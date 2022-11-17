Arcata City Council Introduces Ordinance That Will Mandate Composting Your Food Scraps (By Yourself, or Through a Service) to Comply With State’s Organic Waste Bill

Read full article on original website
Water Main Break Causes Problems From Old Town to 14th Street in Eureka
A water main break this morning is causing issues from Old Town to 14th Street in Eureka, according to Humboldt Bay Fire personnel speaking over the scanner. “Hydrants will be low to no water” in that area, according to an alert sent out over the scanner. This water main...
Water Main Break in Old Town Leaves Wide Swath of Eureka High and Dry
The Outpost woke up (late) to emails from panicked residents all across the east side of town, ranging roughly from H Street to Cooper Gulch. Why oh why does our home have no water? these people wondered. Well, happily, Brian Gerving, the city of Eureka’s public works director, was up...
Humboldt Last Week episode 267: Firehouse baby, Oscar-nom actor, neo-Nazis, dog fight disputed, street luge champ, embezzlement charges
Eureka firefighters got to visit with an adopted two-year-old that was surrendered to them at birth, Oscar-nominated actor Jesse Eisenberg has been friendly and chill with locals while shooting a Bigfoot movie at several beautiful Humboldt County locations, more neo-Nazi printouts were found locally, the owner of the poodles accused of attacking a corgi in Trinidad says only one of his poodles was involved and he didn’t bite the corgi’s owner, applications are reportedly way up to attend Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata, Humboldt County’s Ryan Farmer is a world champion street luge athlete, the removal of dams along the Klamath River remain on track for 2023 and 2024, hiking options in Arcata become even more abundant with the newly-connected Arcata Ridge Trail, a bookkeeper for the Humboldt County Fair and a child-supporting nonprofit was accused of embezzlement, the LA Times covered Eureka’s notorious 1885 Chinese expulsion, Arcata is making history with its first ever all-woman city council, Colorado Governor Jared Polis gave U.S. rep Jared Huffman a shoutout for his humanist beliefs on HBO’s ‘Real Time with Bill Maher,’ bites from likely rabid foxes in Manila, a ‘tridemic,’ event suggestions, and more.
Wild Ride as Humboldt County Fair Bookkeeper Arrested on Embezzlement Charges
The North Coast Journal is reporting that Ferndale Police arrested the Humboldt County Fair’s bookkeeper, Nina Tafarella (age 47) on November 15 at the Bear River Casino. The woman allegedly took over $20,000 from a Eureka non-profit. The warrant for that case led Humboldt County Fair management to investigate as Tafarella was their bookkeeper also. According to the Journal’s excellent reporting, they found problems in their books also.
Benbow Inn: The historic luxury hotel in the middle of redwood country | Bartell's Backroads
GARBERVILLE, Calif. — If you cross the Highway 101 bridge over the Eel River in Humboldt County, it’s hard to miss the Tudor-style building with the rose garden roundabout. The lavish building tucked in the middle of the redwood forest is the Benbow Inn. Historian and co-owner of...
Training Accident or Negligence? Local Dog Attack Gets National Attention
A dog attack in Trinidad back in October is getting national attention, attention that may complicate things for a non-profit organization attempting to provide service animals for people that suffer from autism, traumatic brain injuries, and PTSD. On November 14, the New York Post ran a story titled ‘Pack of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE
Officer initiated activity at Fourth St, Eureka. . Disposition: WARNED. Occurred on Broadway St. . Disposition: HANDLED BY COMMS. Officer initiated activity at Fourth St, Eureka. . Disposition: ADVISED EMC. Occurred on Dollison St. . Disposition: NO REPORT. Occurred on Edeline Ave, in Mckinleyville. . Disposition: Arrest Made. Officer initiated...
Man Arrested in Eureka For Allegedly Stabbing Woman Following Dispute
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 20, 2022, at about 3:10 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 4000 block of F Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka, for the report of a domestic violence incident with a stabbing victim.
Trinity County Sheriff's Office opens new Weaverville detention facility
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. - A new 72-bed Trinity County Detention Facility opened at 701 Tom Bell Road, the Trinity County Sheriff's Office announced. In 2015, Trinity County applied for grant funds under SB 863 to build a new detention facility to replace the existing facility. $20 million in funding was approved...
