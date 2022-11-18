Read full article on original website
Erin Toulou Receives Inaugural Clawson-Youngs Environmental Studies Award
An EWU junior who is using West Plains groundwater flows to track possible contamination by chemicals similar to those found in fire-fighting foam at Fairchild Air Force Base is receiving the inaugural Clawson-Youngs Environmental Studies Award. The award is particularly significant because it bears the name and support of Bill...
Holiday Brick Sale is a Perfect Gift Option for Eagles
If you are looking for the perfect gift for the Eagle in your life, look no further than EWU’s Holiday Brick Sale. The Holiday Brick Sale is an affordable way to etch the name of your favorite friend, family member, professor or staff person into the historical fabric of the university, via placement in the Hello Walk that leads up to Showalter Hall and onto the EWU campus. This unique gift will last a lifetime!
Understanding Hazing
Sending your child off to college can cause a lot of worry – safety is often a top concern for most parents. Having a safe environment is in everyone’s best interest. Hazing may not be a term you are familiar with, or you might equate it with Greek life or athletics. Fifty five percent of students belonging to clubs, organizations, and teams experience some level of hazing. Parents work hard to prepare their collegian not only academically but for the many experiences that life presents as they navigate the world on their own. If you aren’t aware of hazing and what it might look like, chances are your student may not be either. Here is a link to a good resource as a place to start. Hazing is any act, as an explicit or implicit condition of recruitment, admission or initiation in, affiliation, or new or continued membership to a group.
2022 Holiday Gift Guide for Eagles
This year, the EWU Eagle Store and EWU Alumni Association have partnered to release a 2022 Holiday Gift Guide. There is a gift for every Eagle on your list—from mugs and home decor, to clothing to stay warm this winter!. Holiday Sale Details. November. Friday, Nov. 25. Black Friday...
