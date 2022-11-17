ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win

Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
atozsports.com

Bills fans may have an issue with latest Josh Allen photo

The city of Buffalo is in the midst of a historic snowstorm. While the team treks to the airport in preparation for their upcoming matchup, the city of good neighbors has done its part. Videos have surfaced of fans helping Bills players get out of their driveways to make it...
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Not Happy With Cowboys Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys saw an early opportunity to take a 6-point lead fall out of their hands - or in this case, one hand. And Dez Bryant was fuming when he saw it. Early in the first quarter of today's game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys had the ball deep in Vikings territory after a turnover. But while in the redzone, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott tried to float the ball to tight end Dalton Schultz in the endzone.
The Comeback

Vikings make NFL history with blowout loss to Cowboys

Whether it’s coaches, players or fans, nobody associated with the Minnesota Vikings will look back at Week 11’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with any fondness. The Vikings were on the wrong side of a 40-3 final score, giving them their own place in NFL history. The Vikings are 8-2 on the season. Of the Read more... The post Vikings make NFL history with blowout loss to Cowboys appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ star got back to what he does best on Sunday

Micah Parsons is a versatile player who can do it all for the Dallas Cowboys. But the contrast between his performance against the Green Bay Packers and the one versus the Minnesota Vikings leaves one thing clear. The Cowboys defender is better off rushing the passer. After playing only 10...
atozsports.com

Bears: The NFL must alter the way Justin Fields is officiated

If the NFL really wants to protect its stars, officials should start to pay closer attention to what’s going on with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. It’s been a tumultuous season for NFL officials so far. Unfortunately, that trend continued in Sunday’s game between the Bears and the hosting Atlanta Falcons.
Larry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott had interesting warmup routine before game

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had an interesting warmup routine before his team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Prescott got loose on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium using resistance bands, which is standard procedure. The intensity was the unusual part. Check it out:. Whatever song Prescott...
atozsports.com

Titans become the only team to accomplish feat in the past three years

The Tennessee Titans have become the model of consistency in the NFL under head coach Mike Vrabel. Annually, the Titans overcome plenty of adversity and win games in their own way. They won’t change, and their results speak for themselves. Vrabel and company probably wish that they would’ve taken...
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Vikings Live on 11/20

On Sunday, November 20 at 4:25 PM EST, the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) will play the Minnesota Vikings (8-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Cowboys vs. Vikings. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, November 20...
atozsports.com

Colts suffer another heartbreak on Sunday

The Tennessee Titans handled their business once again this week. They defeated the Green Bay Packers in convincing fashion on Thursday Night Football. Today, the Titans got another victory. The rival Indianapolis Colts suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Colts actually played a very solid game, especially...
