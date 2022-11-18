Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Meek Mill Shares Video for “God Did” Freestyle
Ahead of the release of his new mixtape Flamerz 5, which is expected to drop on a free mixtape platform later today, Meek Mill returns with a new freestyle over the title track from DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did. Directed by Benjamin Carter, the new video for...
Complex
Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye to ‘Distract Him,’ Get Him off of Kim Kardashian’s ‘Case’
Julia Fox, who recently starred in a KNWLS campaign shot by Elizaveta Porodina, says she was “delusional” about being able to help the artist formerly known as Kanye West during their brief relationship. In a clip shared to TikTok on Friday, Fox responded to a remark about “dating...
Complex
Brandy to Reprise ‘Cinderella’ Role for New Disney+ ‘Descendants’ Film
Brandy is set to reprise her role from 1997’s live-action Cinderella for a new Disney+ film in the Descendants series, per Variety. The singer-songwriter and actress, who played the titular character in the 1997 Disney TV movie, will play Cinderella in The Pocketwatch, which will take place in the same universe of The Descendants franchise. In the 1997 musical film, Brandy starred opposite Whitney Houston, who played the Fairy Godmother. Brandy was the first Black Cinderella.
Complex
The Weeknd Hopes SZA Will Re-Record Shelved “Die For You” Remix
While it’s been six years since The Weeknd’s Starboy album was released, the Toronto singer still maintains hope that SZA might finally re-record her verse for the remix of “Die For You.”. SZA addressed the existence of the remix on a now-deleted Instagram comment where she replied...
Complex
‘Notorious Cree’ James Jones Stars in First MTV ‘Hidden Healers’ Video
In the series premiere of MTV’s new digital series Hidden Healers, Cree creative James Jones (whose TikTok handle is @notoriouscree) talks about his journey as a hoop dancer, his mental health problems, and a bit of the history of the Cree. “I wanted to share my story on healing...
Complex
Exclusive: Check Out the Terrifying Trailer for ‘Fear,’ Starring Joseph Sikora, T.I., Terrence J and More
What are you afraid of? The upcoming film Fear shows what happens when you let the things that scare you take over you. The film’s trailer, exclusively available above, is also proof that the horror genre is having a major moment in Hollywood. The psychological horror film hits theaters...
Complex
Chuck D Shouts Out Mississauga Rapper Es, Calls “The Come Up Story” His Favourite Rap Track of 2022
Over the weekend, Public Enemy frontman Chuck D tweeted out a link to the latest episode of his podcast “...AndYouDon’tStop” where he said his favourite rap track of the year is Mississauga-based rapper Es’ “The Come Up Story.”. “Dope beat, quick cuts, one of my...
Comments / 0