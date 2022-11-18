Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts’ Most Common Street Names May Surprise You
I suppose our "Miracle On 34th Street" conversation the other day on the radio got my mind wondering about just how many number streets there are in the country, let alone Massachusetts. What goes into a street name anyway? Nature? Colors? Numbers? First or last names of people? Yes, all...
WUPE
What is Open & Closed On Turkey Day In Massachusetts
What angered me lately was the fact that businesses were mandated to stay open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Black Friday will be here before you know it and that is when you should concentrate on your shopping. Turkey Day should be a moment of "down time" where you can enjoy an awesome dinner and spend time with those who are extra special to you. However, the usual establishments will be CLOSED in Massachusetts and all across the tri-state region on the 4th Thursday of November:
This Is Massachusetts’ Most Searched-For Thanksgiving Recipe This Year
Here's a question, Berkshire County: Are you trying something new for Thanksgiving this year like adding a new dish to the holiday feast? If you are, you wouldn't be the only one. Every year, thousands and thousands of people go online around the holidays and search for recipes so they...
Think You’re A Smart Cookie? Guess What Massachusetts’ Favorite Cookie Is
Hey, Berkshire County, here's a question: Are you a cookie connoisseur? And I don't mean occasionally grabbing some boring old chocolate chip cookies as a snack(not that I don't LOVE me some "boring old chocolate chip cookies"!) or an Oreo or two for a sugar boost on your way out the door.
TikTok Gives Accurate Description of Year-Round Massachusetts Forecast
As Thanksgiving is just about upon us, we are starting to see a little bit cooler temperatures little by little as winter approaches ever so subtly. For those that have lived in the Bay State for any sort of extended period of time, you have a general idea of what to expect on a month-to-month basis from the weather and traditional climate. But someone took it upon themselves to make a TikTok of a spot-on description of what to expect from the year round forecast in Massachusetts.
WUPE
LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard
As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
How Do Massachusetts Gas Prices Look Going Into Thanksgiving?
The holiday season is upon us, and that means there is plenty of traveling that will be taking place over the course of the next month and a half. So, as we head into Thanksgiving, how does Massachusetts look when it comes to our gas prices? Especially compared to the rest of the country?
WUPE
Who Has the Best Gas Station Pizza in The Massachusetts?
Pizza! Everybody loves pizza. I mean at least I do. Who doesn't am I missing anyone? Anyways, it seems like almost every day I have a habit of eating one slice. Particularly when I walk into a gas station and grab my usual iced coffee as well. Who would've thought that one day pizza and gas would go together? Heck, I remember when certain gas stations only sold microwaveable pizza that you would heat up, and then pay for at the counter.
When Is a Car Considered A ‘Classic’ in Massachusetts?
We can all agree that we've all dreamed of owning a classic car at some point in our lives. However, finding a classic car can be a bit challenging because you don't know what one you're going to find, is it a project car, is it fully restored, or better yet is it actually a classic in Massachusetts?
It’s Official! Here’s What Massachusetts Wants On Their Thanksgiving Plate
Tell me this, Berkshire County. What's your idea of a perfect Thanksgiving meal? Let's start with the main course. Is it turkey? Ham? Something else? How about sides? Do you absolutely insist on having mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes? Or both?. What about vegetables? You've GOTTA have vegetables! Sweet corn,...
Christmas Was Actually Illegal In Massachusetts Once, Here’s Why…
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us mention that Thanksgiving is officially one week away. Both of us love the November holiday very much as it seems to be far less commercialized than Christmas. Black Friday, however, certainly seems to fill those shoes!. Thanksgiving has...
TikTok Video Explains How Massachusetts Town Names Don’t Make Sense
Massachusetts has some interesting names throughout the state. There are some that people don't know how to pronounce. There are some that don't make sense based on their geographic location within the state. And there are also lots of towns within the state that end in 'ham', but some of them sound like they end in 'um'. If you are still wondering what is meant by any of that, then let's explore further.
Is It Illegal to Turn Right at This Intersection in Massachusetts?
Let's face it, we drive and commute to work almost every single day. Pretty common in the Berkshires since other means of transportation can be limited or a bit pricey. Sometimes we all forget that driving is a privilege that we earn in our younger years of learning how to drive.
This Is The Most Hated Thanksgiving Food In MA
It's no secret that everybody is gearing up for Thanksgiving Day this Thursday, but did you know there are certain offerings that will NOT be found on your guest's dinner plate and here in Massachusetts, the least popular side dish is (drum roll, please!) Cranberry Sauce. YES, according to Twitter data, Massachusetts and our neighbors in New York and Connecticut along with Vermont, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine join 18 other states in this poll in forgoing this particular addition to their turkey dinner with 13 states (mainly in the heartland) agreeing that green bean casserole will be avoided once everybody sits down for dinner or a late lunch, whichever you prefer. Times will vary in each household.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
This 168 Year-Old Massachusetts Home in Ruins is Selling For $2.3 Million
How does a home that is dilapidated and that has also been described as 'a candidate for demolition or renovation' in Massachusetts being sold for over a million dollars. Not just a million, but more than double that at $2.3 million. Sounds pretty absurd, right? Even when you see it, it's tough to believe. So, how?
Wow: This Christmas Light Law Will Get You A Fine In This New England State
Thanksgiving is next Thursday and fanatics of the holiday season are already contemplating when to hang their Christmas lights. Is it me, or does it seem to get earlier and earlier when folks get their tree and/or hang their lights?. If nothing else, the 1989 movie "Christmas Vacation" will inspire...
Be Careful of Which Name You Use When Checking into a Massachusetts Hotel
A fun pastime of mine is checking out what weird laws are still on the books in Massachusetts. Technically known as "Blue" laws, these laws were passed way back when and may have made sense at one particular time but many of these laws today are either outdated, no longer enforced, or never really made sense when they originally went into effect.
MA and Tri-State Region Residents: Stay Away From Western NY
Bay State, Northwestern Connecticut and Eastern New York residents: If you are thinking of travelling out west, please reconsider or postpone any future plans as this storm means business! Western New York is expecting a mammoth amount of snow as the first bands have already dumped about a foot of the white stuff and it is far from over. New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement on Thursday morning as she declared a state of emergency for all areas that will be impacted by this snowfall. Reports indicate the Buffalo area is likely to see 3 to 4 feet before it is all said and done by the weekend.
MA Residents: Beware of These New England “Tourist Traps”
As you know, it is always nice to visit attractions at neighboring locales, keep in mind some of them are NOT what they are cracked up to be and the end result could lighten your wallet. Massachusetts residents need to know some of the dos and dont's on where to shop, especially during this time of the year.
WUPE
Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wupe.com
Comments / 0