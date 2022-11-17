Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
Highway reopens following semi truck accident
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Interstate 69 at M-54 was closed down for hours Sunday after a semi truck overturned. Police tell ABC 12 the driver of the truck was traveling eastbound on I-69 near Dort Highway, when he lost control, causing the semi to overturn. The driver was hauling diesel...
Crash closes portion of eastbound I-69, traffic being rerouted
GENESSEE COUNTY, MI – A traffic crash has closed a part of I-69 Sunday morning, Nov. 20, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced. All lanes of eastbound I-69 are closed to all traffic between Saginaw Street and Dort Highway, according to Genesee County 911. Additional details about the crash...
abc12.com
Flint firefighters battle bitter cold and flames at vacant building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint firefighters battled bitter cold temperatures Sunday evening as they worked to extinguish flames at a vacant restaurant on Dort Highway. Smoke and flames were seen shooting out of the old Ginaz Kitchen around 6:00 p.m. Several crews responded to the scene. Along with the fire,...
The Oakland Press
New roundabout planned in Orion Twp.
Anyone interested in a roundabout planned for the Orion Road intersection with Stoney Creek Road can learn more at an upcoming public meeting. County road commission officials will explain the project and answer questions from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Blanche Sims Elementary School, 465 East Jackson Street in Lake Orion.
Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause
Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
WNEM
Saginaw Co. Road Commission says “we’re doing the best we can do”
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The snowy weather made for a slow-go on the roads in Saginaw County overnight, leaving some to question why they weren’t in better shape. TV5 met with Dennis Borchard, the managing director of the Saginaw County Road Commission to get answers. Borchard said, “You always...
Drivers Beware: Roundabout Coming To Orion Township in Oakland County, Michigan
Residents of Orion Township, like many of us, get used to three roads intersecting. Especially residents driving on a dirt road thinking they live in a rural enough area; you won't see many major construction projects--why would you need them? It's a dirt road, right?. Where is the new round-about...
WNEM
Several crashes reported; NB US-23 closed in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound US-23 is closed at the Clyde Road exit in Livingston County due to a crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 8pm tonight. The freeway was closed due to the crash. MDOT also reported a crash in Genesee County...
Flint’s Curious: What Happened To Race Cars On AJ Racer’s Roof?
Some things are synonymous with a trip through Flint & Genesee County, like driving by the old Wally's property at Center & Lapeer Roads in Burton -- those giant, multi-point neon stars. Or driving down Saginaw Street in Downtown Flint to see the Vernor's gnome & mural. Even driving I-69 at night to see the Weather Ball glowing above the skyline.
abc12.com
22-year-old dead after weekend crash along U.S. 127
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 22-year-old man died after crashing on a slippery stretch of U.S. 127 in Gratiot County early Saturday. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says Robert Thomas Andersen of Ithaca was driving a pickup truck south on U.S. 127 near Van Buren Road southeast of Alma when he apparently lost control around 2:10 a.m.
Deer population in Oakland county causing major issues
The deer spottings in Southfield are common and so is the damage they are causing. So much so that the issue ended up on November's ballot."Our plan had been to humanely kill deer and then use the meat in food shelters," said Mayor Ken Siver.Siver said 62% of people voted in favor of the plan. But adds that it's a polarizing issue, with many people not wanting to kill the deer. But he doesn't see many options. "A steady increase in deer-car accidents. And some of these can be very, very serious, resulting in injury or even loss of life,"...
wsgw.com
Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting
The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
abc12.com
Thanksgiving travelers likely will pay record high gas prices
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Thanksgiving travel likely will be the costliest ever in Michigan. AAA says Michigan drivers were paying an average price of $3.81 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Monday morning. The price is down 31 cents from a month ago but 45 cents higher than a year ago.
Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan
Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
abc12.com
Former Flint Fire Chief reacts to being let go from the department
Chief Ray Barton says he wasn't given a reason why he was let go by the city. He believes that it is in connection to a deadly fire where two kids were killed. Former Flint Fire Chief talks to ABC12 about being fired from department. Former Flint Chief Ray Barton...
fox2detroit.com
Livonia pharmacist's cough syrup scheme • Northville couple killed in crash • 13 cars stolen from dealership
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pharmacist was charged in a multi-million dollar cough syrup scheme out of a Livonia pharmacy, a Northville couple was killed in a car crash last Saturday, and 13 cars were stolen from a Flint dealership with some recovered in Metro Detroit: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Special Weather Statement warns Metro Detroiters to expect whiteout conditions, slippery roads into afternoon hours
Meteorologists say hazardous conditions will continue to impact Southeast Michigan until the early afternoon hours as heavy snow squalls move into the region.
abc12.com
Tenants being evicted from "red light" house in Flint neighborhood following complaints
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- After countless citizen complaints, the red light on a neighborhood house is about to go dark. Neighbors in the Mott Park community say a house in the 2400 block of Norbert Street is a nuisance and when the red porch light is turned on, trouble begins. “A...
Nearly 300 crashes occurred at Genesee County’s 10 most dangerous intersections
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Ten of the county’s most dangerous intersections accounted for nearly 300 traffic crashes in 2021 and five of those problem spots have made the top-10 list for the second straight year. Michigan Auto Law, a law firm specializing in auto accidents, announced the most crash-prone...
abc12.com
Two men shot inside a vehicle in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds sustained inside a vehicle driving in Saginaw on Friday afternoon. Police say the man ages 20 and 22 were driving in the 1600 block of South Fayette Street around 3:10 p.m. when unknown suspects opened fire on them. An...
Comments / 0