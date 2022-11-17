ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Observer

Planning Board OKs apartments on Tamiami Trail

With last week’s unanimous approval of the Sarasota Planning Board, a pair of twin, but not identical, apartment developments are coming to North Tamiami Trail. The board unanimously approved Sapphire North and Sapphire South, which combined will bring 120 apartments to the North Trail Overlay District. The matter was...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Lawn irrigation changes to go into effect countywide on Jan. 1, 2023

Instead of providing for watering just two days a week, the schedule will expand to six, with each property owner still limited to one day a week. In May 2021, Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis was forced to issue an emergency order that prohibited the residential use of potable — or, drinking — water for lawn irrigation countywide.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
scgov.net

Tree permits & vegetative debris disposal

The Sarasota County Trees Code is in effect, including regular procedures for single-family homes, condos, apartment complexes, and commercial properties. Attempts to prop up and stake newly planted trees on new single-family homes and common area tracts may allow recovery and survival of those trees. Large trees that are completely...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

As of May 1, 2023, Sarasota County residential solid waste customers no longer will be able to use plastic bags for yard materials

Revised county regulations win County Commission approval as staff prepares to seek bids for new solid waste collections contract. On a 4-1 vote this week, the Sarasota County Commission eliminated the use of plastic bags for yard waste as of May 1, 2023, though paper bags may be used. Additionally,...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million

8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
aiexpress.io

Residents Concerned with Plan to Widen 59th Street West

BRADENTON — A serious roadway challenge accepted by the Manatee County Fee is advancing ahead by the design section, however some residents who stay alongside 59th Road West have issues with the challenge’s preliminary plans which embrace widening the 59th Road hall that connects Manatee Avenue to Cortez Highway to 4 lanes.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
flcourier.com

FEMA rule could make it costlier for residents to rebuild after hurricane

Hurricane-damaged properties in Florida counties are subject to a federal rule that could thwart recovery efforts for some homeowners. The FEMA 50% rule, as part of the National Flood Insurance Program, mandates that if a home incurs substantial damage — determined when repair costs total or exceed 50% of the property’s market value — it must be brought up to current building codes and floodplain regulations.
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

Schools became shelters during Ian, then damage made them unusable

It's typical for school buildings to become shelter locations during a hurricane. The infrastructure is secure and the amenities are suited for hosting those who need help and refuge from a storm. But in Sarasota County, shelters had to remain open, some for more than a week, meaning they couldn't welcome students back in. Other schools were so badly damaged during the storm, they still require extensive repairs.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Brewbound.com

Fat Point Brewing to Open New Location in Sarasota

SARASOTA, FL – Fat Point Brewing is expanding north along the Suncoast and will be opening a new location in Sarasota at University Town Center (UTC). The craft brewery, originally founded in Punta Gorda, will produce and serve its flavorful and original beers from a 2,500-square-foot venue. “Fat Point...
SARASOTA, FL
itinyhouses.com

Four Seasons Tiny Home Handles Anything You Can Throw at It!

Bid goodbye to moving to warmer zip codes during the winter. Sporting superb insulation and luxurious, eco-friendly living, this four seasons tiny home is fully furnished. In short, it’s a perfect turnkey ready domicile for your outdoor adventures. Keep reading to check out all that you get out of...
SARASOTA, FL
lawfareblog.com

Flynn Must Fly to Fulton

Editor’s note: The following is a dispatch from Nov. 15, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. Following a quiet period during the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, it’s been a particularly busy two weeks...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

