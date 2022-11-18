Mondovi finishes runner-up in state championship

A strong season for the Mondovi Buffaloes ended in disappointment on Thursday, as the Division 6 state championship game ended in a 32-14 defeat by the Stratford Tigers.

Stratford struck first in this game, opening the game with a 23-yard touchdown pass to make it 6-0. They took control of the game with three minutes left in the second quarter, scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run to make it 13-0.

However, Mondovi responded, managing a scoring drive right before halftime, capped off by quarterback Jarod Falkner scoring on a touchdown run to cut their deficit to 13-7 in the final seconds before the half.

The first half was neck and neck for the two teams offensively, as Stratford only outgained Mondovi by four yards, 114-110.

To start the second half, Mondovi struck again, this time scoring through the air on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Falkner to Cade Fremstad. This put the Buffaloes ahead 14-13.

In response, Stratford put together a scoring drive of their own, leaning on running back Koehler Kilty for seven carries and a two-yard touchdown run. They failed a two-point conversion try but regained the lead, 19-14.

Mondovi failed to respond with a score of their own, and later in the fourth quarter, Stratford took their second two-score lead of the game on a play-action pass, going up 25-14 with just over 11 minutes to play.

The Buffaloes then had a few failed drives on offense, one ending in a turnover on downs and one ending on a Falkner interception.

Stratford would score one more time in the fourth quarter, with Kilty running in his third touchdown of the game in the final minute of play, sealing a 32-14 victory for the Tigers.

Mondovi couldn’t stop Kilty all game, as he ended with 192 yards on 35 carries with three touchdowns.

Falkner finished 9-18 for 144 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Fremstad led the Buffaloes in receiving with four catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Dawson Rud led Mondovi’s defense with 11 tackles.

This was Mondovi’s first trip to the state championship game since 1990, when they also finished runner-up. It was the eighth state championship title for Stratford, who won six straight in 2003-2008.