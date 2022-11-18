Brandy is set to reprise her role from 1997’s live-action Cinderella for a new Disney+ film in the Descendants series, per Variety. The singer-songwriter and actress, who played the titular character in the 1997 Disney TV movie, will play Cinderella in The Pocketwatch, which will take place in the same universe of The Descendants franchise. In the 1997 musical film, Brandy starred opposite Whitney Houston, who played the Fairy Godmother. Brandy was the first Black Cinderella.

2 DAYS AGO