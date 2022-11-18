Sending your child off to college can cause a lot of worry – safety is often a top concern for most parents. Having a safe environment is in everyone’s best interest. Hazing may not be a term you are familiar with, or you might equate it with Greek life or athletics. Fifty five percent of students belonging to clubs, organizations, and teams experience some level of hazing. Parents work hard to prepare their collegian not only academically but for the many experiences that life presents as they navigate the world on their own. If you aren’t aware of hazing and what it might look like, chances are your student may not be either. Here is a link to a good resource as a place to start. Hazing is any act, as an explicit or implicit condition of recruitment, admission or initiation in, affiliation, or new or continued membership to a group.

