Parks & Recreation + Partners Bring Holiday Festivities 2022

Parks & Recreation and Partners Bring Holiday Cheer with Festive Events and Activities

Embrace the season with holiday light displays, New Year’s Eve fireworks, winter recreation activities, and more

311 or 509.755.2489

SPOKANE – This holiday season, Parks & Recreation and partners are offering a wide variety of festive events and activities to bring cheer through the New Year.

Take in the glow of holiday light displays at Manito, Riverfront, and Cowley Parks, glide through the crisp winter air at the Numerica Skate Ribbon, shop local at Riverfront’s Winter Market, and ring in the new year with New Year’s Eve Fireworks at Riverfront! Plus, enjoy winter recreation activities for the whole family.

“We love being part of holiday traditions for families in our community, and partnering with local businesses and organizations helps ensure we can all provide a variety of free and low-cost activities to enjoy this season,” said Garrett Jones, director of City of Spokane Parks & Recreation.

Light Shows

Numerica Tree Lighting Celebration

Sponsored by Numerica Credit Union

Saturday, November 26

4 – 7 p.m. (tree lighting at 6 p.m.)

This signature event kicks off the holiday season. Enjoy food trucks, live entertainment, family activities, ice skating, and a complimentary Starbucks hot chocolate. Learn about the incredible work of many local non-profits and explore ways to give back this season. At 6 p.m., help us countdown to light our community tree.

Riverfront Trail of Lights

Sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union

November 26 – December 31

Take a walk through a winter wonderland!

Cowley Park Lights

KXLY Extreme Team

December 1 – January 31

Music from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. through December 31

Every year, the Extreme Team lights up Cowley Park for the kids at the Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

https://www.kxly.com/features/extreme-team/

Holiday Lights at Manito

Friends of Manito, Parks & Recreation, Providence Health Care, Wagstaff, Inc., Washington Trust Bank

Drive-Thru December 9 - 12

Walk-Thru December 13 - 18

The Manito Holiday Lights have become a beloved tradition. Enjoy a half-mile loop of light displays, and choose between a drive-thru or walk-thru experience with days dedicated to each.

Drive-Thu Event: December 9 – 12, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Walk-Thru Event: December 13 – 18, 5 – 8 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks presented by Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) & DJ Night on the Ice

December 31

Riverfront Park

Enjoy the tradition of a vibrant fireworks show in the heart of downtown! The family-friendly fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. Before the show, enjoy DJ Night on the Ice featuring DJ A1 at the Numerica Skate Ribbon starting at 6 p.m.

Festivities

Winter Market at the Pavilion

Wednesdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21

3 – 7 p.m.

Riverfront's Winter Market is back by popular demand! Shop local this holiday season with a variety of local farmers, processors, artisans, hand crafters, and vendors with the Spokane Tribe of Indians.

Sponsored by: TDS Fiber and Washington State Employees Credit Union (WSECU)

Numerica Skate Ribbon

Glide along the ribbon of ice downtown, amidst the glow of holiday lights! Check out our weekly specials, like Cheap Skate Tuesdays or DJ nights, and support local non-profits with Skate for a Cause nights. Plus, improve your glides with our Coaches’ Corner or Learn to Skate program with Lilac City Figure Skating!

https://my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane/attractions/skate-ribbon/

Outdoor Recreation

Cross Country Ski Lessons & Outings

Various dates and locations

$39 - $80

Come learn the basics, or try out your skills on some fresh trails. Use our gear or bring your own. Some outings include a meal and transportation!

Register at www.SpokaneRec.org

Snowshoe Tours

Various dates and locations

$39 - $53

Try this amazing winter sport – we provide the gear. Some outings also include a meal and transportation.

Register at www.SpokaneRec.org

Youth Winter Adventures Camp

December 21-22

$99

Ages 9-12 will learn snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and snow cave building at Mt. Spokane State Park! Gear and transportation provided.

Register at www.SpokaneRec.org

Youth Holiday Clay Jewelry & Ornament Workshop

December 19 - 21

$150

Construct a beautiful, scenic holiday ornament and a fun pair of holiday earrings. Ages 8 – 16.

Register at www.SpokaneRec.org

Gifts

Spokane Parks & Recreation gift cards, Riverfront Park ice skating or Looff Carrousel passes, and golf gift cards or passes make great gifts! To purchase, call 311 or 509.755.2489.

About City of Spokane Parks & Recreation

City of Spokane Parks and Recreation stewards nearly 120 properties across 4,000 acres of park land, including manicured parks, natural lands, aquatic centers, golf courses, sports complexes, and an arboretum. We also offer hundreds of recreation opportunities for all ages and abilities to improve the health and quality of life for our community. Enjoy all your city has to offer by visiting spokaneparks.org. Follow us @SpokaneParks on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

-###-