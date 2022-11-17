ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford Daily

Big Game woes: Stanford loses to Cal after 4th quarter collapse

Saturday afternoon was an unsatisfactory trip for Stanford football (3-8, 1-8 Pac-12), as they faced Cal (4-7, 2-7 Pac-12) for the 125th Big Game. A sold-out crowd witnessed the first defeat of the Cardinal at Memorial Stadium since 2008. Stanford received the ball to start the game and conducted a...
STANFORD, CA
hancockcollege.edu

Bulldogs Football Picked to Host 2022 Strawberry Bowl

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - After claiming a share of the National Northern League crown more than a week ago, the Allan Hancock College football team has been selected to host one of the six Southern California Football Association (SCFA) bowl games across the state set to take place this weekend. The...
SANTA MARIA, CA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Monterey, CA

A seaside, Central California town with lots to offer, Monterey is famous for its bay and its wide variety of aquatic life. Its rugged coastlines and colorful wharfs are popular destinations for both tourists and residents, and the plentiful seafood makes for plenty of great restaurants. Whether you’re looking for...
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Fire breaks out in Prunedale

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Saturday afternoon, a fire broke out on Desmond Road in Prunedale. CAL FIRE said it received a call about a blown transformer, however the cause is still under investigation. When fire crews arrived on scene, downed powerlines were on the ground. Resources from CAL FIRE CZU and Monterey Regional Fire were also The post Fire breaks out in Prunedale appeared first on KION546.
PRUNEDALE, CA

