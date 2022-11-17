Read full article on original website
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Longboat Observer
Planning Board OKs apartments on Tamiami Trail
With last week’s unanimous approval of the Sarasota Planning Board, a pair of twin, but not identical, apartment developments are coming to North Tamiami Trail. The board unanimously approved Sapphire North and Sapphire South, which combined will bring 120 apartments to the North Trail Overlay District. The matter was...
sarasotanewsleader.com
Lawn irrigation changes to go into effect countywide on Jan. 1, 2023
Instead of providing for watering just two days a week, the schedule will expand to six, with each property owner still limited to one day a week. In May 2021, Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis was forced to issue an emergency order that prohibited the residential use of potable — or, drinking — water for lawn irrigation countywide.
scgov.net
Tree permits & vegetative debris disposal
The Sarasota County Trees Code is in effect, including regular procedures for single-family homes, condos, apartment complexes, and commercial properties. Attempts to prop up and stake newly planted trees on new single-family homes and common area tracts may allow recovery and survival of those trees. Large trees that are completely...
Nearly a dozen projects in Bradenton; city tries to maintain 'controlled growth'
The city is considering selling its Downtown waterfront property that is currently City Hall and the Bradenton Police Department.
sarasotanewsleader.com
As of May 1, 2023, Sarasota County residential solid waste customers no longer will be able to use plastic bags for yard materials
Revised county regulations win County Commission approval as staff prepares to seek bids for new solid waste collections contract. On a 4-1 vote this week, the Sarasota County Commission eliminated the use of plastic bags for yard waste as of May 1, 2023, though paper bags may be used. Additionally,...
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million
8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
aiexpress.io
Residents Concerned with Plan to Widen 59th Street West
BRADENTON — A serious roadway challenge accepted by the Manatee County Fee is advancing ahead by the design section, however some residents who stay alongside 59th Road West have issues with the challenge’s preliminary plans which embrace widening the 59th Road hall that connects Manatee Avenue to Cortez Highway to 4 lanes.
Property tax payments due, continue to rise alongside property values
Property tax bills are due and with home values continuing to soar your budget may be tightening. For many, property taxes are going up alongside property values.
srqmagazine.com
Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
flcourier.com
FEMA rule could make it costlier for residents to rebuild after hurricane
Hurricane-damaged properties in Florida counties are subject to a federal rule that could thwart recovery efforts for some homeowners. The FEMA 50% rule, as part of the National Flood Insurance Program, mandates that if a home incurs substantial damage — determined when repair costs total or exceed 50% of the property’s market value — it must be brought up to current building codes and floodplain regulations.
Neighbors in Tierra Verde worry after sewage leak incident
TIERRA VERDE, Fla. — When Barry Lay pulled out of his driveway to run an errand last Saturday, he noticed water going everywhere. It was raw sewage coming out of a manhole near his Tierra Verde condominium. "It was pretty bad. It was awful," Lay said of the smell...
fox13news.com
Schools became shelters during Ian, then damage made them unusable
It's typical for school buildings to become shelter locations during a hurricane. The infrastructure is secure and the amenities are suited for hosting those who need help and refuge from a storm. But in Sarasota County, shelters had to remain open, some for more than a week, meaning they couldn't welcome students back in. Other schools were so badly damaged during the storm, they still require extensive repairs.
fox13news.com
Request denied by FP&L to remove tree from power line on disabled man's home
NORTH PORT, Fla. - The city of North Port felt some of the worst of Hurricane Ian’s wrath. It's been seven weeks since the storm, but a homeowner, who has a disability and a limited budget, is worried the tree that fell from an abandoned property onto his home's power lines could eventually catch fire.
Brewbound.com
Fat Point Brewing to Open New Location in Sarasota
SARASOTA, FL – Fat Point Brewing is expanding north along the Suncoast and will be opening a new location in Sarasota at University Town Center (UTC). The craft brewery, originally founded in Punta Gorda, will produce and serve its flavorful and original beers from a 2,500-square-foot venue. “Fat Point...
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
Owner of Bradenton's Tide and Moon Jewelry teaches craft
Giving back to the community through art: that's the mission of one local business owner in Bradenton.
What you need to know as property tax bills arrive this month
Economic relief may be on the way for southwest Florida homeowners who suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ian
Florida's largest beer garden calls Bradenton brewery home
One of Bradenton's first craft breweries is tucked away off 9th Street in an old car dealership. Motorworks, a fitting name, is 27,000 square feet.
itinyhouses.com
Four Seasons Tiny Home Handles Anything You Can Throw at It!
Bid goodbye to moving to warmer zip codes during the winter. Sporting superb insulation and luxurious, eco-friendly living, this four seasons tiny home is fully furnished. In short, it’s a perfect turnkey ready domicile for your outdoor adventures. Keep reading to check out all that you get out of...
lawfareblog.com
