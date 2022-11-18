Read full article on original website
Returning to above normal temperatures this weekend
The weather today looks mild across KELOLAND as a cold front approaches the region. Highs yesterday were sure nice. We hit 53 in Sioux Falls and likely be close to that level again today. Futurecast today starts dry, but a few areas of light snow will move into the Black...
Great Bear offers early snowboarding for Rails for Roxie fundraiser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The staff at Great Bear Ski Valley lost a member of their family. Longtime food service manager Roxie Johnson passed away after a stroke. Johnson was so much more than the person in charge of the food at Great Bear. She would pitch in where needed, from chopping wood to cleaning tables.
Aldi to open fourth Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aldi is preparing to open another grocery store in Sioux Falls. It will be located in the northwest part of the city near the University of South Dakota Sioux Falls. The new grocery store will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. The...
DTSF Parade of Lights: Map and what you need to know
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 30th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Parade of Lights will kick off on Friday, November 25, running down Phillips Ave. from 13th St. to 5th. The parade is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., and with the event drawing crowds in years past, it is advisable to get your place ahead of time.
Holiday deals with the Man Salon
Unfortunately, the days of the old-timey barber shop are long gone. When was the last time you saw a barber pole spinning outside a local business? The result is that you usually can’t find a hair salon that caters specifically to men. Shawn Ericsson is the founder of The...
Results: Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge Round 4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Round four of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has come to a close. Here are the results. After briefly falling behind Mashed Potatoes in the first hours of the poll, Turkey rallied and came back for the win. Green Bean Casserole had impressed...
Sioux Falls author finishes filming movie based on her romance novel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular romance novel by a Sioux Falls author is now being made into a movie. Sioux Falls mom, Amy Daws, published her first book in 2014. “A memoir called Chasing Hope, which is about my struggle through recurrent pregnancy loss,” Daws said. “These rings that I wear are what the Sanford Hospital gives you if you lose a baby.”
‘Christmas at the Castle’ has its tree
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The centerpiece of Christmas at the Castle has arrived at Sanford Children’s Hospital. A transport crew hauling a 40-foot Christmas tree navigated the streets of Sioux Falls Tuesday, delivering the oversized Black Hills Spruce to Sanford Children’s Hospital. “If we can bring...
Midwest Supercross set to take flight in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Supercross is set to make its return to Sioux Falls. Midwest Supercross expects to stuff the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds this Thanksgiving weekend. The event has called Sioux Falls home for five years, but got its start two decades ago in Brookings.
Fears of a diesel fuel shortage are waning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On one of the busiest travel days of the year, drivers are seeing a slight dip in gas prices across the country, but fears over a diesel fuel shortage are climbing. Earlier this month, a major U.S. diesel fuel supplier warned of a “shortage”...
South Veterans Parkway project to start in 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With hundreds of newly released documents from various studies, the South Veterans Parkway project is ready to start construction in 2023. The project of connecting Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 via Veterans Parkway has been decades in the making and encompasses federal, state and local governments. Last week, the final Supplemental Environmental Assessment was released with additional traffic, noise, visual and wetland impact studies.
Freeze-dried fun
On today’s show we sat down with Watecha Bowl to learn how this Native American restaurant is serving food to anyone who needs it on Thanksgiving. We also got to taste their delicious new candies!. Speaking of delicious, Profile Plan released their Peppermint Mocha shake for those looking for...
Hy-Vee stores to close on Thanksgiving Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people are spending Tuesday and Wednesday getting those last-minute grocery items so they’re ready to prepare a big feast on Thanksgiving Day. But there’s an important reminder for those who shop at Hy-Vee stores this holiday week. “The week of, it’s...
Celebrating the holidays with warm meals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The holidays are a time when people gather together with those they love, typically around a large meal. But with inflation, those holiday diners are being harder for local families to put on the table. As inflation has continued to rise, Feeding South Dakota’s mobile...
Pride member reflects on previous parade experience
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– For the first time ever, the Pride of the Dakotas marching band will be showcasing their talents at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. In just a couple of days, South Dakota State University students will be sharing their pride on the streets of New York City.
DTSF selects Parade of Lights Grand Marshals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 30th annual Downtown Sioux Falls (DTSF) Parade of Lights will be held on November 25, 2022, the day after Thanksgiving. The DTSF board has selected retired CEO of Howalt+McDowell Insurance and community leader, Jeff Scherschligt, as the official Grand Marshal, and Arianna Farris, a 13-year-old living in Sioux Falls as the official Junior Grand Marshal.
Local chefs tips for your Thanksgiving dinner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thanksgiving is just days away, and that means that many people will be planning out their Thanksgiving dinner recipe strategies. KELOLAND News reached out to two local Chefs, Chef Ellen and Chef Jeni, who took the time to tell us about their favorite Thanksgiving dishes, and have given us a look at their tips on preparing them!
Local farmer recognized for work in specialty farming
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One local farmer has been recognized for working in a niche market. This year, Heikes Family Farms is being honored for the work they do as a Community Supported Agriculture farm in Vermillion. The family grows a variety of fruits and vegetables to ensure the town has access to local produce.
Remote learning part of Brandon Valley HS students’ Thanksgiving week
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley High School looks different thanks to construction, and this week’s two school days are different, too; kids learned remotely Monday and Tuesday because the power had to be shut off. That had to happen because a green transformer had to move. “We...
Jackrabbits in NYC ahead of parade performance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are lots of jackrabbits in the Big Apple this week. SDSU’s Pride of the Dakotas marching band will perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning. Band members cheered last year when they found out The Pride was selected to...
