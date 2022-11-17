Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
A deputy's wife shares perspective on deadly Ross County shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County deputy is in the hospital, after being involved in a deadly shootout outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office. Body camera and surveillance camera footage from the Ross County Sheriff's Office show 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell walking up to the Ross County Sheriff's Office and knocking on a window. Mitchell is seen pacing outside the building before Sergeant Eric Kocheran opens the door.
dayton247now.com
FBI: Suspect taken into custody on federal charges in Washington Township
UPDATE: FBI agents have arrested 21-year-old Alex Jaques, of Centerville, for making online threats to commit a school shooting in California. Jaques has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. On November 15, the FBI National Threat Operations Center received a tip...
dayton247now.com
Police release body cam footage of man who allegedly brought box cutters on CVG flight
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Atlanta Police have released body cam footage from the arrest of a man who allegedly brought two box cutters aboard a CVG flight. WARNING: This footage contains coarse language and mild violence. Some viewers may find this video disturbing. Authorities say, on Nov. 11, William Liebisch pulled...
dayton247now.com
Firefighters respond to heavy fire at house in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several fire departments in Dayton were on scene trying to put out a large house fire Saturday morning. The fire broke out about 10:30 a.m. on 200 block of North Irwin Street. Dayton Fire Department's social media stated that a two-story house was deemed a total...
dayton247now.com
Gov. DeWine appoints K. Alyse Rettich to Miamisburg Municipal Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- On November 18, Governor Mike DeWine announced that he is appointing K. Alyse Rettich to the Miamisburg Municipal Court. On December 5, 2022, Miamisburg resident K. Alyse Rettich will take office and fill the vacant seat left by the late Robert Rettich III. To keep the seat, Rettich must run for reelection in 2023.
dayton247now.com
Red Robin eyes Dayton for new restaurant location
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A national gourmet burger chain looks to expand in the Miami Valley. The project would create another dining option, as well as new jobs. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews has filed a liquor permit to open a location near the Dayton Mall....
dayton247now.com
Dayton Unit NAACP hosts Third Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) hosted their Third Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway for families on Friday. The event ran from noon until 6 p.m. at the NAACP Dayton Headquarters at 915 Salem Ave. Dr. Derrick L. Foward,...
dayton247now.com
Springboro student gives back to former elementary school with Eagle Scout Project
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springboro High School sophomore Ronnie Mazuk felt it was crucial to pick an organization that had a big impact on his life when selecting an organization to work with for his Eagle Scout Project. Ronnie attended Dennis Elementary at Springboro Schools from grades 2-5. “Ronnie holds fond memories of his teachers and the support they offered while at Dennis Elementary,” said Tricia Mazuk, Intervention Specialist at Dennis Elementary and Ronnie’s Mother.“Completing his Eagle Scout Project with Dennis Elementary gave (Ronnie) a chance to give back to an organization that gave him so much.”
dayton247now.com
New Bremen, Marion Local among Saturday regional champions
SIDNEY, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - New Bremen and Marion Local are both headed to the Ohio high school football state semifinals after regional wins on Saturday. New Bremen set the tone early in the Region 28 final against Fort Loramie, scoring on their first two drives en route to a 24-0 win. The Cardinals will face Lima Central Catholic on November 26 at Wapakoneta.
dayton247now.com
Holiday Help Out provides needy families with holiday meals
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Holiday Help-Out finished its three day campaign in Trotwood and Washington Township. The purpose was to collect donations to provide holiday meal items, winter clothing, and personal care items to local families in need. Dayton 24/7 Now and Alpha Media partnered to spread the word...
dayton247now.com
Carillon Park to ring in the holidays tonight
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Carillon Historical Park’s annual holiday gala "Ringing in the Holidays" kicks off tonight. The gala features live music, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, delicious desserts, specialty cocktails, and a silent auction. Organizers say this festive occasion is the perfect way to ring in the holidays. The...
dayton247now.com
Dayton men hold off Robert Morris
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - It was not the most straightforward of wins, but Dayton men's basketball was able to put Tuesday's loss at UNLV in the rearview mirror, edging Robert Morris 60-51 Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. The Flyers established momentum early, jumping out to a 24-9 lead just...
dayton247now.com
Doctors work to find alternatives as they battle medication shortages
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Amoxicillin, the popular children antibiotic, is in high demand. However, supply is low. “We were seeing a lot of respiratory illnesses, primarily due to viruses, some with secondary bacterial infections as well or maybe, you know, infection with viruses and bacteria, and so using a lot of Amoxicillin to treat those types of infections,” said Dr. Jessica Foley, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Infectious Disease with Dayton Children’s.
dayton247now.com
Turkey shortage? Local butcher shops explain what to do for your Thanksgiving dinner
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Thanksgiving is less than a week away and many families are preparing for their holiday dinner. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting a turkey shortage, and local businesses are fighting back with unique ideas. Some local meat shop owners are encouraging some customers to have...
dayton247now.com
No. 2 Ohio State holds off Terps 43-30, Michigan next
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dallan Hayden scored three touchdowns in the second half of No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 victory over Maryland to set up a monumental matchup of unbeatens next weekend between the Buckeyes and rival Michigan. Just before Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 2...
dayton247now.com
Harbaugh 'honored' and 'grateful' ahead of rivalry renewal with Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WSYX) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to reporters at his weekly media availability Monday, repeating several lines several times during the 20-minute session. He said more than once that he and his Wolverines are "grateful" to be in the position they're in, and "honored" to...
