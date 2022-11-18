ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Pressure on pediatric hospital beds prompts a call to families to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses.

By Pam Marino
montereycountyweekly.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
montereycountyweekly.com

Monterey County will get its $3.38 million in homeless funds after county leaders meet with Gov. Newsom.

Monterey County will get $3.38 million in funds for homeless programs and will not have to reapply for another round of Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention Funds, thanks to being one of the counties with the best records for tackling the issue. This news came out of a meeting between county and city leaders and Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday, Nov. 18.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Sheriff-elect Tina Nieto's leadership team will include local faces.

After an overwhelming victory on Election Day, Sheriff-elect Tina Nieto was ready to get started on her transition plans from Marina police chief to Monterey County sheriff immediately. She'd already heard from outgoing Sheriff Steve Bernal on election night to congratulate her, and say he'd work together on the process.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

A vigil in Marina will honor the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting.

Agata Popęda here, with a sad and unusual invitation because I tend to recommend fun events. This one is perhaps the opposite, but that doesn’t make it any less necessary or less interesting to attend. A local vigil for the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting, which happened inside a nightclub on Nov. 19, will take place tonight at 6pm at the Epiphany Lutheran Church in Marina.
MARINA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy