Goodie Mob to perform at Sunday's Atlanta Hawks game

The Atlanta Hawks announced Thursday that legendary Atlanta rap group Goodie Mob will perform for the first time at the Hawks home game on Sunday, Nov. 27 against the Miami Heat.

Over the past 30 years, the four-man lyrical group, which consists of CeeLo Green, Khujo, T-Mo and Big Gipp, has added tremendously to the development of the culture of hip-hop and been recognized as being innovative, incisive, impactful and inspirational.