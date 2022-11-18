Shoppers Expected to Pay at Least 20% More on Thanksgiving This Year

If you still need some food for you Thanksgiving feast next week, get ready to pay a bit more at the grocery store. A recent report from Farm Bureau says shoppers across the country are expected to pay at least 20% more on their Thanksgiving meal this year.

One of the co-owners at Honor Family Market in Benzie County says the higher prices are due to a number of reasons. Tim Schneider explains that turkey feed and products in general are costing more, and that has resulted in consumers paying more.

“Potatoes, sweet potatoes, walnuts, cranberries – all of those things are available. (But) some of them are a little higher than last year due to a variety of things,” Schneider explains.

He says they’ve even had to make the decision to not carry certain items due to the high cost. And although prices are higher, he says they haven’t had to worry about supply.

“We do a good job with the fresh turkeys from Biehl’s. We’ve had people ordering them, so they’re going to get their turkey, and we always get a few extra. All the other items are also in good

supply, but [shoppers] going to pay a little more,” Schneider says.

On top of the state giving an extra $95 a month for families eligible for food assistance benefits, the Honor Family Market is starting their holiday sale early to help families with the rising costs.

But that still might not be enough for everyone. One shopper from Leelanau County says she’s considering taking certain items off the menu this year due to the high prices.

“I know things are more expensive and going to be a challenge for a lot of folks,” she admits.

She says ultimately she’s not concerned about what’s in her wallet or on the table, but rather who’s around the table this Thanksgiving.