Vehicle Fleeing Law Enforcement ‘Goes Dark’ Reaching Speeds of 115 MPH on Highway 101
A high-speed pursuit has been discontinued by law enforcement officers for safety reasons south of Eureka. Around 7 p.m. on November 17th scanner traffic indicated officers in the Eureka area were pursuing a champagne-colored Lexus four door vehicle southbound on Broadway reaching speeds of 90 mph through south Eureka encountering light traffic. The pursuing officer was heard stating that the vehicle was weaving in and out of freeway traffic at speeds between 115 and 120 mph with lights off before the pursuit was called off.
A Driver Almost Smashed a Pedestrian on Foster Avenue. Who Was In The Wrong?
A reader sends along the above dashcam footage of him driving along Arcata’s Foster Avenue at night. For what it’s worth, the reader takes the lion’s share of the blame for this close call. He writes:. This would be my fault based on the fact that I...
Fentanyl and Large Cache of Weapons Found in Sweep of Berta Road Felon’s Home, Drug Task Force Says
On November 14th, 2022, Humboldt County Drug Task Force Agents served a search warrant at the residence of Joshua Buchanan (age 36) located in the 7000 Block of Berta Road in Eureka. After a multi-week investigation, the HCDTF believed Buchanan was selling fentanyl and was in possession of several firearms.
OBITUARY: Harriet Mattheis, 1928-2022
Harriet Gladys Mattheis was born on December 16, 1928 to Harry Bender and Lucille Valentine Bender in Berkeley. During her growing-up years she lived in Bay Area and Southern California communities. After graduating from high school, she attended and studied music at Pasadena City College and La Verne College. While at La Verne she met James Milton Mattheis and they were married on December 19, 1949. Together they lived in Los Angeles, Eureka, Willow Creek, Hoopa and Weaverville.
Eureka Wants You to ‘Share Your Experiences Related to the Sara Bareilles at Halvorsen Park Concert’
The city of Eureka and its partners at Visit Eureka are inviting the community to share their experiences related to the Sara Bareilles concert that was held on October 16, 2022, at Halvorsen Park. Community feedback from this online survey will be used by the city and its partners to develop new programs and offerings for the community and its visitors.
This California town ran its Chinese residents out. Now the story is finally being told
EUREKA, Calif. — Beauty drew Brieanne Mirjah D'Souza to Eureka. In 2018, she and her husband — Michigan natives who had been living for a spell in the Bay Area — moved up to this chilly old timber town to build a life beneath the redwoods and by the sea.
Uninvited Man Assaults Woman When Asked to Leave
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 20, 2022, at about 12:12 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
Partial Collapse of Staircase Traps 11 People
On November 04, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. two Humboldt Bay Fire engines, truck and Battalion Chief were dispatched to a structural collapse at the 800 block of 8th Street in Eureka. Dispatch reported a staircase had partially collapsed and trapped tenants on the second story. Truck company 8181 arrived...
Woman Taken to Hospital After Stabbing in Eureka
At approximately 3:30 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center dispatched deputies to the scene of a stabbing in the 400 block of Spruce Street in Eureka. According to the scanner, the suspect was reportedly being restrained after stabbing his female partner in the head and neck....
A Bunch of Cowboys Will Ride Through Eureka This Weekend and You Should Bring Them Canned Food
On November 19th at noon The Redwood Unit of the Backcountry Horsemen of California will kick off the holiday season with their annual Cowboy Canned Food Convoy. The horses and their riders will parade through Old Town Eureka and pack their saddlebags with food donations to deliver to Food for People. They will be making stops to pick up canned food items at Sailor’s Grave Tattoo, Chapala Cafe, Good Relations, Humboldt Herbals, Booklegger, Ramone’s Bakery and Cafe, Ecocann Dispensary, Old Town Coffee & Chocolates, Eureka Books, Belle Starr, and Los Bagels. The riders will be joined by Cub Scout Pack 4047 out to Fortuna who will help collect donations along the way.
If Only the Trees Could Talk: The Cold Case of a Missing Honeydew Woman and Her Children
Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline last year with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families. Remember, as Jean Racine, the French playwright once said, “There are no secrets that time does not reveal.”
