mdmh-conway.com
Blytheville mayoral race: John Mayberry filing injunction
Little Rock, Arkansas – John Mayberry, a candidate for mayor of Blytheville, plans to seek an injunction in connection with the election. A runoff between Melisa Logan and John Mayberry was announced for November 14. Melisa Logan was proclaimed the winner by the County Election Commission on November 16...
Kait 8
Impeachment of Portageville Mayor overturned
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland Mayor returns to office after a judge reverses the city council’s decision to impeach him. Back in March, Portageville council members voted to impeach Mayor Vince Berry for allegedly mismanaging city money. But Monday, a judge in the 19th circuit overruled that vote,...
actionnews5.com
U.S Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveling to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be visiting the Memphis International Airport Tuesday, November 29. He will be announcing investments in the infrastructure to this key cargo hub. This will improve planes getting goods to shelves this holiday season. Additional...
Kait 8
$60 million subdivision planned for Marion
MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - A new housing project is hoping to give communities in the Arkansas Delta a sigh of relief. Brownstone Estates of Marion, a subsidiary of The P3 Group, Inc., has acquired 75 acres of land to develop a 188-home subdivision which will be named Brownstone Estates. Founded...
Kait 8
New recovery program for women opens in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Women battling addiction have a new resource for help. NEA Divine Intervention cut the ribbon this week on its new peer community center, located at 2408 Phillips Dr. in Jonesboro. According to its website, the 501c3 non-profit “offers adult women in recovery the opportunity to live...
‘Understaffed,’ ‘disorganized,’ and ‘underfunded’: Tenn. lawmakers plead for DCS assistance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The death of a toddler who was placed in a rehab facility with her parents by the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) is the tipping point for state lawmakers from Shelby County. They’re asking Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to dip into the state’s billion-dollar budget...
Kait 8
Historical marker placed in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - History was preserved Saturday. In Blytheville, a historical marker was added to Ash Street. Ash Street was known as a staple in the black community in Blytheville. It was the hub for black-owned businesses and entertainment. Saturday the Mississippi County Juneteenth Committee was able to place...
mdmh-conway.com
Law enforcement in Northeast Arkansas receive their badges
Pocahontas, Arkansas – More than 30 new law enforcement officials have received official certification to serve and protect. 47 men and women received their diplomas from the Black River Technical College Police Academy on Friday, November 18. In August, they started their training. All around the state, including Leachville,...
Kait 8
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
Kait 8
Helping you plan your day.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8. One more really cold morning before temperatures gets a little better approaching Thanksgiving. We’re in the 20s again this morning...
Kait 8
PICKUP CHANGE-UP: City collection schedules amid Thanksgiving holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For those expecting a big feast this Thanksgiving, you might want to be ready to have the garbage cans full for some time. The city of Jonesboro offices will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 24 to Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving, meaning the sanitation schedule has changed:
Kait 8
‘Live and let live’: Vigils in honor of Colorado shooting victims planned for NEA
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Communities around the nation are gathering to honor five people killed in a shooting at an LGBTQIA+ bar in Colorado, including a group in Jonesboro. “The LGBTQIA+ community is a big family,” Organizer B King said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re from here or from...
actionnews5.com
Multiple agencies join forces to combat retail theft in Tipton Co.
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple agencies joined forces to combat retail theft across Tipton County. Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley, Covington Police Chief Donna Turner, and 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson announced Wednesday about a retail theft joint operation. Businesses across America have lost $95 billion which...
Kait 8
A-State to introduce new hands-on experience for agriculture students
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A donation from a national organization to Arkansas State University will give students the hands-on experience they have never had before. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Peco Foods donated $80,000 to the school to transform a barn into a modern broiler house where students can practice with poultry.
thunderboltradio.com
TDOT Approves Detour Route Change for Tractor-Trailer Traffic in Obion County
After several consultations with Obion County Mayor Steve Carr, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will change a detour route for semi-tractor trailer trucks. The change in traffic was forced due to the closure of Highway 51, from Union City to Fulton, because of work on the I-69 project. The current...
3,800 boxes of food delivered to Mid-South families ahead of holidays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of families across the Mid-South will be getting some relief this holiday season as organizations come together to help feed those in need. WREG spoke to organizers who say they’ve made it their life mission to feed the needy. Ruth Rawlings-Bank, CEO and President of Feed the Needy, says volunteers from […]
Kait 8
2023 Cardinals Caravan features a stop in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cardinals Caravan returns and the Birds on the Bat will stop in Jonesboro. Circle Saturday, January 14th on the calendar. The St. Louis baseball party starts at 12pm at Embassy Suites (223 Red Wolf Blvd). Current Cardinals players along with alumni & broadcasters will be at the event.
I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
Kait 8
Home burglary ends with one shot
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot. According to a Tuesday news release from the Paragould Police Department, officers responded to the 800-block of Wilson Street around 10:52 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, regarding an aggravated residential burglary. When they arrived, they found one...
