5 things that stood out in the Vikings' loss to Cowboys
Hockenson's drop, Za'Darius' whiff and the worst home loss since 1980.
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
These two teams opposed each other earlier this year, at MetLife Stadium and with the injured Dak Prescott watching as Cooper Rush played QB. ... and yet the Cowboys defeated the Giants, 23-16.
Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win
Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
Bills Are Expected To Fly Out Of Buffalo Today - There's 1 Problem
Western New York has been slammed by one of the largest snow storms in recent memory. Before this storm even made landfall, the NFL relocated this weekend's game between the Bills and Browns from Buffalo to Detroit. The NFL made the right call relocating Sunday's game. Orchard Park, the home...
NFL World Furious With Referee Decision In Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys thumped the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. But Cowboys fans - and the rest of the NFL world - were pretty furious with a referee decision late in the first half on Sunday afternoon. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 20-3, with less than a minute...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
atozsports.com
Bills fans may have an issue with latest Josh Allen photo
The city of Buffalo is in the midst of a historic snowstorm. While the team treks to the airport in preparation for their upcoming matchup, the city of good neighbors has done its part. Videos have surfaced of fans helping Bills players get out of their driveways to make it...
Look: Dez Bryant Not Happy With Cowboys Tight End
The Dallas Cowboys saw an early opportunity to take a 6-point lead fall out of their hands - or in this case, one hand. And Dez Bryant was fuming when he saw it. Early in the first quarter of today's game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys had the ball deep in Vikings territory after a turnover. But while in the redzone, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott tried to float the ball to tight end Dalton Schultz in the endzone.
Vikings make NFL history with blowout loss to Cowboys
Whether it’s coaches, players or fans, nobody associated with the Minnesota Vikings will look back at Week 11’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with any fondness. The Vikings were on the wrong side of a 40-3 final score, giving them their own place in NFL history. The Vikings are 8-2 on the season. Of the Read more... The post Vikings make NFL history with blowout loss to Cowboys appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ star got back to what he does best on Sunday
Micah Parsons is a versatile player who can do it all for the Dallas Cowboys. But the contrast between his performance against the Green Bay Packers and the one versus the Minnesota Vikings leaves one thing clear. The Cowboys defender is better off rushing the passer. After playing only 10...
Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Reveals Thoughts on ‘Second Time Around’
Brett Maher had a perfect showing in the Cowboys' 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
The NFC throne could be up for grabs as the Dallas Cowboys will look to avenge last weekend’s loss as they go to battle with the Minnesota Vikings. With that being said, let’s take an exclusive look at our NFL odds series where our Cowboys-Vikings prediction and pick will be revealed.
atozsports.com
Bears: The NFL must alter the way Justin Fields is officiated
If the NFL really wants to protect its stars, officials should start to pay closer attention to what’s going on with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. It’s been a tumultuous season for NFL officials so far. Unfortunately, that trend continued in Sunday’s game between the Bears and the hosting Atlanta Falcons.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Bengals, Patriots climb; Vikings, Giants, Jets stumble for Week 12
Week 11 in the NFL changed a few things for the strongest playoff contenders, while some of the bad teams, surprising or not, continued their season-long frustrations. There was no shakeup at the tippy top, but enough to add a little extra drama to the NFC and AFC playoff races.
Micah Parsons 'Never Had This Kind of Pain'; Cowboys Injury Update
"I felt like everyone on the line just kind of fell on my leg," Micah Parsons says. "I've never had that (pain) before.” But … OK for Cowboys vs. Giants?
Dak Prescott had interesting warmup routine before game
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had an interesting warmup routine before his team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Prescott got loose on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium using resistance bands, which is standard procedure. The intensity was the unusual part. Check it out:. Whatever song Prescott...
atozsports.com
Titans become the only team to accomplish feat in the past three years
The Tennessee Titans have become the model of consistency in the NFL under head coach Mike Vrabel. Annually, the Titans overcome plenty of adversity and win games in their own way. They won’t change, and their results speak for themselves. Vrabel and company probably wish that they would’ve taken...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Vikings Live on 11/20
On Sunday, November 20 at 4:25 PM EST, the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) will play the Minnesota Vikings (8-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Cowboys vs. Vikings. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, November 20...
atozsports.com
Colts suffer another heartbreak on Sunday
The Tennessee Titans handled their business once again this week. They defeated the Green Bay Packers in convincing fashion on Thursday Night Football. Today, the Titans got another victory. The rival Indianapolis Colts suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Colts actually played a very solid game, especially...
