With two officers of County Commission officially leaving as of Nov. 22, county attorney recommends interim chair and vice chair be named

New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.
City commissioners swore in Kyle Battie as the new Sarasota mayor.By wtsp.com. Two newly elected at-large commissioners were sworn in during Monday's statutory Sarasota City Commission meeting, while a new mayor and vice mayor were elected.
Longboat Observer
Planning Board OKs apartments on Tamiami Trail
With last week’s unanimous approval of the Sarasota Planning Board, a pair of twin, but not identical, apartment developments are coming to North Tamiami Trail. The board unanimously approved Sapphire North and Sapphire South, which combined will bring 120 apartments to the North Trail Overlay District. The matter was...
sarasotanewsleader.com
Lawn irrigation changes to go into effect countywide on Jan. 1, 2023
Instead of providing for watering just two days a week, the schedule will expand to six, with each property owner still limited to one day a week. In May 2021, Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis was forced to issue an emergency order that prohibited the residential use of potable — or, drinking — water for lawn irrigation countywide.
sarasotanewsleader.com
Kimley-Horn wins $1.6-million design contract for widening of Proctor Road from McIntosh Road to Honore Avenue
At least two public meetings to be conducted about the undertaking, as design work proceeds. On a unanimous vote this week, the Sarasota County Commission awarded a $1,551,331 contract with the Kimley-Horn consulting firm of Sarasota for the design of a widened Proctor Road between McIntosh Road and Honore Avenue.
sarasotanewsleader.com
Sarasota County likely to face 8 to 9 inches of sea level rise over next 30 years, director of Sarasota Bay Estuary Program tells Sarasota City Commission
Over the next 30 years, Sarasota County likely will be faced with 8 to 9 inches of sea level rise, the executive director of the nonprofit Sarasota Bay Estuary Program (SBEP) has told the Sarasota city commissioners. “Our climate is changing,” David Tomasko said during a Nov. 7 presentation on...
10NEWS
'Tampa Crossroads' board resigns after abrupt close
The board president tells us, "No one reason was provided." Meanwhile, many employees have yet to receive a *paycheck from their final weeks of work.
sarasotanewsleader.com
As of May 1, 2023, Sarasota County residential solid waste customers no longer will be able to use plastic bags for yard materials
Revised county regulations win County Commission approval as staff prepares to seek bids for new solid waste collections contract. On a 4-1 vote this week, the Sarasota County Commission eliminated the use of plastic bags for yard waste as of May 1, 2023, though paper bags may be used. Additionally,...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota-area principal, assistant principal honored with awards
The principal of Pine View School and the assistant principal of Brookside Middle School were honored this week as Sarasota County Schools’ top school administrators and are now eligible to compete for statewide honors. Stephen Covert and Jessica Fuesy were both surprised on their respective campuses by school officials...
Nearly a dozen projects in Bradenton; city tries to maintain 'controlled growth'
The city is considering selling its Downtown waterfront property that is currently City Hall and the Bradenton Police Department.
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million
8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
How The “Don’t Say Gay” Law Is Affecting Florida LGBTQ Students And Teachers
“You feel the sense of danger — like, school does not feel safe.”
Hillsborough County makes $100,000 payment overnight to medical supply company
When Gary Anzulewicz called Better Call Behnken for help, he was fearful he couldn't continue delivering oxygen and other medical supplies to low-income residents who need it.
lawfareblog.com
Flynn Must Fly to Fulton
Editor’s note: The following is a dispatch from Nov. 15, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. Following a quiet period during the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, it’s been a particularly busy two weeks...
Property tax payments due, continue to rise alongside property values
Property tax bills are due and with home values continuing to soar your budget may be tightening. For many, property taxes are going up alongside property values.
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
Bay News 9
'Stop Woke' act blocked, Florida schools receive Purple Star distinction and Ronald McDonald Charities look for help
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Temperatures stay below normal today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a breeze out of the northeast 10 to 20 mph. If you have plans to go out for dinner, temperatures will drop into the 50s...
beckersasc.com
Florida physician pleads guilty to receiving kickbacks in $2.7M fraud scheme
Tampa, Fla.-based physician Sean Patrick O'Rourke, MD, has pleaded guilty to soliciting and receiving kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 18. According to court documents, in 2018, Dr. O'Rourke entered an illegal agreement with a company where the company completed physicians' orders for Medicare via an internet-based platform. Dr. O'Rourke would then access the platform and sign the orders in exchange for a payment of $25 per patient without ever interacting with the patients.
constructiondive.com
Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project
A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
wfla.com
Sheriff Judd discusses deputy-involved shooting that caused I-4 closure near Dinosaur World
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning. A heavy police presence caused traffic delays on I-4 near Dinosaur World, causing traffic to back up in the westbound lanes. The Florida Highway Patrol...
WINKNEWS.com
One person dead in North Port shooting
The North Port Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. in the 5000 block of Greenwood Ave. Grande Court Apartments. Officers say all people involved are accounted for, and there is no danger to the...
