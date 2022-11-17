SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springboro High School sophomore Ronnie Mazuk felt it was crucial to pick an organization that had a big impact on his life when selecting an organization to work with for his Eagle Scout Project. Ronnie attended Dennis Elementary at Springboro Schools from grades 2-5. “Ronnie holds fond memories of his teachers and the support they offered while at Dennis Elementary,” said Tricia Mazuk, Intervention Specialist at Dennis Elementary and Ronnie’s Mother.“Completing his Eagle Scout Project with Dennis Elementary gave (Ronnie) a chance to give back to an organization that gave him so much.”

