders said they found a single pickup truck down an embankment near mile marker 136 westbound on I-64.
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Kentucky is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
WKYT 27
NAACP questions FCPS’s handling of Dunbar principal situation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington NAACP is questioning Fayette County Public Schools about the principal of Dunbar High School. Marlon Ball is on administrative leave right now. In early November, Ball sent an email to the Dunbar community announcing the passing of athletic director Jason Howell. The next day,...
wvih.com
Second Lawsuit Filed Against Youth Facility
Louisville’s Brooklawn youth facility, which is already being investigated after the death of a 7-year-old central Kentucky boy, is the target of a second lawsuit. Autumn Janeway of Georgetown says her 11-year-old son suffered “physical and emotional” abuse. Janeway voluntarily checked her son into the Brooklawn facility...
wymt.com
Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots. UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely...
mississippicir.org
Elected coroners lacking needed medical training make life and death decisions
SCOTT COUNTY, Kentucky – Storing guns stolen from police headquarters in the basement of his government building. Stealing drugs from death scenes. Falsifying death records. Using a county vehicle to transport moonshine — and human eyeballs. Sorry crime-thriller junkies, this is not a teaser for the newest Netflix...
