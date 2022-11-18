Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe decries DNR banning fish farming in Washington waters
(The Center Square) – The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe on Monday blasted Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz’s Friday decision to end net pen fish farming in state waters managed by the Department of Natural Resources. “The DNR’s decision to end marine net pen aquaculture in...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington continues to offer free at-home COVID tests
WASHINGTON STATE — While federal funding for COVID-19 test programs has ended, the Washington State Department of Health’s Say Yes! program is continuing to offer free home test kits through the end of 2022, according to a press release from the DOH. Through the program, Washington residents can order up to ten at-home COVID-19 tests for free, delivered to their home or work.
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon state leaders sued by gun rights groups
Salem, Oregon - Oregon gun rights groups filed a lawsuit on November 18, 2022 over Measure 114. Measure 114 states that if you live in Oregon you will be required to have a gun permit to purchase a firearm and gun magazines with 10 or more rounds will be banned.
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon senator reacts to pardons for marijuana offenses
SALEM, Ore.- Today Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced that the state would be granting pardons for Oregonians with minimum marijuana offenses. In a statement released by his office, Sen. Ron Wyden said:. “Pardoning simple possession in Oregon is absolutely necessary to repair the damage done by the failed War on...
nbcrightnow.com
$8.6 million heading to rural Washington for high-speed internet
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Over $8.6 million will start flowing through Washington in an effort to expand affordable, high-speed internet through the rural areas of the state. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will be administered through the Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Loan and Grant Program.
