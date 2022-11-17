Read full article on original website
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million
8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
usf.edu
Red tide is drifting north and is now at the mouth of Tampa Bay
Red tide is drifting north along the Gulf coast from Southwest Florida and is now being found at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Red tide, which has been found off the coast of Manatee and Sarasota counties, is inching north. Water samples taken this week by state environmental officials show very low concentrations of the organism that causes red tide was detected along the Sunshine Skyway and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island, where Tampa Bay meets the Gulf of Mexico.
Brewbound.com
Fat Point Brewing to Open New Location in Sarasota
SARASOTA, FL – Fat Point Brewing is expanding north along the Suncoast and will be opening a new location in Sarasota at University Town Center (UTC). The craft brewery, originally founded in Punta Gorda, will produce and serve its flavorful and original beers from a 2,500-square-foot venue. “Fat Point...
Fishermen's Village plans for multi-million dollar expansion
Before they take their plans to the board in January, they are first hoping to get some community input on their development plans.
srqmagazine.com
Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
aiexpress.io
Residents Concerned with Plan to Widen 59th Street West
BRADENTON — A serious roadway challenge accepted by the Manatee County Fee is advancing ahead by the design section, however some residents who stay alongside 59th Road West have issues with the challenge’s preliminary plans which embrace widening the 59th Road hall that connects Manatee Avenue to Cortez Highway to 4 lanes.
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement Town
Gibsonton, FloridaBoston Public Library on Openverse.com. I still remember when American Horror Story: Freak Show aired. I was in the thick of my obsession with American Horror Story, and had been waiting very impatiently for the new season that would feature a "carney" theme, which we'd all soon discover would develop to cover the troubles lives of freak show performers in Jupiter, Florida, trying to simply live in a world that despises them.
fox4now.com
Housing Crisis: survey reveals North Port, Cape Coral as highest jumps for income needed in U.S. for borrowers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As mortgage rates fluctuate each week, with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage still more than double the interest rate of November 2021, this is also having a clear impact for borrowers on the infamous question of “how much home can I afford?”. With North Port...
Bay News 9
Bradenton nonprofit giving away holiday meals faces own crisis
BRADENTON, Fla. — A nonprofit in Manatee County is making sure families don’t go hungry this holiday season. Even as they give away meals for Thanksgiving, the organization in charge needs help too. What You Need To Know. Nonprofit AM and FM Enterprise Inc. are helping feed people...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County in need of corrections deputies
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re looking for a career that has potential to serve the community and change people’s lives, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman would like you to consider a place that most people generally want to avoid. “A lot of people don’t know what goes...
Bay News 9
'Stop Woke' act blocked, Florida schools receive Purple Star distinction and Ronald McDonald Charities look for help
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Temperatures stay below normal today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a breeze out of the northeast 10 to 20 mph. If you have plans to go out for dinner, temperatures will drop into the 50s...
Do you believe the center of the earth is in Lee County, Florida?
A map of "The Interior World", from The Goddess of Atvatabar by William Bradshaw (1892).Public domain on Wikipedia. I don’t know about you, but I love a good theory. Learning about the different thoughts and beliefs of people is a truly fascinating experience, especially when they get so far, we’ll say, “out of hand” that they start developing entire cults dedicated to them.
sarasotanewsleader.com
Sarasota County likely to face 8 to 9 inches of sea level rise over next 30 years, director of Sarasota Bay Estuary Program tells Sarasota City Commission
Over the next 30 years, Sarasota County likely will be faced with 8 to 9 inches of sea level rise, the executive director of the nonprofit Sarasota Bay Estuary Program (SBEP) has told the Sarasota city commissioners. “Our climate is changing,” David Tomasko said during a Nov. 7 presentation on...
Red tide causing high risk of respiratory irritation in Manatee, Sarasota counties
A number of beaches from Manatee to Sarasota Counties are under a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation due to harmful red tide algal blooms, according to recent data from the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS).
sarasotanewsleader.com
Lawn irrigation changes to go into effect countywide on Jan. 1, 2023
Instead of providing for watering just two days a week, the schedule will expand to six, with each property owner still limited to one day a week. In May 2021, Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis was forced to issue an emergency order that prohibited the residential use of potable — or, drinking — water for lawn irrigation countywide.
New businesses finding home along Downtown Bradenton's Historic Old Main Street
Historic Old Main Street in Downtown Bradenton is full of local businesses and restaurants. The Stoked Flamingo is one of the newest businesses along the strip.
fox35orlando.com
Florida construction worker crushed to death by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida construction worker is dead after deputies said a 3,000-pound bundle of lumber fell on him during a tragic workplace accident this week. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies along with Port Security responded to the scene at Port Tampa Bay around 11 a.m. Wednesday. "A...
Florida man dies after falling from tree while hanging holiday lights
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A Florida man died after falling from a tree while he was hanging Christmas lights at a retirement community, authorities said. Christopher William Straughn, 43, was hanging the lights at St. Mark Village when he fell Thursday at about 10:15 a.m. EST, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
How The “Don’t Say Gay” Law Is Affecting Florida LGBTQ Students And Teachers
“You feel the sense of danger — like, school does not feel safe.”
lawfareblog.com
Flynn Must Fly to Fulton
Editor’s note: The following is a dispatch from Nov. 15, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. Following a quiet period during the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, it’s been a particularly busy two weeks...
