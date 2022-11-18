Pressure on pediatric hospital beds prompts a call to families to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses.

Monterey County will get $3.38 million in funds for homeless programs and will not have to reapply for another round of Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention Funds, thanks to being one of the counties with the best records for tackling the issue. This news came out of a meeting between county and city leaders and Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday, Nov. 18.

