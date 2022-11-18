ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IA

KCCI.com

Police chase ends in crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crash resulting from a pursuit of a stolen pickup truck. Police say they were in a parking lot when the driver of the pickup took off. Police say they ran the plates and saw that the pickup truck was...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Two people arrested after hit-and-run in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crime scene on the 1800 block of Maple Street in Des Moines. Police told KCCI that a man drove through a fence at a house and hit a tree in the backyard. The driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and ran down the street. Police found them and took them into custody.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny car crash turns into a true Thanksgiving story

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny car crash is turning into a real story of Thanksgiving. The victim, 25-year-old Krystal Sparks, was thrown out of the car and now her family says a guardian angel helped save her life that day. “I'm very thankful that she is alive, it could...
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Men Sentenced In Fentanyl Deaths

(Polk County, IA) — Two Des Moines men will spend decades in prison after being convicted in a fentanyl death. Thirty-nine-year-old Michael James and 38-year-old Gregory Williams pleaded guilty to giving fentanyl to a man and woman, who both overdosed in 2020. The woman survived, but the man died. Investigators say the Oxycodone pills given contained fentanyl. Williams, who was previously convicted, is facing additional prison time for holding his children at gunpoint during a drug bust in Des Moines in December of 2020.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Man Convicted In Violent Death Of Girlfriend

(Des Moines, IA) An Iowa man faces life without parole for the murder of his girlfriend. A Polk County jury convicted 58-year-old Tony Arterberry of the murder, burglary, and robbery of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard earlier this year. Prosecutors say Howard died after she was violently assaulted and beaten. Arterberry is scheduled to be sentenced on December 21. His attorneys say he plans to appeal the case.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Johnston man abandoned 20 cats, one of which died

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Johnston man is facing charges after he abandoned 20 cats at an apartment. According to court records, Melvin Carr moved out of an apartment and left several cats behind. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa recovered 20 cats. Fifteen were in good health, four...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Crash caught on camera in State Center

STATE CENTER, Iowa — Police are urging drivers to slow down after a crash was caught on camera. The crash happened on Highway 30 in State Center. In the video, police are already on a traffic stop when a car speeds through and slams into another car. No one...
STATE CENTER, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Man Convicted Of Murder Faces Life Without Parole

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa man faces life without parole for the murder of his girlfriend. A Polk County jury convicted 58-year-old Tony Arterberry of the murder, burglary, and robbery of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard earlier this year. Prosecutors say Howard died after she was violently assaulted and beaten. His...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
NEVADA, IA
KCCI.com

Bondurant man charged with arson and attacking first responders

BONDURANT, Iowa — A Bondurant man faces six charges after police say he set his room on fire and attacked first responders. Twenty-three-year-old Joseph Herman is charged with arson, assault, criminal mischief and more. It started Sunday afternoon when police say Herman lit a blanket on fire inside his...
BONDURANT, IA
theperrynews.com

Urbandale mom allegedly assaults teen daughter in De Soto

An Urbandale woman was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting her teenage daughter in a De Soto trailer. Stephanie Lynn Jones, 44, of 8704 Meredith Dr., Urbandale, was charged with assault and child endangerment. The incident began shortly after midnight on Nov. 18 in the 600 block of Polk Street in...
DE SOTO, IA
KCCI.com

Teen to be sentenced for role in deadly East High shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — The first of multiple teens charged in connection to adeadly shooting outside of East High School will be sentenced Monday. Sixteen-year-old Kevin Martinez, of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the death of 15-year-old Jose Lopez. This...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave

DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/19/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 31 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, FOUR MOTORIST ASSISTS, THREE ACCIDENTS, TWO TRANSPORTS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, TWO SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY CALLS, ONE RESCUE, ONE JUVENILE CALL, ONE RESIDENTIAL ALARM, ONE DOMESTIC, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, ONE VEHICLE INSPECTION, ONE STRANDED BOAT, ONE LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY CALL, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
MARION COUNTY, IA

