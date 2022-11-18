ENCINITAS — The San Dieguito Union High School District will soon be without a designated superintendent — again. Interim Superintendent Tina Douglas, who was appointed to the position in April following the dismissal of Cheryl James-Ward, notified the district board of trustees on Friday that she would be resigning as interim superintendent and returning to her former position as associate superintendent of business services effective next month.

