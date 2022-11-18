ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Suspect arrested after barricade in southeast valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation Wednesday morning. According to police, a subject was inside a residence near Nellis Blvd and Tropicana Ave and was refusing to leave. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene. Police...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian found dead after apparent hit-and-run crash in west Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was found dead after an apparent hit-and-run crash on a west Las Vegas valley street Wednesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to Lake Mead Boulevard near Anasazi Drive and found a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

4th person arrested in ‘violent’ Las Vegas robbery that left woman dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a fourth person in what detectives called a “violent targeted robbery” that left a 24-year-old woman dead in March, documents said. Brandyn Smith, 35, faces charges of murder, kidnapping, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and residential burglary, records showed. Michael Overton, 31; Christine Schultz, 22; and Kamari Oliver, 18; […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Investigation underway for homicide in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a homicide in North Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 4:21 p.m., officers were dispatched near San Miguel and Coleman after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man, believed to be in his 20s, who was...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

3 people transported after three-vehicle crash near Washington, MLK

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three people were taken to a hospital after a three-vehicle collision in the central Las Vegas valley Monday afternoon, according to police. The crash was reported around 12:56 p.m. in the 1200 block of MLK Boulevard, just north of Washington Avenue, said Officer Misael Parra with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV

