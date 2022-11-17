Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden's student debt relief program

Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Some defense attorneys disagree with Hawaii Supreme Court decision on detaining criminals
Defense attorneys in Hawaii are concerned about the recent state Supreme Court Decision which says people arrested for felonies and other crimes can be detained while prosecutors seek an indictment against them. Some defense attorneys disagree with Hawaii Supreme Court decision on detaining criminals. Defense attorneys in Hawaii are concerned...
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Former AG Bill Barr says it's becoming 'increasingly likely' that Trump will be indicted over sensitive documents he took to Mar-A-Lago - days after ex-president claimed they were 'personal'
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Friday he believes the federal government has enough evidence to indict former President Donald Trump based on the sensitive documents they retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in August. Barr told PBS' 'Firing Line' host Margaret Hoover that the Justice Department 'probably have...
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Senator wants to force utilities to offer federal aid for residents behind on water bills
Almost 150,000 households in New Jersey owe nearly $45 million in unpaid water bills, but they can’t access federal aid that absolves arrearages because most of the state’s utilities don’t participate in the assistance program. So a Democratic state lawmaker from Camden County aims to fix that by setting new rules and penalties for utilities […] The post Senator wants to force utilities to offer federal aid for residents behind on water bills appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Prosecution rests in Trump Organization tax fraud case
Prosecutors in the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial have rested their case
Comments / 0