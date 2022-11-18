Read full article on original website
Police: Woman slaps Pet Smart employee over how she was holding a leash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information in reference to an aggravated battery that took place at Pet Smart located at 3183 S Veterans Parkway in Springfield, IL. Police say at 5:48 p.m. on November 1, a female who is 5 feet 6 inches...
Secretary of State Police conducting parking lot stings
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Secretary of State's office will begin conducting parking lot stings on Friday. Throughout the holiday season, the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls statewide throughout the holiday season and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities.
Police respond to I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a crash on Interstate 55 on Monday. We're told the crash happened at milepost 102, just north of the Rail Splitter Rest Area. Officials say traffic is down to one inside lane and moving slowly. ISP says Traffic...
Springfield man sentenced to 120 months for attempted enticement of a minor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for attempted enticement of a minor. Stacey Furlow, 61, of the 3000 block of North Peoria Road, was sentenced on Tuesday to concurrent terms of 120 months imprisonment for attempted enticement of a minor, 60 months imprisonment for use of interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor, and 120 months imprisonment for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.
Local Red Cross helps 32 people affected by home fires in past week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCCU) — American Red Cross volunteers responded to eight home fires in Addieville, Decatur, Hume, Litchfield, Salem, Springfield, Waltonville, and West Frankfort in the past week. Volunteers aided 32 individuals by supplying them with basic items, health services, and one-on-one support. If you or someone you know...
Decatur man pleads guilty to stabbing
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Manolito D. Conner Sr, 54, has pleaded guilty to stabbing a 37-year-old woman. Conner stabbed the woman on September 12. Police found the woman with multiple stab wounds in her chest and lower extremities. Conner pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder. He must serve 85%...
Decatur man sentenced to life in prison for murder of pregnant woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man has pleaded guilty to killing a pregnant woman on Tuesday. Darius R. Coffie pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and intentional homicide to an unborn child. Coffie was arrested on May 10, 2022, after a brief chase conducted by the U.S. Marshals and...
Ice skating rink in Springfield for holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ice skating is back in Springfield for the holidays. The Old State Capitol in Springfield will host the LRS Ice Rink, an endeavor managed by local high school students in the Sangamon CEO program. The ice rink debuts Wednesday evening and will be open through...
Springfield firefighters rescue 8 from balcony
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Sunday night, multiple residents were trapped on a balcony from a structure fire in the 1000 Block of 1st Street. The Springfield Fire Department responded to the fire at 10:46 p.m. The first crews on the scene reported heavy fire from the west side...
Light up the park returns to Chatham
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Light up the park is returning to Chatham this year. The Chatham Tradition will start on November 25, and continue through December 25. The lights will be on from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday. The Chatham Community Park will be decorated...
Lottery player wins $550,000 at Bloomington gas station
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois lottery player has won $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. Officials say this is now the 28th Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $500,000 or more with Lucky Day Lotto this year. The winning ticket was purchased at Freedom...
SFD responds to garage fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department is investigating a garage fire from Friday night. Crews responded to the 1900 block of South State Street around 11:30 p.m. to find a garage fully engulfed in flames. There were no injuries reported from the fire.
New inmate mail policy in Macon County
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a new mail policy for inmates in Macon County. Effective on December 1, HomeWAV and Macon County will partner with a new mail management provider called TextBehind. TextBehid will electronically scan all appropriate physical mail and deliver it digitally to the facility.
Hilltop Road construction completed
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield has announced the completion of the Hilltop Road construction project. The $2.8 million project started in August 2020 and wrapped up on Tuesday with crews applying pavement markings. Hilltop Road is now paved with asphalt and widened to include compacted shoulders....
3 Macoupin County State's Attorney opposes release of 1985 murderer
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Macoupin County State's Attorney Jordan J. Garrison, former State's Attorney Ed Rees, and former State's Attorney Vince Moreth filed documents opposing the release of Robert G. Turner. Turner killed and sexually assaulted Bridget Drobney. Drobney was in Gillespie for a wedding in 1985, while she...
ISP updates rules to firearms access
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) on Monday adopted updates aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of people who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The first reform allows for a broader use of Clear and Present Danger Rule reports, which...
Lincoln Library hosts pop-up library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library hosted another pop-up library on Wednesday. This time the pop-up library was on 1100 South Grand Ave East. This location could be more permanent than the others. "So, the library has really come a long way, especially after the pandemic, we're really...
Registration open for Youth Goose Hunt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Youth interested in participating in the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' annual Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt on January 16 can register now. The youth goose hunt will be held at private waterfowl hunting clubs in the Canton area in Fulton County, and hunters selected...
Decatur Turkey Tournament taking place this week
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Turkey Tournament returns for the 2022 season. The tournament started on Tuesday and will continue through Saturday. This is the 52nd year of the tournament, and it is being held at Stephen Decatur Middle School. Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) is sponsoring...
Springfield Mayor re-running for reelection
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Mayor Jim Langfelder has announced that he is filing petitions for re-election for Mayor of Springfield. Langfelder was first elected in 2015 and then reelected in 2019. Before becoming mayor, Langfelder served as the city's treasurer for three terms. Springfield's current treasurer, Misty Buscher has...
