ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coast News

Del Mar hot spot of juvenile white sharks draws experts’ attention

DEL MAR — Early Friday morning, student researchers Patrick Rex and Lauren Faulkner donned Neoprene wetsuits and 30-pound scuba tanks, preparing to depart from Del Mar Lifeguard headquarters into the ocean water to gather data on their research subjects — sharks. Rex and Faulkner, part of a team...
DEL MAR, CA
Coast News

The modern deli defined at Gold Finch

As I’ve stated in this column several times, I am a huge fan of Jewish-style delicatessens, whose numbers have dwindled over the past 20 years. A fabulous documentary, “Deli Man,” from 2015, captures the essence and beauty of these types of traditional delis. An interesting fact from...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas gear up for Small Business Saturday

REGION — The retail season is expected to take a hit this holiday season as inflation, and potential recession concerns loom over shoppers nationwide. However, the annual Small Business Saturday event in Carlsbad Village is expected to boom, according to Christine Davis, executive director of the Carlsbad Village Association. Since the pandemic, Davis said consumer behavior has largely shifted to favor local and small businesses.
CARLSBAD, CA
Coast News

Sheriff’s Department seeks help locating missing San Marcos teen

SAN MARCOS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing at-risk teenager from San Marcos. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero, 13, left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20. She was wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Coast News

Oceanside Unified sells last remaining parcel at former Garrison school site

OCEANSIDE — The school board recently agreed to sell the remaining 8.2 acres of the former Garrison Elementary School property for $17 million to TTLC Management. The Oceanside Unified School District board first voted to declare the Garrison school site as surplus property in 2020, after the school was permanently closed the previous year due to several sinkholes on campus.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Jeweler to the stars sets roots in Carlsbad

If you spend any time listening to the song “Baller Baby,” or watching music videos of artists such as Chingy or Ludacris, you will hear the name Rob Jewels mentioned. That’s because the Carlsbad master jeweler created jewelry designs for both, plus many other celebrities. In fact,...
CARLSBAD, CA
Coast News

Encinitas to install license plate readers

ENCINITAS — The city of Encinitas will install seven license plate reader cameras in various locations across the city to help deter crime and assist law enforcement in criminal investigations. On Wednesday, the Encinitas City Council voted 5-0 in favor of a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department proposal to...
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Escondido considers adjustments to special tax district

ESCONDIDO — The city is considering changing a special tax district applied to new residential developments to direct its funds to more specific municipal services, such as public safety. The Escondido City Council gave staff direction to review the city’s Community Facilities District, a special tax district (or Mello-Roos)...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Escondido approves rate increase for waste removal services

ESCONDIDO — Residents and businesses can expect to ring in the new year with a higher rate for waste removal services. The Escondido City Council on Nov. 16 approved rate increases for trash and recycling services provided by Escondido Disposal Inc. starting Jan. 1, 2023. As per the city’s...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Del Mar council approves permits for bluff stabilization near rails

DEL MAR — Major bluff stabilization measures, including the implementation of around 2,000 feet of seawalls, can move forward in Del Mar after the City Council approved local permits for a three-year project. The council’s sign-off was required for SANDAG (San Diego Association of Governments) to implement temporary and...
DEL MAR, CA
Coast News

Douglas resigns as San Dieguito interim superintendent

ENCINITAS — The San Dieguito Union High School District will soon be without a designated superintendent — again. Interim Superintendent Tina Douglas, who was appointed to the position in April following the dismissal of Cheryl James-Ward, notified the district board of trustees on Friday that she would be resigning as interim superintendent and returning to her former position as associate superintendent of business services effective next month.
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

MRKT Space

Where: MRKT Space, 782 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024***. Open: Daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. What I’m listening to: K.Flay, “It’s Been So Long”. Am I still in Leucadia? Or have I magically been transported back to Park Slope in Brooklyn? For the record, I didn’t live in Park Slope. Miranda from “Sex in the City” resided in Park Slope. I lived a few neighborhoods over.
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad, SDG&E narrow possible sites for service center

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad City Council has withdrawn a site from consideration as a possible new destination for San Diego Gas & Electric’s North Coast Service Center during its Nov. 15 meeting. The council voted to removed Lot 11, a roughly 20-acre parcel on SDG&E’s property located several...
CARLSBAD, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad officials cautiously optimistic about financials

CARLSBAD — While tax revenues have exceeded earlier projections, the city’s finance department is keeping a watchful eye on economic trends as the threat of a national recession continues to loom. Carlsbad’s finance director, Zach Korach, and Matt Sanford, the city’s economic development director, updated the Carlsbad City...
CARLSBAD, CA
Coast News

Escondido elects new mayor, opposes sales tax

ESCONDIDO — Voters in Escondido have elected a new mayor and are poised to strike down a ¾-cent sales tax measure aimed at improving public safety and city services. As of Nov. 18, mayoral challenger Dane White has captured 51.62% of the vote against incumbent Mayor Paul McNamara with 48.38%, with just over half of the votes counted countywide.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

How Giving Tuesday can help animals like Pickles

San Diego is a great place to be an animal. In addition to pet-friendly parks, beaches and restaurants, amazing weather and a human population that can’t get enough of our furry (and feathered, scaly and shelled) friends, we also have San Diego Humane Society — our region’s safety net for animals in need.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Man arrested for alleged drug possession in Carlsbad hotel

CARLSBAD — A 45-year-old man was arrested today when officers allegedly found 8 ounces of fentanyl and a stolen shotgun in his hotel room. Around 1:15 a.m., officers stopped the suspect, whose name was not immediately released, in the 5000 block of Avenida Encinas, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.
CARLSBAD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy