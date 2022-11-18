ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington continues to offer free at-home COVID tests

WASHINGTON STATE — While federal funding for COVID-19 test programs has ended, the Washington State Department of Health’s Say Yes! program is continuing to offer free home test kits through the end of 2022, according to a press release from the DOH. Through the program, Washington residents can order up to ten at-home COVID-19 tests for free, delivered to their home or work.
Oregon state leaders sued by gun rights groups

Salem, Oregon - Oregon gun rights groups filed a lawsuit on November 18, 2022 over Measure 114. Measure 114 states that if you live in Oregon you will be required to have a gun permit to purchase a firearm and gun magazines with 10 or more rounds will be banned.
Oregon senator reacts to pardons for marijuana offenses

SALEM, Ore.- Today Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced that the state would be granting pardons for Oregonians with minimum marijuana offenses. In a statement released by his office, Sen. Ron Wyden said:. “Pardoning simple possession in Oregon is absolutely necessary to repair the damage done by the failed War on...
$8.6 million heading to rural Washington for high-speed internet

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Over $8.6 million will start flowing through Washington in an effort to expand affordable, high-speed internet through the rural areas of the state. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will be administered through the Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Loan and Grant Program.
