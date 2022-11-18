ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

BOJ Gov Kuroda rules out rate hike until wages rise more

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EAZ5t_0jF1Alli00
  • Summary

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday wages must rise by around 3% for inflation to sustainably hit the bank's 2% target, stressing the need to avoid raising interest rates until the economy strengthens enough to further drive up pay.

Kuroda said core consumer inflation, which hit a 40-year high of 3.6% in October, was rising "quite a bit" but will likely slow back below 2% in the next fiscal year, as the impact of soaring fuel and raw materials costs dissipates.

With uncertainty over Japan's economic outlook extremely high, the central bank must focus on supporting growth with an ultra-loose policy until wages rise more, he said in semi-annual testimony to parliament.

"Raising interest rates now could delay Japan's economic recovery," Kuroda said. "I'm not saying the BOJ cannot raise rates indefinitely. I'm saying that it's inappropriate to raise rates now, in light of current economic and price developments."

Japan's nominal wages rose 2.1% in September from a year earlier, marking the fastest pace since 2018 but below the recent rise in inflation above 3%, a sign that households' purchasing power was being crippled by broad price hikes.

"It's difficult to sustainably achieve our 2% inflation target unless nominal wages rise steadily," Kuroda said.

"We'll continue with our monetary easing to support the economy and achieve our 2% inflation target in a sustained, stable fashion backed by wage growth," he said.

Kuroda has repeatedly called for the BOJ to keep monetary policy ultra-loose, drawing criticism from some opposition lawmakers who blame Japan's low rates for weakening the yen and pushing up the cost of imports.

Some lawmakers and academics have called for reviewing a joint statement the government and the BOJ signed in 2013, which holds the central bank responsible for achieving 2% inflation with ultra-easy monetary policy.

"I don't see the need now to review the statement," Kuroda said, brushing aside the possibility of watering down his pledge to maintain an ultra-loose policy until 2% inflation is sustainably achieved.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
Entrepreneur

We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon

Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
TheStreet

Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Reuters

648K+
Followers
364K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy