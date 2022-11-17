Read full article on original website
Stanford Daily
Big Game woes: Stanford loses to Cal after 4th quarter collapse
Saturday afternoon was an unsatisfactory trip for Stanford football (3-8, 1-8 Pac-12), as they faced Cal (4-7, 2-7 Pac-12) for the 125th Big Game. A sold-out crowd witnessed the first defeat of the Cardinal at Memorial Stadium since 2008. Stanford received the ball to start the game and conducted a...
hancockcollege.edu
Bulldogs Football Picked to Host 2022 Strawberry Bowl
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - After claiming a share of the National Northern League crown more than a week ago, the Allan Hancock College football team has been selected to host one of the six Southern California Football Association (SCFA) bowl games across the state set to take place this weekend. The...
Righetti High School's FFA poultry team earns top four in the nation
Righetti High School's state FFA champion poultry evaluation team placed top four in the nation for the national FFA poultry evaluation career development event.
Victim in Los Osos High hidden cam scandal speaks out
As a former Los Osos High School coach was sentenced for secretly videotaping girls on the Rancho Cucamonga campus, one of the victims spoke out.
Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 20th
Here's our forecast The post Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 20th appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Monterey, CA
A seaside, Central California town with lots to offer, Monterey is famous for its bay and its wide variety of aquatic life. Its rugged coastlines and colorful wharfs are popular destinations for both tourists and residents, and the plentiful seafood makes for plenty of great restaurants. Whether you’re looking for...
This San Francisco Denny's is the most expensive in California
I ordered the Lumberjack Slam and spent nearly an arm and a leg.
Offshore winds coming to California: Where fire risk will be critical
Dry, blustery weather across California on Friday and Saturday is expected to raise the risk for wildfires in some parts of the state.
Massive Bay Area tech stalwart Cisco to lay off more than 4,000 employees
"This is not about reducing our workforce," a spokesperson said.
Popular hotel once sat at base of SLO County pier. Then a lightning storm struck
An 1892 advertisement called Hotel Marre “the pleasantest seaside resort on the coast.”
Space X Falcon 9 launch Friday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base
SpaceX Falcon Rocket 9 is set to launch low-orbit Starlink satellites Friday at 8:25 p.m. The post Space X Falcon 9 launch Friday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
This Paso Robles restaurant is one of the Top 100 brunch spots in California, Yelp says
In addition to classics such as eggs benedict and avocado toast, the restaurant’s menu features bacon breakfast pizza and s’mores French toast.
2.84 magnitude earthquake strikes near Templeton
A 2.84 magnitude earthquake has been reported about 6 miles from Templeton just before 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Bumper crop of Mexican avocados causes prices to drop
While it may seem like the price of everything is increasing — Mexican avocado prices are decreasing.
Fire breaks out in Prunedale
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Saturday afternoon, a fire broke out on Desmond Road in Prunedale. CAL FIRE said it received a call about a blown transformer, however the cause is still under investigation. When fire crews arrived on scene, downed powerlines were on the ground. Resources from CAL FIRE CZU and Monterey Regional Fire were also The post Fire breaks out in Prunedale appeared first on KION546.
Five awesome places for a picnic in The Five Cities
Pack a lunch and hit the road to one of these scenic outdoor destinations. Travelers in search of fresh ocean breezes and quaint coastal vistas should head south to the Five Cities area of San Luis Obispo County. The “Five Cities” were originally made up of Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach...
Wildlife advisory issued in San Luis Obispo after mountain lion sightings
The City of San Luis Obispo has issued a Wildlife Advisory after receiving several reports of mountain lion sightings in and around the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch open spaces.
KTVU FOX 2
San Mateo police 1st in California to offer anti-theft catalytic converter kit
SAN MATEO, Calif. - The San Mateo Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in California to offer a self-install marking kit designed to combat the theft of catalytic converters in automobiles. With catalytic converter thefts on the rise -- California leads the nation in catalytic converter theft...
Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Another California desalination plant approved — the most contentious one yet
The California Coastal Commission voted 8-to-2 despite the ecological risks to the Monterey Bay coast, high costs of the water and a divide between affluent and lower-income communities.
