news3lv.com
Suspect arrested after barricade in southeast valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation Wednesday morning. According to police, a subject was inside a residence near Nellis Blvd and Tropicana Ave and was refusing to leave. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene. Police...
Las Vegas woman beat victim over head with rake, killing her in random attack, police say
A Las Vegas woman accused of beating a stranger over the head with a rake was facing a murder charge months after the victim died from her injuries, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.
LVMPD: Suspect arrested in homicide that left 34-year-old dead
Las Vegas police arrested 40-year-old Robert Salone in connection to a homicide that occurred in the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue where a 34-year-old man was shot.
news3lv.com
14-year-old critically injured after crashing ATV into parked car in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 14-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries when he crashed an ATV into a parked car Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported just before 9:40 p.m. at Gowan Road and Sandy Lane, near Pecos Road and Cheyenne Avenue, LVMPD said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Pedestrian found dead after apparent hit-and-run crash in west Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was found dead after an apparent hit-and-run crash on a west Las Vegas valley street Wednesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to Lake Mead Boulevard near Anasazi Drive and found a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Accused Las Vegas Strip casino robber on probation for prior heist returned to watch police
The man accused of robbing the casino at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip earlier this month, who was on probation for a prior casino robbery, threatened to kill a cashier before leaving the property in a taxi and then returning to watch investigators gather evidence, police said.
Every room in Las Vegas house was filled with stolen goods, report says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four separate investigations over a three-month period involving stolen goods led police to a major fencing operation which was busted on Nov. 17, when police served a search warrant and arrested three men, according to an arrest report. During the search warrant on a home located in the 2100 block of […]
Police barricade shuts down Nellis Boulevard in east Las Vegas valley
SWAT and crisis negotiators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were on scene in the 5000 block of Hayward Avenue, between Tropicana and Hacienda avenues.
8 years after shooting, security guard making new life with restaurant in North Las Vegas
It's been nearly eight years since Craig Dodson's journey began, and if the path took awhile to find he's happy with where it has led him as he opens "Getting Baked," a North Las Vegas restaurant built on gourmet baked potatoes.
After arrest in 42-year-old homicide case, Vegas police seek additional victims
Since the arrest of Paul Nuttall for murder and sexual assault, "detectives received information that Nuttall may have sexually assaulted other victims throughout the years."
news3lv.com
Drivers medical episode leads to crash, semi-truck fire on I-15 near Spaghetti Bowl
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A semi-truck fire on a valley freeway is causing major delays near downtown Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. on the I-15 southbound after Washington Ave. According to Nevada Highway Police (NHP), the semi-truck driver had a medical episode and...
North Las Vegas police investigating homicide near West San Miguel Avenue
CSI and detectives were dispatched to the scene. This is still very early in the investigation's preliminary stages. There is no additional information available at this time.
8newsnow.com
Burglars caught on camera in Summerlin home cause fear among neighbors
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Bostin Shin didn’t think he’d ever deal with a burglary in his quiet Summerlin neighborhood. On Wednesday evening, however, his family’s sense of security was shattered. “I was working and then my wife, after work, she was driving home. It just popped up...
NLVPD: Stabbing at Craig Ranch Regional Park was not a "random act of violence"
North Las Vegas police say the search for a suspect involved in the stabbing of three men in the skate park area of Craig Ranch Regional Park.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen goods in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police have arrested three people for selling hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods. Jose Campos-Rodriguez, 29, Jose Morales-Casas, 29, and Jose Reyes, 52, have all been booked in the Clark County Detention Center and face charges for their participation in organized retail theft, police said.
4th person arrested in ‘violent’ Las Vegas robbery that left woman dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a fourth person in what detectives called a “violent targeted robbery” that left a 24-year-old woman dead in March, documents said. Brandyn Smith, 35, faces charges of murder, kidnapping, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and residential burglary, records showed. Michael Overton, 31; Christine Schultz, 22; and Kamari Oliver, 18; […]
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for homicide in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a homicide in North Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 4:21 p.m., officers were dispatched near San Miguel and Coleman after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man, believed to be in his 20s, who was...
Las Vegas woman, 76, arrested 9 months after deadly wrong-way DUI crash that killed 83-year-old
Las Vegas police arrested a wrong-way driver accused of killing a woman while impaired 9 months after the crash last week, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Thursday.
news3lv.com
3 people transported after three-vehicle crash near Washington, MLK
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three people were taken to a hospital after a three-vehicle collision in the central Las Vegas valley Monday afternoon, according to police. The crash was reported around 12:56 p.m. in the 1200 block of MLK Boulevard, just north of Washington Avenue, said Officer Misael Parra with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
One dead following collision near West Cheyenne Avenue
NLVPD officers discovered the incident in the westbound lanes of West Cheyenne Avenue. On-site authorities declared the victim, a male, dead.
