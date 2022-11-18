Read full article on original website
Mountaineers set for 2022 Cancun Challenge
The West Virginia University women’s basketball travels to Cancun, Mexico, from Nov. 24-25, for a pair of contests against Central Michigan and No. 13 NC State in the 2022 Cancun Challenge. Both games will be played at the Hard Rock Resort Riviera Maya in Cancun. WVU opens the event...
WVU falls to No. 1 Texas on Senior Day
The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to No. 1 Texas at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Wednesday’s match was senior day at the coliseum. Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell and senior defensive specialist Natalie Winter were honored for their contributions to West Virginia volleyball following the match.
West Virginia injury update: Prather on track to play vs. OK State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU football team heads to Stillwater, Oklahoma, this weekend for the final game of the regular season. This will be the last chance for this Mountaineer team to take the field this year. Head coach Neal Brown provided an update on the status of multiple...
No. 24 Purdue, West Virginia meet in battle of unbeatens
Purdue squeaked into this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 24. West Virginia wedged its way into a spot near the bottom of the “also receiving votes” list. But this could change dramatically — for one or both squads — after playing in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament that opened Wednesday in Portland, Ore. The winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between Purdue (3-0) and WVU (4-0) likely will face No. 2 Gonzaga in Friday’s semifinals.
RB Anderson to “get some more work” this week vs. OSU
Due to numerous injuries to WVU’s running back room, redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson has been thrown into the fire over the last two weeks. The three-headed monster of Tony Mathis, Justin Johnson Jr. and CJ Donaldson carried the Mountaineers for most of the season. Unfortunately, the trio of ball carriers all sustained injuries within a two-week span and the offense hasn’t been quite the same since.
Quick Hits: Brown on Garrett Greene, special teams hiccup and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Neal Brown addressed the media, Tuesday, ahead of West Virginia’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers will not only look to end the 2022 campaign on a high note, but will aim to snap a lengthy losing streak against the Cowboys. Here are the...
Perez, WVU await NCAA approval for transfer forward to begin practicing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s been just over three weeks since former Manhattan forward Jose Perez announced he was transferring to West Virginia. Perez, voted as the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year prior to entering the transfer portal, is in Morgantown, and has enrolled in classes at West Virginia University for the spring semester.
Oklahoma State, WVU, try to finish strong, end lulls
Oklahoma State, WVU, try to finish strong, end lulls. The last few weeks certainly haven’t been what West Virginia and Oklahoma State had in mind in terms of finishing the season strong. Both have been stumbling to the finish line of the 2022 season, but one at least will...
Baseball announces 2023 ticket packages
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Season tickets and mini-packages for the 2023 West Virginia University baseball season are now on sale. Fans can join the excitement of WVU baseball at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark by purchasing tickets at WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office at the WVU Coliseum. Season tickets are for all 24 home games, while mini-packages include between four and 10 games per package.
Ell earns Academic All-District honors
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell of the West Virginia University volleyball team was named to the 2022 Academic All-District Teams. The honor is the second of Ell’s West Virginia career. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native was one of three Mountaineers named to the All-District II Team in 2021.
Ceili McCabe named Big 12 Women’s Runner of the Year
One of the most decorated athletes on West Virginia University’s campus received another accolade Tuesday afternoon. Standout runner Ceili McCabe has been named this year’s Big 12 Cross Country Women’s Runner of the year. This marks the second-straight year the Vancouver, Canada native has won the award.
Shane Lyons returns to Alabama as Executive Deputy Director of Athletics, COO
Former West Virginia University director of athletics Shane Lyons has returned to Alabama, according to a release from the Crimson Tide. Lyons, who recently parted ways with West Virginia following an eight-year stint as AD, heads back to Tuscaloosa, where he served as Deputy Director of Athletics for the Crimson Tide from 2011-15.
Mountaineer mascot named Best Live Human Mascot by National Mascot Hall of Fame
The Mountaineer mascot is one of the most recognizable figures and symbols in the state of West Virginia. He or she who wears the uniform is one of the most visible ambassadors of West Virginia University, and the state as a whole. There are a lot of responsibilities resting on...
Wheeling man, AKA ‘Fuzz’ had drugs near Ohio County playground
A Wheeling man admitted to distributing methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said. Ronald Shaw, also known as “Fuzz,” 51, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Protected Location. Shaw had more...
Investigators explore vandalism of a Pittsburgh Christmas display
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – Vandals are on the loose in North Sewickley Township, according to KDKA. A massive Christmas display with extensive light installations along Mercer Road was vandalized early Saturday morning. Someone allegedly snuck through the yard and cut electrical cords to the displays. The special holiday presentation is...
Cell phone store employee arrested, allegedly selling drugs while working
PENNSYLVANIA (WTRF) — A man is behind bars after allegedly selling drugs outside a Cricket Wireless store where he was working in Westmoreland County, according to WPXI. The Cricket employee, Melvin Payne, was taken in without incident and has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a communication facility, stated the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.
