Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Related
wcn247.com
State: New York's first pot crop jeopardized by court fight
Albany, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials are warning a judge that a court fight over licensing rules for marijuana dispensaries could wind up hurting small farms that just harvested their first cannabis crop. New York on Monday issued its first 36 licenses for dispensaries. The state has had to delay plans to authorize scores more because of a legal battle over licensing criteria. In a court filing Tuesday, the state asked a judge to loosen an injunction preventing licenses from being issued in some parts of the state. They said marijuana farms could lose millions of dollars if they don't have an outlet for this year's harvest.
wcn247.com
Peltola, 1st Alaska Native in Congress, wins full term
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House. The win comes months after the Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young in March. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich and Libertarian Chris Bye in the Nov. 8 election to win the full two-year term. Peltola, who is Yup’ik, with her win in the August special election became the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress and first woman to hold Alaska’s only House seat. Results of the ranked vote Nov. 8 election were announced Wednesday.
wcn247.com
Mike Dunleavy 1st Alaska governor reelected since 1998
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state to win back-to-back terms since 1998. Dunleavy bested a field that included former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent; Democrat Les Gara, a former state lawmaker; and Republican Charlie Pierce, a former borough mayor who is being sued by a woman who says he sexually harassed her. Dunleavy had over 50% of the vote after final vote tallies were released Wednesday, and he avoided ranked choice voting in the general election to win a second term. Dunleavy’s first term in office was marked early on by tensions with lawmakers and a recall effort fueled by public anger over budget vetoes and cuts he proposed. Recall backers abandoned their push last year.
wcn247.com
Ballo, No. 14 Arizona beat No. 10 Creighton for Maui title
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Oumar Ballo dominated inside with 30 points and 13 rebounds for No. 14 Arizona, which held off No. 10 Creighton 81-79 to win the Maui Invitational for the third time. The combination of the unstoppable 7-foot, 260-pound Ballo and his speedy, talented supporting cast was just enough for the Wildcats to remain undefeated at 6-0. Kerr Kriisa added 13 points and nine assists, Azuolas Tubelis had 12 points and Courtney Ramey scored 10. Ryan Nembhard scored 20 for Creighton, which dropped to 6-1. It was trying to beat a ranked opponent for the third straight day.
Comments / 0