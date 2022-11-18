Read full article on original website
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
Canada: Why the country wants to bring in 1.5m immigrants by 2025
Canada is betting big on immigration to fill the gap in its economy left by aging Baby Boomers leaving the workforce - but not everyone is on board with bringing in so many people from abroad. Earlier this month, the federal government announced an aggressive plan to take in 500,000...
Factbox-Australia to raise protection for Aboriginal heritage after Juukan
MELBOURNE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australia will strengthen laws to better protect Aboriginal cultural heritage following an enquiry into Rio Tinto's destruction of historically and culturally significant rock shelters at Juukan Gorge. read more.
Iran forms panel to investigate deaths due to protests, minister says
NEW DELHI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Iran has formed a panel under its interior ministry to investigate deaths due to recent protests, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani told Indian broadcaster NDTV on Thursday.
I’m a Sudanese woman – the protests in Iran mirror my own tangled history with clothing and freedom
On 16 September, Mahsa Amini was arrested by Iran’s morality police after supposedly wearing her hijab incorrectly and sporting skinny jeans. Later that night, she died in their custody. Amini’s family claim the morality police beat her to death, an accusation they have since denied. What has followed have been the country’s largest protests in recent years. Iranians of all ages, ethnicities and genders have joined in the demonstrations. I watched on and did my due diligence by posting on social media too, but I also couldn’t help reflect on my own relationship to clothing – and freedom.
Exclusive-Russians, Ukrainians met in UAE to discuss prisoner swap, ammonia, sources say
RIYADH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Representatives from Russia and Ukraine met in the United Arab Emirates last week to discuss the possibility of a prisoner-of-war swap that would be linked to a resumption of Russian ammonia exports, which go to Asia and Africa, via a Ukrainian pipeline, three sources with knowledge of the meeting said.
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
AP PHOTOS: Beijing life on hold for lockdowns, COVID testing
As cases of COVID-19 hit record daily highs, China is re-imposing a range of strict measures under its “zero-COVID" policy, including lockdowns, mass testing and quarantines for anyone suspected of having come into contact with the virus. The restrictions cover cities and towns from the southern manufacturing center of Guangzhou to Beijing in the north. While measures imposed in the Chinese capital have been less draconian than in other areas, normal life in the city has been severely disrupted, with no word yet on when restrictions will be lifted. Along with the closure of hundreds of shops, restaurants, malls...
Some asylum seekers in NI in 'prison-like' hotel conditions
Some asylum seekers in Northern Ireland are living in hotels in conditions "close to prison", an MP has said. The SDLP's Claire Hanna also said she had a constituent who had been waiting more than five years for an asylum claim to be processed. She made the comments during a...
Brazil court rejects Bolsonaro party complaint over vote
Brazil's electoral court has rejected a challenge against the presidential election result made by the far-right party of President Jair Bolsonaro. He narrowly lost to the leftist former leader, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and his Liberal Party (PL) claimed without evidence that voting machines were compromised. The court said...
Britain sending helicopters to Ukraine for first time - Ben Wallace
Britain is sending helicopters to Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said, the first piloted aircraft to be sent by the UK since the war began. Three former British military Sea Kings will be provided and the first has already arrived, the BBC understands. In the last six weeks, Ukrainian...
Gone in 9 minutes: How a Celtic gold heist unfolded in Germany
Thieves who broke into a southern German museum and stole hundreds of ancient gold coins got in and out in nine minutes without raising the alarm, officials said Wednesda
Germany-Japan World Cup match draws 9.2 million German viewers
BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Some 9.2 million people tuned in to broadcaster ARD's coverage to see Germany play Japan in the World Cup on Wednesday, according to data from audience measurement firm AGF.
Strong earthquake rocks western Turkey near Duzce
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has struck an area of western Turkey near the town of Duzce, about 210km (130 miles) east of Turkey's largest city Istanbul. The tremors were strong enough to be felt in Istanbul and the capital Ankara. At least 50 people were injured, officials said. Estimates of...
Sumsub offers expertise on how to avoid a conversion-killer with video identification
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- Sumsub, a global regtech company that helps businesses stay compliant and fight digital fraud, today announced a free webinar “ BaFin-compliant video identification: how to avoid a conversion-killer ” which will take place on November 29, 2022 at 11 AM CET. This webinar will be useful for fintech and banking companies working in countries with emerging video verification laws, as well as for businesses looking to work in these countries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005002/en/ BaFin-compliant video identification (Graphic: Business Wire)
Russia revives Soviet-era Moskvich brand with Chinese model
MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - After a two-decade hiatus, Russia on Wednesday launched production of the Moskvich car brand at a plant near Moscow given up by the French carmaker Renault, with a new, modern Chinese design that barely resembles the Soviet-era classic.
Zero-Covid China asks: Is World Cup on another planet?
Chinese state media have given huge attention to the World Cup this week, but the matches are fuelling frustrations that people in the country are being left out of the celebrations. On top of China's men's national team not qualifying for the event, scenes of maskless celebrations and raucous gatherings...
Stocks rise, dollar slips as Fed signals softer rate hike pace
Asian markets rallied Thursday and the dollar weakened further after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggested it could slow its pace of rate hikes. "A commitment to moving toward restrictive monetary policy remains intact, but the (policy board) is ready to slow the path toward that destination."
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
