FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Red Robin eyes Dayton for new restaurant location
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A national gourmet burger chain looks to expand in the Miami Valley. The project would create another dining option, as well as new jobs. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews has filed a liquor permit to open a location near the Dayton Mall....
Holiday Help Out provides needy families with holiday meals
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Holiday Help-Out finished its three day campaign in Trotwood and Washington Township. The purpose was to collect donations to provide holiday meal items, winter clothing, and personal care items to local families in need. Dayton 24/7 Now and Alpha Media partnered to spread the word...
Fish Food Pantry holds helping hand Thanksgiving dinner
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Greene County's Fish Food Pantry was lending a helping hand by handing out Thanksgiving meals on Saturday. The group's goal to distribute approximately 800 meals to needy families, according to Gail Matson, executive director. The drive-thru meal distribution began in 2017 with a total of 400 meals.
New Carlisle Church to host seventh annual Thanksgiving dinner Thursday
NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Living Grace Community Church in New Carlisle is hosting its seventh annual community Thanksgiving on Thursday. Church leaders tell Dayton 24/7 Now they want to help families who may need a helping hand. “We want you, your family, your friends, strangers to come here...
Firefighters respond to heavy fire at house in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several fire departments in Dayton were on scene trying to put out a large house fire Saturday morning. The fire broke out about 10:30 a.m. on 200 block of North Irwin Street. Dayton Fire Department's social media stated that a two-story house was deemed a total...
"Expect the unexpected when traveling", AAA says when flying this Thanksgiving
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --- AAA is predicting over two million Ohioans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving. While, at the Dayton International Airport, employees are preparing for the next few busy days. “Well, most generally thanksgiving since it always falls on a Thursday, peak days of travel is that Wednesday...
New Bremen, Marion Local among Saturday regional champions
SIDNEY, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - New Bremen and Marion Local are both headed to the Ohio high school football state semifinals after regional wins on Saturday. New Bremen set the tone early in the Region 28 final against Fort Loramie, scoring on their first two drives en route to a 24-0 win. The Cardinals will face Lima Central Catholic on November 26 at Wapakoneta.
FBI: Suspect taken into custody on federal charges in Washington Township
UPDATE: FBI agents have arrested 21-year-old Alex Jaques, of Centerville, for making online threats to commit a school shooting in California. Jaques has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. On November 15, the FBI National Threat Operations Center received a tip...
Three area teams clinch state semifinal berths
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out some of the highlights from Friday's high school football playoff regional championship games!. The list of area scores is below, along with who each semifinalist will face next week. Valley View 21, Milton-Union 7 (Valley View vs. Ironton - November 25 at Princeton) Tippecanoe...
Flyers ready for trip to Bahamas
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Both University of Dayton basketball teams are headed to the Bahamas for Thanksgiving week, with the women's team playing two games and the men with three scheduled matchups. The Flyer men say winning Saturday's game against Robert Morris was important to give them momentum heading into...
