ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WUPE

What is Open & Closed On Turkey Day In Massachusetts

What angered me lately was the fact that businesses were mandated to stay open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Black Friday will be here before you know it and that is when you should concentrate on your shopping. Turkey Day should be a moment of "down time" where you can enjoy an awesome dinner and spend time with those who are extra special to you. However, the usual establishments will be CLOSED in Massachusetts and all across the tri-state region on the 4th Thursday of November:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

TikTok Gives Accurate Description of Year-Round Massachusetts Forecast

As Thanksgiving is just about upon us, we are starting to see a little bit cooler temperatures little by little as winter approaches ever so subtly. For those that have lived in the Bay State for any sort of extended period of time, you have a general idea of what to expect on a month-to-month basis from the weather and traditional climate. But someone took it upon themselves to make a TikTok of a spot-on description of what to expect from the year round forecast in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard

As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WUPE

Who Has the Best Gas Station Pizza in The Massachusetts?

Pizza! Everybody loves pizza. I mean at least I do. Who doesn't am I missing anyone? Anyways, it seems like almost every day I have a habit of eating one slice. Particularly when I walk into a gas station and grab my usual iced coffee as well. Who would've thought that one day pizza and gas would go together? Heck, I remember when certain gas stations only sold microwaveable pizza that you would heat up, and then pay for at the counter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

When Is a Car Considered A ‘Classic’ in Massachusetts?

We can all agree that we've all dreamed of owning a classic car at some point in our lives. However, finding a classic car can be a bit challenging because you don't know what one you're going to find, is it a project car, is it fully restored, or better yet is it actually a classic in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

TikTok Video Explains How Massachusetts Town Names Don’t Make Sense

Massachusetts has some interesting names throughout the state. There are some that people don't know how to pronounce. There are some that don't make sense based on their geographic location within the state. And there are also lots of towns within the state that end in 'ham', but some of them sound like they end in 'um'. If you are still wondering what is meant by any of that, then let's explore further.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

This Is The Most Hated Thanksgiving Food In MA

It's no secret that everybody is gearing up for Thanksgiving Day this Thursday, but did you know there are certain offerings that will NOT be found on your guest's dinner plate and here in Massachusetts, the least popular side dish is (drum roll, please!) Cranberry Sauce. YES, according to Twitter data, Massachusetts and our neighbors in New York and Connecticut along with Vermont, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine join 18 other states in this poll in forgoing this particular addition to their turkey dinner with 13 states (mainly in the heartland) agreeing that green bean casserole will be avoided once everybody sits down for dinner or a late lunch, whichever you prefer. Times will vary in each household.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

MA and Tri-State Region Residents: Stay Away From Western NY

Bay State, Northwestern Connecticut and Eastern New York residents: If you are thinking of travelling out west, please reconsider or postpone any future plans as this storm means business! Western New York is expecting a mammoth amount of snow as the first bands have already dumped about a foot of the white stuff and it is far from over. New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement on Thursday morning as she declared a state of emergency for all areas that will be impacted by this snowfall. Reports indicate the Buffalo area is likely to see 3 to 4 feet before it is all said and done by the weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
WUPE

MA Residents: Beware of These New England “Tourist Traps”

As you know, it is always nice to visit attractions at neighboring locales, keep in mind some of them are NOT what they are cracked up to be and the end result could lighten your wallet. Massachusetts residents need to know some of the dos and dont's on where to shop, especially during this time of the year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy