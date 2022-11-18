Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Iowa family seeking justice after father of five dies in crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — There will be an empty seat at one Marshalltown family's Thanksgiving this year. Robbi Kluck, a father of five, was killed in a crash in May. Kluck was driving his motorcycle on North 10th Ave in front of the JBS factory in Marshalltown on May 16.
KCCI.com
Police chase ends in crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crash resulting from a pursuit of a stolen pickup truck. Police say they were in a parking lot when the driver of the pickup took off. Police say they ran the plates and saw that the pickup truck was...
KCCI.com
Two people arrested after hit-and-run in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crime scene on the 1800 block of Maple Street in Des Moines. Police told KCCI that a man drove through a fence at a house and hit a tree in the backyard. The driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and ran down the street. Police found them and took them into custody.
KCCI.com
Iowa family wants answers after woman dies in a crash with boyfriend at the wheel
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The new power pole and pieces of the old one only tell bits and pieces of the story as they lay near Southeast Vandalia drive in Pleasant Hill. Bailey Moureau's family is looking to fill in those bits and pieces with answers. "It's forever changed...
KCCI.com
Ankeny car crash turns into a true Thanksgiving story
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny car crash is turning into a real story of Thanksgiving. The victim, 25-year-old Krystal Sparks, was thrown out of the car and now her family says a guardian angel helped save her life that day. “I'm very thankful that she is alive, it could...
KCCI.com
Two people charged with animal neglect after cats found abandoned in van
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Des Moines residents face charges for allegedly keeping seven neglected cats in a van. Christopher Lester and Cheryl Lewis were arrested on Monday. They both face seven counts of animal neglect. Police say they discovered the animals after the van was towed from some...
Des Moines Men Sentenced In Fentanyl Deaths
(Polk County, IA) — Two Des Moines men will spend decades in prison after being convicted in a fentanyl death. Thirty-nine-year-old Michael James and 38-year-old Gregory Williams pleaded guilty to giving fentanyl to a man and woman, who both overdosed in 2020. The woman survived, but the man died. Investigators say the Oxycodone pills given contained fentanyl. Williams, who was previously convicted, is facing additional prison time for holding his children at gunpoint during a drug bust in Des Moines in December of 2020.
Iowa Man Convicted In Violent Death Of Girlfriend
(Des Moines, IA) An Iowa man faces life without parole for the murder of his girlfriend. A Polk County jury convicted 58-year-old Tony Arterberry of the murder, burglary, and robbery of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard earlier this year. Prosecutors say Howard died after she was violently assaulted and beaten. Arterberry is scheduled to be sentenced on December 21. His attorneys say he plans to appeal the case.
KCCI.com
Police: Johnston man abandoned 20 cats, one of which died
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Johnston man is facing charges after he abandoned 20 cats at an apartment. According to court records, Melvin Carr moved out of an apartment and left several cats behind. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa recovered 20 cats. Fifteen were in good health, four...
KCCI.com
Crash caught on camera in State Center
STATE CENTER, Iowa — Police are urging drivers to slow down after a crash was caught on camera. The crash happened on Highway 30 in State Center. In the video, police are already on a traffic stop when a car speeds through and slams into another car. No one...
iheart.com
Iowa Man Convicted Of Murder Faces Life Without Parole
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa man faces life without parole for the murder of his girlfriend. A Polk County jury convicted 58-year-old Tony Arterberry of the murder, burglary, and robbery of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard earlier this year. Prosecutors say Howard died after she was violently assaulted and beaten. His...
KCCI.com
Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
KCCI.com
Bondurant man charged with arson and attacking first responders
BONDURANT, Iowa — A Bondurant man faces six charges after police say he set his room on fire and attacked first responders. Twenty-three-year-old Joseph Herman is charged with arson, assault, criminal mischief and more. It started Sunday afternoon when police say Herman lit a blanket on fire inside his...
Teen who pled guilty in fatal shooting outside Iowa high school to be sentenced
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The first person to be sentenced in the deadly March shooting outside Des Moines’ East High will learn his fate Monday. Sixteen-year-old Kevin Martinez was originally charged with five different crimes including first-degree murder, and two counts of attempted murder. Martinez has accepted a plea deal to two counts of […]
theperrynews.com
Urbandale mom allegedly assaults teen daughter in De Soto
An Urbandale woman was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting her teenage daughter in a De Soto trailer. Stephanie Lynn Jones, 44, of 8704 Meredith Dr., Urbandale, was charged with assault and child endangerment. The incident began shortly after midnight on Nov. 18 in the 600 block of Polk Street in...
KCCI.com
Teen to be sentenced for role in deadly East High shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — The first of multiple teens charged in connection to adeadly shooting outside of East High School will be sentenced Monday. Sixteen-year-old Kevin Martinez, of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the death of 15-year-old Jose Lopez. This...
KCCI.com
Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave
DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
KCCI.com
Former Adventureland owners place blame for deadly accident on plastics company
ALTOONA, Iowa — The former owners of Adventureland are blaming a plastic company for adeadly accident that killed a 10-year-old boy. Adventureland is asking a judge to include Texas-based Cryogenic Plastics (CPI) in the wrongful death lawsuit against them. It says CPI made the replacement parts for a Raging...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/19/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 31 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, FOUR MOTORIST ASSISTS, THREE ACCIDENTS, TWO TRANSPORTS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, TWO SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY CALLS, ONE RESCUE, ONE JUVENILE CALL, ONE RESIDENTIAL ALARM, ONE DOMESTIC, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, ONE VEHICLE INSPECTION, ONE STRANDED BOAT, ONE LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY CALL, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
KCCI.com
Goats, sheep and pigs among the dozens of animals rescued from Iowa farm
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa returned to Des Moines Wednesday after a large-scale rescue operation that took two days. Over 100 animals were found dead on the eastern Iowa property. The ARL returned with a large number of rescued goats, sheep and pigs. The...
