Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Britain's Sunak visits Ukraine
Nov 20 (Reuters) - Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv, pledging to continue the firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of his predecessors, and providing a new air defence package to help shoot down Russian drones. FUNERAL IN POLAND. * One of...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: almost half Ukraine's energy system reported badly damaged
Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russian missile strikes have crippled almost half of Ukraine's energy system, the government said, and authorities in the capital Kyiv warned that the city could face a "complete shutdown" of the power grid as winter sets in. CONFLICT. * Hundreds of people were detained or went...
Ukraine grain exports down 31.7% at 16.2 mln T so far in 2022/23
KYIV, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 16.2 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 31.7% from the 23.8 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included almost 6.3 million tonnes of...
Erdogan says plans to produce flour from Russian wheat in Turkey -Haberturk
ANKARA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he had agreed with Russia's Vladimir Putin to produce flour in Turkey from Russian wheat and send it for free to the least developed countries in order to ease a global food crisis, broadcaster Haberturk reported. Last week, a deal...
Zelenskiy promises victory over Russia on protest anniversary
KYIV, Nov 21 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked Ukraine's annual Day of Dignity and Freedom on Monday by celebrating the sacrifices made by Ukrainian people since Russia's invasion and saying his country would endure and prevail. In a video address to the nation, Zelenskiy hailed the contributions made by...
Russian wheat down with extension of the Black Sea export deal
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week amid an extension of the Black Sea deal allowing Ukrainian grain shipments, analysts said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in December were at $314 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, down $3.5 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia's grain exports at 1.03 million tonnes last week were unchanged from the previous week, another consultancy, Sovecon said, citing port data. Russia's agriculture ministry has already bought 1.74 million tonnes of grain from the domestic market for the state stockpile in the current July-June season, Sovecon added. Farmers have planted winter grains on 17.6 million hectares, compared with 18.3 million hectares around the same date a year earlier, the consultancy said. Weather conditions remain friendly for winter wheat, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,700 rbls/t -125 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 21,550 rbls/t +500 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,750 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 30,375 rbls/t +75 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,260/t -$40 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,200/t -$50 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $758.4/t -$9 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Nov. 17: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 154.0 105.2 24.5 9.3 12.8 Crop, as of same 124.0 78.5 18.9 14.2 15.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.38 3.60 3.09 5.88 1.80 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.75 2.82 2.40 5.45 1.60 date in 2021 Harvested area, 45.6 29.2 7.9 1.6 7.1 mln hectares Harvested area, 45.0 27.8 7.9 2.6 9.5 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Nick Macfie)
Black Sea Grain Initiative extended, but myriad problems still abound in Ukraine
On Nov. 19, the so-called "Black Sea Grain Initiative" signed by Ukraine, Turkey, and the United Nations was set to expire. Until recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened not to extend this initiative. However, on Nov. 17, the agreement was extended for another 120 days. On the same day,...
Discounts lift Russia's fertilizer exports, becomes top supplier to India- sources
MUMBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russia for the first time became the biggest fertilizer supplier to India in the first half of the 2022/23 fiscal year by offering discounts over prevailing global prices, cornering more than a fifth of the market share, government and industry sources said. India's fertilizer imports...
China ships more rice, sugar and plastic bags to N. Korea as exports surge in Oct
BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China's exports to North Korea surged in 46.3% October from a month earlier, with foodstuffs including rice and sugar among the main items, though it shipped less COVID-related items except for rubber gloves, Chinese customs data showed on Sunday. Totaling $132.43 million in October, China's...
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Ecuador indigenous community rejects mining on their land after court ruling
Argentina mulls reinstating soybean exchange rate -source. U.S. sanctions target Russian involvement in Guatemalan mining. Nov 18 (Reuters) - The latest in Latin American politics today:. Ecuador indigenous community rejects mining on their land after court ruling. Ecuador's Shuar Arutam indigenous people said they will not allow mining on their...
Power Up: The condition of the oil market’s condition
(Power Up is published on Mondays and Thursdays. Think your friend or colleague should know about us? Forward this newsletter to them. They can also subscribe here.) David Gaffen Editor-in-Charge, Energy Markets David.Gaffen@thomsonreuters.com. Hello Power Up readers! If you can tear yourself away from the World Cup, we’ve got a...
Power struggle divides Bolivia as soy-rich Santa Cruz demands more clout
SANTA CRUZ/LA PAZ, Bolivia, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Tropical, sunny and relatively wealthy, Bolivia's farming region of Santa Cruz has long butted heads with the arid highland political capital La Paz. Now, buttressed by rising soy and beef exports, it is in a power struggle for greater political and financial clout.
EXPLAINER-Somalis are dying of hunger, but why no famine declaration?
NAIROBI, Nov 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Somalia is on the brink of its worst famine in half a century as drought intensifies and global food prices soar, leaving hundreds of thousands of people at risk of dying from starvation. The United Nations has warned that parts of the country...
Dry weather in southern EU raises concerns for winter crops, MARS says
PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Winter crops in most of Europe were off to a good start, helped by historically warm weather and sufficient moisture, but a lack of rain is prompting concern in the southern region, the European Union's crop monitor MARS said on Monday. Crop conditions for next...
Large part of Ukrainian corn crop may stay in fields over winter
KYIV, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Significant areas of Ukraine's corn crop may be left to overwinter in the fields due to difficulties with harvesting and fuel shortages, analyst APK-Inform said on Sunday. Corn can potentially be harvested in winter or early spring, but previously only very small areas of the...
